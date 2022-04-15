Welcome to English in a minute.

ກັບ​ມາພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງເນາະ​ທ່ານໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

Have you ever been shopping and heard someone say, I don't want to break the bank?

ບັນ​ດາ​ທ່ານ​ຄົງ​ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ໄປ​ເລາະ​ຫາ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ ແລະໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຍ່າງ​ເລາະ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້​ຍິນ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ຂຶ້ນວ່າ:

“I don't want to break the bank!”

This is a simple phrase that you can easily add to your American English vocabulary. Let's hear it in a conversation.

ປະ​ໂຫຍກນີ້​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ງ່າຍໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ປະ​ກອບ​ເຂົ້າກັບ ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ລອງ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນານີ້​ນຳ​ກັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ:

I wanted to buy a new car. I saw one at the dealership yesterday but it was so expensive.

​ຂ້ອຍ​ຢາກ​ຊື້​ລົດ​ໃໝ່. ມື້ວານນີ້​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ​ເຫັນ​ລົດ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂາຍ​ລົດ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ແພງ​ຫລາຍ.

How expensive?

ແພງ​ຫລາຍປານ​ໃດ?

Very expensive. Way too much for me. I can't afford it and I don't want to break the bank.

ແພງ​ຫລາຍ ແພງ​ພິ​ລຶກ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈະ​ຊື້​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຖົງ​ແຕກ ຫລື I don't want to break the bank

This phrase means to use up all of your money and it comes from Gambling.

ປະ​ໂຫຍກນີ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ການ​ໃຊ້​ເງິນ​ຈົນ​ໝົດ​ຈົນ​ສ້ຽງ ແລະ​ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພະ​ນັນ.

if a gambler wins more money than the casino has on hand, it's called breaking the bank. And when someone has no money, you can say he is broke. And that's English in a minute.

ຖ້າ​ນັກ​ຫລິ້ນການ​ພະ​ນັນລິ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເງິນ​ຫລາຍ ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ໂຮງ​ກາ​ຊິ​ໂນ​ມີ​ຢູ່ ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “breaking the bank” ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ເອົາ​ຈົນ​ໝົດ​ຈົນ​ກ້ຽງ.

ແລະ​ເວ​ລາ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “he is broke.” ຊຶ່ງ​ກົງ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ກະ​ເປົາ​ແຫ້ງ.

and that's English in a minute.