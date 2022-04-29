English in a Minute- Lesson 41 "Once in a Blue Moon" ແປວ່າ ນານໆ ຈຶ່ງມີຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຫລື ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ

Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idiom in American English. ກັບມາພົບກັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງເນາະທ່ານໃນລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ.
Have you ever heard the American English idiom once in a blue moon?
ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ “once in a blue moon?” ບໍ?
It doesn't mean that the moon is blue. So, let's listen to this American English conversation to find out how it is used.
ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າດວງຈັນເປັນສີຟ້າດອກ. ສະນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ເຮົາມາຟັງບົດສົນທະນາພາສາອັງກິດຂອງສອງຄົນນີ້ ນຳກັນເບິ່ງເນາະ ເພື່ອຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນໃຊ້ແນວໃດ.
Where did you say your brother live?
ເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່ານ້ອງຊາຍຂອງເຈົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃສເກາະ?
He lives all the way in Minnesota so I never get to see him. I only get to see him once in a blue moon.
ລາວໄປຢູ່ລັດເມນີໂຊຕາພຸ້ນ ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນລາວ. ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນລາວແຕ່ “once in a blue moon”
Once in a blue moon is a common way of saying that something does not happen often. But what is a blue moon?
“Once in a blue moon” ແມ່ນວິທີການເວົ້າແບບທົ່ວໄປທີ່ຢາກບອກວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ດວງຈັນສີຟ້າມັນແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດຫລະ?
We typically see a full moon once a month and. Two full moons in the same month is rare, the second full moon in a particular month is called "the blue moon."
ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນດວງຈັນເຕັມດວງເດືອນລະເທື່ອ ແລະ ເຫດການທີ່ມີດວງຈັນເຕັມດວງ ໃນເດືອນດຽວກັນສອງເທື່ອແມ່ນຫາຍາກຫລາຍ. ສະນັ້ນ ດວງຈັນເຕັມດວງເທື່ອທີສອງໃນເດືອນໃດເດືອນ ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນພາສາອັງກິດຈະເອີ້ນວ່າ "the blue moon" ຊຶ່ງຖ້າແປຕາມໂຕກໍແມ່ນເດືອນສີຟ້າ.
Once in a blue moon is an informal phrase.
Once in a blue moon ແມ່ນສຳນວນເວົ້າແບບບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ.
Once o-n-c-e: Once ແປວ່າກາລະຄັ້ງນຶ່ງນານມາແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງໝາຍເຖິງເຫດການທີ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.
Moon m-o-o-n Moon ແປວ່າດວງຈັນ ຫລື ດວງເດືອນ.
ສະນັ້ນສຳນວນ Once in a blue moon ຈຶ່ງແປວ່າ ນານໆ ຈຶ່ງມີຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຫລື ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
And that's English in a minute.
