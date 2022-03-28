ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Furlough

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach

you about words in the news.

Listen for the word that means ‘not working.”

Here is U.S House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy

Pelosi:

We thank our federal workers for what the have done.

I’m sad about the fact that they had to be furloughed and have this

uncertainty in their lives, on top of all the other uncertainty in our

economy.

A furlough is a temporary leave from work.

More than 800,000 U.S federal workers were furloughed in 2013.

Congress could not agree on a budget, so workers were told to

stay home.

Much of the government was closed.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາ

ອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Listen for the word that means ‘not working.”

ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຄຳສັບທີ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ “ບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ.”

Here is U.S House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi:

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ

ເພໂລຊີ:

We thank our federal workers for what they have done.

ພວກເຮົາຂໍຂອບໃຈພະນັກງານລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຮົາສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ.

I’m sad about the fact that they had to be furloughed and have this

uncertainty in their lives, on top of all the other uncertainty in

our economy.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເສຍໃຈກັບເລື່ອງທີ່ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຢຸດເຮັດວຽກຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະ

ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນນີ້ໃນຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ນອກເໜືອຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່

ອື່ນໆທຸກຢ່າງໃນເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

A furlough is a temporary leave from work.

Furlough ແປວ່າການອອກຈາກວຽກຊົ່ວຄາວ ຫຼື ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລາພັກ

ວຽກຊົ່ວຄາວ.

More than 800,000 U.S federal workers were furloughed in 2013.

ພະນັກງານລັດຖະບານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້

ພັກວຽກຊົ່ວຄາວໃນປີ 2013.

Congress could not agree on a budget, so workers were told to

stay home.

ລັດຖະສະພາບໍ່ສາມາດຕົກລົງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ງົບປະມານ, ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຖືກ

ບອກໃຫ້ຢູ່ບ້ານ.

Much of the government was closed.

ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດຖະບານແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປິດ.

Now when you hear the word “Furlough,” your English will be

good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Furlough,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍ

ທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.