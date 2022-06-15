ນຟອງຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໄດ້ເຂົ້າປົກຄຸມພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ດ້ວຍອຸນຫະ ພູມທີ່ສູງເຖິງສາມໂຕເລກ ໃນນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ ແລະສົມທົບກັບຄວາມອົບເອົ້າທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູສຶກຮ້ອນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ອີກຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະບັນດາເມືອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້ານີ້.
ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຄາດວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບພາຍໃນກາງອາທິດນີ້ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ ເຕືອນພວກຊາວບ້ານໃຫ້ດື່ມນ້ຳ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນໃນເວລາທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ແລະໃຫ້ລະມັດລະວັງຄວາມສ່ຽງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຂອງອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ສູງນີ້. ພາຍຸແຮງ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຝົນຕົກລົງມາຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະໄດ້ນຳເອົາລົມແຮງທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍມາສູ່ຫລາຍແຫ່ງຂອງເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະພວກລູກຄ້າຫລາຍກວ່າ 400,000 ຄົນ ຍັງປາດສະຈາກໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ຈົນເຖິງຕອນທ່ຽງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ການເຕືອນເຖິງຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າທີ່ສູງເກີນໄປ ໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບຢູ່ທົ່ວລັດອິລລິນອຍ ແລະໂອຮາຍໂອ ເປັນສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ ຈາກວັນອັງຄານ ຫາວັນພຸດຕອນແລງມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມໜ່ວຍງານບໍລິການດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ລະດັບດັດສະນີຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າ ໂດຍຄຳນຶ່ງເຖິງ ອຸນຫະພູມ ແລະພົວພັນກັບຄວາມອົບເອົ້າ ທີ່ບົ່ງບອກເຖິງວ່າ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຮ້ອນຫລາຍປານໃດຢູ່ທາງນອກ ຊຶ່ງມັນໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະສູ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດຢູ່ 105 ອົງສາ ຟາເຣັນໄຮ (40 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽດສ) ຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຮວມທັງນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ ດັ່ງທີ່ໜ່ວຍງານບໍລິການດິນຟ້າ ອາກາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ໜ່ວຍງານບໍລິການດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ມີຕາເວັນເຕັມດວງ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ຈະບໍ່ມີການຜ່ອນຄາຍໃດໆ ແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາຍເຢັນມື້ນີ້ຈົນຮອດວັນພຸດຕອນຄ່ຳ.”
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງພາກໃຕ້ລັດມີຊີແກນ ຈາກພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເມືອງຟລິນ (Flin) ໄປຫາຊາຍແດນ ກັບລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ ແລະອິນເດຍນາ ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການເຕືອນເຖິງຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າໃນວັນພຸດ ຈົນເຖິງວັນພະຫັດຕອນເຊົ້າ ໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ອາກາດອົບອຸ່ນຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປຫາທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ.
ການແນະນຳຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າຍັງໄດ້ອອກເຕືອນ ເລີ້ມໄປໄປທາງເໜືອຈາກລັດ ວິສຄອນຊີລ ລົງໄປຫາພາກຕາ ເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອແຄມອ່າວລັດຟລໍລິດາ.
A dangerous heat wave hit much of the Midwest and South on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting triple digits in Chicago and combining with the humidity to make it feel even hotter there and in other sweltering cities.
More than 100 million people were expected to be affected by midweek, and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures. Strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging wind to many of the affected areas on Monday, and more than 400,000 customers remained without power as of Tuesday afternoon.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of Illinois and Indiana along with parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio from Tuesday through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat index values — which take into account the temperature and relative humidity and indicate how hot it feels outdoors — approached and topped 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in some locations, including Chicago, the weather service said.
"Full sun today will make it feel even hotter," the weather service wrote. "There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning today through Wednesday night."
Much of southeastern Michigan — from just south of Flint to the state lines with Ohio and Indiana — was put under an excessive heat watch Wednesday through Thursday morning as the warm front is forecast to move east.
A heat advisory was also issued, stretching from as far north as Wisconsin down to the Florida Panhandle on the Gulf coast.
