NEWS WORDS: VERIFICATION
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
This word comes from a story about negotiations and Iran nuclear program:
There would be six months of negotiations on more extensive limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and potentially an end to the devastation sanctions.
Iran says it does not want to build a nuclear bomb, but the U.N Security Coulcil wants agreed limits and strict verification.
The word “Verification” means to confirm something, to make sure it is true.
In this story the United Nations wants to confirm that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.
Inspectors could provide verification about Iran’s nuclear programs.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word comes from a story about negotiations and Iran nuclear program:
ຄຳສັບນີ້ມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຈລະຈາ ແລະ ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ
ອີຣ່ານ:
There would be six months of negotiations on more extensive limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and potentially an end to the devastation sanctions.
ມັນຈະມີການເຈລະຈາດົນຫົກເດືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຈຳກັດທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງກວ່າເກົ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ອີຣ່ານ, ແລະ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງຕ່າງໆ.
Iran says it does not want to build a nuclear bomb, but the U.N Security Coulcil wants agreed limits and strict verification.
ອີຣ່ານ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກສ້າງລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ, ແຕ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຢາກໃຫ້ມີການຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຢືນຢັນທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ.
The word “Verification” means to confirm something, to make sure it is true.
ຄຳວ່າ “Verification” ໝາຍເຖິງການຢືນຢັນບາງຢ່າງ, ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າມັນແມ່ນແທ້.
In this story the United Nations wants to confirm that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.
ໃນຂ່າວນີ້ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຢາກຢືນຢັນວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໃນການຄອບຄອງ.
Inspectors could provide verification about Iran’s nuclear programs.
ບັນດານັກສຳຫຼວດສາມາດໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ.
Now when you hear the word “Verification,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Sanctions,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານ ກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.
