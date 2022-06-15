ນ​ຟອງຄວາມຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລ​າຍໄດ້​ເຂົ້າປົກຄຸມ​ພາກ​ກາງ ແລະ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ອຸນ​ຫະ ​ພູມທີ່ສູງເຖິງ​ສາມ​ໂຕ​ເລກ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິຄາ​ໂກ ແລະສົມ​ທົບກັບ​ຄວ​າມອົບເອົ້າທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ​ສຶກ​ຮ້ອນ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ​ ອີກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເມືອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້ານີ້.

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ລ້ານຄົນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ​ກ​ະ​ທົບພາຍໃນ​ກາງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ ​ເຕືອນ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ໃຫ້​ດື່ມ​ນ້ຳ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່ສູງນີ້. ພາ​ຍຸ​ແຮງ​ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຝົນ​ຕົກລົງມາຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ແລະ​ໄດ້ນຳເອົາລົມ​ແຮງທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍມາສູ່​ຫລາຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົ​ນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 400,000 ຄົນ ​ຍັງ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວ​າມ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ທີ່ສູງເກີນໄປ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຜົນບັງຄັບ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ລັດ​ອິ​ລ​ລິ​ນອຍ ແລະ​ໂອ​ຮາຍໂອ ເປັນສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ ຈາກວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ ຫາ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ມື້​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໜ່ວຍງານບໍລິການດ້ານ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

​ລະ​ດັບ​ດັດ​ສະ​ນີຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນເອົ້າ ໂດຍຄຳນຶ່ງເຖິງ ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ ແລະພົວພັນກັບຄວາມ​ອົບເອົ້າ ​ທີ່ບົ່ງບອ​ກ​ເຖິງວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຮ້ອນ​ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ​ຢູ່ທາງນອກ ​ຊຶ່ງມັນໄດ້​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະສູ່ລະດັບສູງ​ສຸດຢູ່ 105 ອົງ​ສາ ຟາ​ເຣັນ​ໄຮ (40 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽດ​ສ) ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງເຂດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິ​ຄາ​ໂກ ດັ່ງທີ່​ໜ່ວຍງານບໍລິ​ການ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ ​ອາ​ກາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ໜ່ວຍງານບໍລິ​ການ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ມື້​ນີ້​ມີ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ເຕັມດວງ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຮ້ອນ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ. ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄາຍ​ໃດໆ ​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີອາຍ​ເຢັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ.”

​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ​ມີ​ຊີ​ແກນ ຈາກ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຟ​ລິນ (Flin) ໄປ​ຫາ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ ກັບ​ລັດ​ໂອ​ຮາຍ​ໂອ ແລະ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ນາ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ ​ທີ່​ອາ​ກາດ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

​ການ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ເຕືອນ ເລີ້ມ​ໄປ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ເໜືອຈາກ​ລັດ ​ວິ​ສຄອນ​ຊີ​ລ ລົງ​ໄປ​ຫາພາກ​ຕາ ​ເວັນ​ຕົ​ກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ແຄມ​ອ່າວລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ລິ​ດາ.

A dangerous heat wave hit much of the Midwest and South on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting triple digits in Chicago and combining with the humidity to make it feel even hotter there and in other sweltering cities.

More than 100 million people were expected to be affected by midweek, and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures. Strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging wind to many of the affected areas on Monday, and more than 400,000 customers remained without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of Illinois and Indiana along with parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio from Tuesday through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values — which take into account the temperature and relative humidity and indicate how hot it feels outdoors — approached and topped 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in some locations, including Chicago, the weather service said.

"Full sun today will make it feel even hotter," the weather service wrote. "There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning today through Wednesday night."

Much of southeastern Michigan — from just south of Flint to the state lines with Ohio and Indiana — was put under an excessive heat watch Wednesday through Thursday morning as the warm front is forecast to move east.

A heat advisory was also issued, stretching from as far north as Wisconsin down to the Florida Panhandle on the Gulf coast.