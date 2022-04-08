Welcome to English in a minute. ພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ທ່ານໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

If you have ever heard people say ‘goodbye’ American English, you might have heard this. “Make sure to stay in touch.”

ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນຄຳ​ວ່າ ‘goodbye’ ໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກາ, ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳ​ວ່າ “Make sure to stay in touch” ເນາະ.

People who don’t see each other oten like to find ways to “stay in touch.” But what does that mean?

ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ ມັກ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັນ ໂດຍ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃດ​ວິ​ທີ​ນຶ່ງ “to stay in touch” ຖ້າ​ຈະແປ​ຕາມ​ໂຕເຮົາ​ກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ “ຢູ່​ແບບ​ສຳ​ພັດ​ກັນ​ໄດ້” ຄຳ​ວ່າ “stay” ແປ​ວ່າ​ຢູ່ ແລະ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “touch” ແປ​ວ່າ ສຳ​ພັດ ຫລື​ຈັບ​ບາຍ. ແລ້ວ​ສຳ​ນວນ “stay in touch” ເດ່ ຈະ​ແປ​ວ່າ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກັນ​ແທ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ລອງ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນ ທະ​ນາ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ.

It was great to see you at the class reunion. Now make sure to stay in touch. I want to talk to you about our next reunion.

ດີ​ຫລາຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ງານ​ພົບ​ປະ​ສັງ​ສັນຂອງ​ເພື່ອນ​ເກົ່າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນດຽວ​ກັນ ໃນ​ມື້ນັ້ນ. ບັດ​ນີ້ ຢ່າ​ລື​ມ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ແດ່​ເດີ້. ຂ້ອຍ​ຢາກ​ລົມ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ງານ​ພົບ​ປະ​ສັງ​ສັນ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ເທື່ອ​ໜ້າ.

I will, I will stay in touch, and I’ll call you sometime next week.

ເອີ ຂ້ອຍ​ຊິ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຫາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່ດອກ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຊິ​ໂທ​ຫາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມື້​ໃດ​ມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້ານີ້.

“Stay in touch” or “Keep in touch” maybe by phone or e-mail-even though you don’t see that person often.

ຄຳ​ວ່າ “stay in touch” ຫລື “stay in touch” ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຢາກ​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຫາ​ກັນ ຫລືບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ຂາດ​ສະ​ບັ້ນໄປ ອາດ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ໂດຍ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ຫລື ທາງ​ອີ​ເມ​ລກໍ​ໄດ້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ພໍ້​ກັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

“Make sure to stay in touch.”

and that's English in a minute.