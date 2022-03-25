Welcome to English in a minute.
ພົບກັນອີກທ່ານໃນລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
If you have ever heard American English, you might have heard this cut to the chase.
ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກາ, ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນ ສຳນວນ “cut to the chase.” ມາແລ້ວ.
What does this mean?
ນີ້ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ?
ພວກເຮົາມາຟັງສອງຄົນນີ້ລົມກັນເບິ່ງເນາະທ່ານ ບາງທີທ່ານອາດຈະເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້.
Stop with all the details and cut to the chase.
ຢຸດເວົ້າລາຍລະອຽດທັງຫມົດ ແລະ cut to the chase.
What university are you attending in the fall?
ເຈົ້າຈະໄປຮຽນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃດໃນລະດູໃບໄມ້ລົ່ນນີ້?
I'm going to Syracuse.
ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊີເຣຄີວສ໌.
That's great. Congratulations.
ມາດີແທ້. ຊົມເຊີຍເດີ້.
Cut to the chase means to say what's important without delay. Just get to the point.
Cut to the chase ຫມາຍເຖິງການເວົ້າແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຊັກຊ້າ. ເວົ້າໄປຫາຈຸດມັນໂລດ.
It's like saying I want only the important information, Now!
ມັນຄ້າຍໆກັບການເວົ້າວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການແຕ່ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສໍາຄັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ດຽວນີ້.
This phrase started in Hollywood when silent when movie directors said “cut to the chase,” usually after a romantic scene.
ສຳນວນນີ້ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ Hollywood ໃນເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ກຳກັບຮູບເງົາ ທີ່ບໍ່ປາກທັງຫລາຍບອກວ່າ “cut to the chase,” ຊຶ່ງຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວມັກຈະໃຊ້ຫຼັງຈາກສາກຂອງບົດຮັກອັນຊາບຊຶ້ງ ຫລື ໂຣແມນຕິກສຸດລົງ.
Now, when you use “cut to the chase,” you can say it with a happy or an angry voice, depending on your mood.
ບັດນີ້, ເມື່ອທ່ານໃຊ້ສຳນວນ “cut to the chase,” ທ່ານສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນ ດ້ວຍນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ໃຈດີ ຫລືໃຈຮ້າຍກໍໄດ້, ຂຶ້ນກັບອາລົມຂອງທ່ານ.
ຖ້າເຮົາຈະແປຄຳສັບໃນສຳນວນນີ້ຕາມໂຕ ຄຳວ່າ cut, c-u-t = cut ເຮົາກໍຈະແປວ່າ ຕັດ ເຊັ່ນຕັດເຊືອກ ຫລືຕັດຄວາມເວົ້າ ຫລືຕັດບົດເປັນຕົ້ນ. ແລ້ວຄຳວ່າ hase, c-h-a-s-e = chase ແປວ່າ ໄລ່ ຫລືໄລ່ຕາມ.
ສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າຈະເວົ້າແລ້ວ ຄຳວ່າ “cut to the chase” ຖ້າທຽບໃສ່ສຳນວນລາວ ກໍມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ “ລວບລັດຕັດຕອນ” ຫລືຈະເວົ້າອີກຢ່າງ ຈະແປວ່າ “ເຂົ້າຫາປະເດັນໂລດ” ຫລື “ເຂົ້າຫາຈຸດສຳຄັນໂລດ” ກໍໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
and that's English in a minute.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ