ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Exchange Rate

NEWS WORDS: Exchange Rate

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

This phrase is important when doing business with another country:

Exchange Rate

With regard to China, we’ve made very clear the importance of exchange rates being based on market-determined forces.

An exchange rate sets the value of money when it is traded between countries.

It determines what your money is worth, if you want to use it overseas.

It is an important part of doing business because it can help companies decide whether they can buy or sell goods in other countries.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This phrase is important when doing business with another country:

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ເວລາເຮັດທຸລະກິດກັບອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ:

Exchange Rate

(ອ່ານ) Exchange Rate

With regard to China, we’ve made very clear the importance of exchange rates being based on market-determined forces.

ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດ ຈີນ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງເຖິງ ຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງອັດຕາການແລກປ່ຽນ ທີ່ອີງໃສ່ການພິຈາລະນາໂດຍການຜັກດັນຂອງຕະຫຼາດ.

An exchange rate sets the value of money when it is traded between countries.

ອັດຕາການແລກປ່ຽນຈະກຳນົດມູນຄ່າຂອງເງິນ ເວລາມັນໄດ້ຖືກແລກປ່ຽນລະຫວ່າງ ປະເທດ.

It determines what your money is worth, if you want to use it overseas.

ມັນຈະພິຈາລະນາວ່າເງິນຂອງເຈົ້າມີຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າຢາກໃຊ້ມັນໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

It is an important part of doing business because it can help companies decide whether they can buy or sell goods in other countries.

ມັນແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງການເຮັດທຸລະກິດ ເພາະວ່າມັນສາມາດຊ່ວຍບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຕັດສິນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຊື້ ຫຼື ຂາຍສິນຄ້າໃນປະເທດອື່ນໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.

Now when you hear the word “Exchange Rate,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Exchange Rate,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.