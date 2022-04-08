Welcome to English in a minute. ພົບກັນອີກທ່ານໃນລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
If you have ever heard people say ‘goodbye’ American English, you might have heard this. “Make sure to stay in touch.”
ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ‘goodbye’ ໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກາ, ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Make sure to stay in touch” ເນາະ.
People who don’t see each other oten like to find ways to “stay in touch.” But what does that mean?
ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ພົບກັນເລື້ອຍໆ ມັກຢາກຈະຫາວິທີໃຫ້ໄດ້ມີການຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັນ ໂດຍວິທີໃດວິທີນຶ່ງ “to stay in touch” ຖ້າຈະແປຕາມໂຕເຮົາກໍເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ “ຢູ່ແບບສຳພັດກັນໄດ້” ຄຳວ່າ “stay” ແປວ່າຢູ່ ແລະຄຳວ່າ “touch” ແປວ່າ ສຳພັດ ຫລືຈັບບາຍ. ແລ້ວສຳນວນ “stay in touch” ເດ່ ຈະແປວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້. ພວກເຮົາມາລອງຟັງບົດສົນ ທະນາຂອງສອງຄົນນີ້ເບິ່ງເນາະ.
It was great to see you at the class reunion. Now make sure to stay in touch. I want to talk to you about our next reunion.
ດີຫລາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນງານພົບປະສັງສັນຂອງເພື່ອນເກົ່າຮ່ວມຫ້ອງຮຽນດຽວກັນ ໃນມື້ນັ້ນ. ບັດນີ້ ຢ່າລືມຕິດຕໍ່ມາແດ່ເດີ້. ຂ້ອຍຢາກລົມກັບເຈົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ງານພົບປະສັງສັນກັນໃນເທື່ອໜ້າ.
I will, I will stay in touch, and I’ll call you sometime next week.
ເອີ ຂ້ອຍຊິຕິດຕໍ່ຫາເຈົ້າຢູ່ດອກ. ຂ້ອຍຊິໂທຫາເຈົ້າມື້ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້.
“Stay in touch” or “Keep in touch” maybe by phone or e-mail-even though you don’t see that person often.
ຄຳວ່າ “stay in touch” ຫລື “stay in touch” ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຢາກມີການຕິດຕໍ່ຫາກັນ ຫລືບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ການຕິດຕໍ່ກັນຂາດສະບັ້ນໄປ ອາດຈະແມ່ນໂດຍທາງໂທລະສັບ ຫລື ທາງອີເມລກໍໄດ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ກັນເປັນປະຈຳກໍຕາມ.
“Make sure to stay in touch.”
and that's English in a minute.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ