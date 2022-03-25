Welcome to English in a minute.

ພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ທ່ານໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

If you have ever heard American English, you might have heard this cut to the chase.

ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳ​ນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກາ, ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນ ສຳ​ນວນ “cut to the chase.” ມາ​ແລ້ວ.

What does this mean?

ນີ້ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ?

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ນີ້​ລົ​ມ​ກັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ​ທ່ານ ​ບາງ​ທີ​ທ່ານອາດ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້.



Stop with all the details and cut to the chase.

ຢຸດເວົ້າລາຍລະອຽດທັງຫມົດ ແລະ cut to the chase.

What university are you attending in the fall?

ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໄປຮຽນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃດໃນລະດູໃບໄມ້ລົ່ນ​ນີ້?

I'm going to Syracuse.

ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຊີ​ເຣ​ຄີວສ໌.

That's great. Congratulations.

ມາ​ດີ​ແທ້. ຊົມເຊີຍເດີ້.

Cut to the chase means to say what's important without delay. Just get to the point.

Cut to the chase ຫມາຍເຖິງການເວົ້າແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຊັກຊ້າ. ເວົ້າໄປ​ຫາຈຸດມັນ​ໂລດ.

It's like saying I want only the important information, Now!

ມັນຄ້າຍໆກັບການເວົ້າວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການແຕ່ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສໍາຄັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ດຽວນີ້.

This phrase started in Hollywood when silent when movie directors said “cut to the chase,” usually after a romantic scene.

ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ Hollywood ໃນເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ກຳກັບຮູບເງົາ ທີ່ບໍ່​ປາກທັງ​ຫລາຍບອກວ່າ “cut to the chase,” ຊຶ່ງ​ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວມັກ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້ຫຼັງຈາກສາກຂອງ​ບົດ​ຮັກອັນ​ຊາບ​ຊຶ້ງ ຫລື ໂຣແມນຕິກສຸດ​ລົງ.

Now, when you use “cut to the chase,” you can say it with a happy or an angry voice, depending on your mood.

ບັດ​ນີ້, ເມື່ອທ່ານໃຊ້ສຳ​ນວນ “cut to the chase,” ທ່ານສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນ ດ້ວຍ​ນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ໃຈ​ດີ ຫລືໃຈຮ້າຍກໍ​ໄດ້, ຂຶ້ນກັບອາລົມຂອງທ່ານ.

ຖ້າ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ແປ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ສຳ​ນວນນີ້​ຕາມ​ໂຕ ຄຳ​ວ່າ cut, c-u-t = cut ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ແປ​ວ່າ ຕັດ ເຊັ່ນ​ຕັດ​ເຊືອກ ຫລື​ຕັດ​ຄວາມ​ເວົ້າ ຫລື​ຕັດ​ບົດ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ. ແລ້ວ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ hase, c-h-a-s-e = chase ແປ​ວ່າ ໄລ່ ຫລື​ໄລ່​ຕາມ.

ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຖ້າ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ແລ້ວ ຄຳ​ວ່າ “cut to the chase” ຖ້າ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ສຳ​ນວນ​ລາວ ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍວ່າ “ລວບ​ລັດ​ຕັດ​ຕອນ” ຫລື​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ ຈະ​ແປ​ວ່າ “ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ປະ​ເດັນ​ໂລດ” ຫລື “ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໂລດ” ກໍ​ໄດ້ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

and that's English in a minute.