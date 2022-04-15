Welcome to English in a minute.
ກັບມາພົບກັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງເນາະທ່ານໃນລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີຂອງພວກເຮົາ.
Have you ever been shopping and heard someone say, I don't want to break the bank?
ບັນດາທ່ານຄົງຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ໄປເລາະຫາຊື້ເຄື່ອງ ແລະໃນເວລາທີ່ຍ່າງເລາະຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຍິນບາງຄົນເວົ້າຂຶ້ນວ່າ:
“I don't want to break the bank!”
This is a simple phrase that you can easily add to your American English vocabulary. Let's hear it in a conversation.
ປະໂຫຍກນີ້ເປັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ງ່າຍໆ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຈະສາມາດນຳໄປປະກອບເຂົ້າກັບ ຄວາມຮູ້ພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນຂອງທ່ານ. ພວກເຮົາລອງມາຟັງບົດສົນທະນານີ້ນຳກັນເບິ່ງເນາະ:
I wanted to buy a new car. I saw one at the dealership yesterday but it was so expensive.
ຂ້ອຍຢາກຊື້ລົດໃໝ່. ມື້ວານນີ້ຂ້ອຍໄປເຫັນລົດຄັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ບໍລິສັດຂາຍລົດ ແຕ່ມັນແພງຫລາຍ.
How expensive?
ແພງຫລາຍປານໃດ?
Very expensive. Way too much for me. I can't afford it and I don't want to break the bank.
ແພງຫລາຍ ແພງພິລຶກ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດຈະຊື້ໄດ້ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ຖົງແຕກ ຫລື I don't want to break the bank
This phrase means to use up all of your money and it comes from Gambling.
ປະໂຫຍກນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການໃຊ້ເງິນຈົນໝົດຈົນສ້ຽງ ແລະສຳນວນນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມາຈາກການພະນັນ.
if a gambler wins more money than the casino has on hand, it's called breaking the bank. And when someone has no money, you can say he is broke. And that's English in a minute.
ຖ້ານັກຫລິ້ນການພະນັນລິ້ນໄດ້ເງິນຫລາຍ ຫລາຍກວ່າໂຮງກາຊິໂນມີຢູ່ ເວລານັ້ນ ເຮົາຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “breaking the bank” ຊຶ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເອົາຈົນໝົດຈົນກ້ຽງ.
And when someone has no money, you can say he is broke.
ແລະເວລາຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງບໍ່ມີເງິນ ເຮົາກໍຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “he is broke.” ຊຶ່ງກົງກັບຄຳວ່າ “ລາວກະເປົາແຫ້ງ.
and that's English in a minute.
