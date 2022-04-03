ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Consumer

NEWS WORDS: Consumer

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Here is a story about a court case involving mobile phone technology:

Samsung called the verdict “a loss for the American consumer.”

Law professor Robin Feldman agrees.

She says the verdict will lead to less innovation, fewer choices, and higher prices for consumers.

A “consumer” is a person who might purchase goods or services.

Many companies advertise to get consumers to buy their products.

Consumer is a word you often hear in economic and business stories.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Here is a story about a court case involving mobile phone technology:

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄະດີໃນສານ ທີ່ປະກອບມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີໂທລະສັບມືຖື:

Samsung called the verdict “a loss for the American consumer.”

ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ເອີ້ນຄຳຕັດສິນນັ້ນວ່າ “ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍສຳລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ອາເມຣິກັນ.”

Law professor Robin Feldman agrees.

ອາຈານສອນກົດໝາຍ ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣບິນ ແຟລແມນ (Robin Feldman) ເຫັນດີ.

She says the verdict will lead to less innovation, fewer choices, and higher prices for consumers.

ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າການຕັດສິນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນຈະນຳໄປສູ່ການມີນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ໜ້ອຍລົງ, ມີທາງເລືອກໜ້ອຍລົງ ແລະ ລາຄາສູງສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ.

A “consumer” is a person who might purchase goods or services.

Consumer ເຊິ່ງແປວ່າຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຊື້ສິນຄ້າ ຫຼື ການບໍລິການ.

Many companies advertise to get consumers to buy their products.

ຫຼາຍບໍລິສັດທຳການໂຄສະນາເພື່ອໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າມາຊື້ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Consumer is a word you often hear in economic and business stories.

Consumer ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານມັກຈະໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ທຸລະກິດ.

Now when you hear the word “Consumer,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Consumer,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.