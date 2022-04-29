English in a Minute- Lesson 41 "Once in a Blue Moon" ແປວ່າ ນານໆ ຈຶ່ງມີຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຫລື ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ

Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idiom in American English. ກັບ​ມາພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງເນາະ​ທ່ານໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮຽນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.

Have you ever heard the American English idiom once in a blue moon?

ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳ​ນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິ​ກັນທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ “once in a blue moon?” ບໍ?

It doesn't mean that the moon is blue. So, let's listen to this American English conversation to find out how it is used.

​ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າດວງຈັນເປັນສີຟ້າດອກ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ໃຫ້​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ ນຳ​ກັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ໄດ້ວ່າ​ ມັນໃຊ້​ແນວ​ໃດ.

Where did you say your brother live?

ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ນ້ອງ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃສ​ເກາະ?

He lives all the way in Minnesota so I never get to see him. I only get to see him once in a blue moon.

​ລາວ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ເມ​ນີ​ໂຊ​ຕາ​ພຸ້ນ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນລາວ. ຂ້ອຍ​ໄດ້ເຫັນ​ລາວ​ແຕ່ “once in a blue moon”

Once in a blue moon is a common way of saying that something does not happen often. But what is a blue moon?

“Once in a blue moon” ແມ່ນວິທີການເວົ້າ​ແບບທົ່ວໄປທີ່​ຢາກບອກວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ດວງຈັນສີຟ້າມັນ​ແມ່ນມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ແນວ​ໃດຫລະ?

We typically see a full moon once a month and. Two full moons in the same month is rare, the second full moon in a particular month is called "the blue moon."

ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນດວງຈັນເຕັມດວງເດືອນລະເທື່ອ ແລະ ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີດວງຈັນເຕັມດວງ ໃນເດືອນດຽວກັນສອງ​ເທື່ອແມ່ນຫາຍາກຫລາຍ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ດວງ​ຈັນ​ເຕັມ​ດວງເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນໃດເດືອນ ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ໃນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຈະເອີ້ນວ່າ "the blue moon" ຊຶ່ງ​ຖ້າ​ແປ​ຕາມ​ໂຕກໍ​ແມ່ນເດືອນສີຟ້າ.

Once in a blue moon is an informal phrase.

Once in a blue moon ແມ່ນສຳ​ນວນ​ເວົ້າ​ແບບບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ.

Once o-n-c-e: Once ແປ​ວ່າກາ​ລະ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງນານ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່ເຄີຍເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

Moon m-o-o-n Moon ແປ​ວ່າ​ດວງ​ຈັນ ຫລື​ ດວງ​ເດືອນ.

ສະ​ນັ້ນສຳ​ນວນ Once in a blue moon ​ຈຶ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າ ​ນານໆ ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຫລື ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

