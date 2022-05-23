NEWS WORDS: VERIFICATION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word comes from a story about negotiations and Iran nuclear program:

There would be six months of negotiations on more extensive limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and potentially an end to the devastation sanctions.

Iran says it does not want to build a nuclear bomb, but the U.N Security Coulcil wants agreed limits and strict verification.

The word “Verification” means to confirm something, to make sure it is true.

In this story the United Nations wants to confirm that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.

Inspectors could provide verification about Iran’s nuclear programs.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word comes from a story about negotiations and Iran nuclear program:

ຄຳ​ສັ​ບນີ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ແລະ ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ

ອີ​ຣ່ານ:

There would be six months of negotiations on more extensive limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and potentially an end to the devastation sanctions.

ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ດົນ​ຫົກ​ເດືອນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ມາ​ດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Iran says it does not want to build a nuclear bomb, but the U.N Security Coulcil wants agreed limits and strict verification.

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ສ້າງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ, ແຕ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ.

The word “Verification” means to confirm something, to make sure it is true.

ຄຳ​ວ່າ “Verification” ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ, ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ແທ້.

In this story the United Nations wants to confirm that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ຢາກ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ຄອບ​ຄອງ.

Inspectors could provide verification about Iran’s nuclear programs.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

Now when you hear the word “Verification,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Sanctions,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານ ກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.