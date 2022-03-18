ສະຖານທູດ ສຫລ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ອົບຮົມ ທັກສະວິຊາການໃນການກວດກາເອກະສານເດີນທາງເຂົ້າ-ອອກເມືອງ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ

ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງພະບາງ ເປັນເວລາ 3 ວັນ ແຕ່ວັນທີ 16 ຫາ 18 ມີນາ 2022 ໃນຫົວຂໍ້ ທັກສະວິຊາການໃນການກວດກາເອກະສານເດີນທາງເຂົ້າ-ອອກເມືອງ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີ ຈາກບັນດາແຂວງພາກເໜືອ ແລະພະນັກງານປ້ອງກັນຄວາມປອດໄພກົມການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນ.

ການຝຶກອົບຮົມໄດ້ມີການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນປະທານຂອງ ທ່ານອຽນ ນໍຣີສ ຫົວຫນ້າພະແນກຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານສົມພົນ ສີຍາວົງ ຫົວຫນ້າພະແນກປ້ອງກັນຄວາມປອດໄພ ກົມການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນ ກະຊວງໂຍທາທິການ ແລະຂົນສົ່ງ ແລະທ່ານພຸດທະນິກອນ ເຄນນະວົງ ຫົວຫນ້າພະແນກຮ່ວມມືສາກົນ ກົມພາສີ ກະຊວງການເງິນ.

ໃນໄລຍະການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ທັກສະທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເຊັ່ນການສັງເກດ ແລະ ກວດກາ ເອກະສານທີ່ປອມແປງ ການສັງເກດລັກສະນະຜູ້ແອບແຝງ ບັນດາສັນຍານບົ່ງບອກເຖີງການຄ້າມະນຸດ ທີ່ອາດພົບເຫັນໄດ້ໃນບັນດາດ່ານສາກົນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຕາມຊາຍແດນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການນຳໃຊ້ເຕັກນິກທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ເພື່ອການຢັບຢັ້ງ ເອກະສານປອມແປງທີ່ອາດຖືກນຳໃຊ້ ໂດຍອາດຊະຍາກອນຂ້າມຊາດ ແລະ ອົງການອາດຊະຍາກອນເຮັດຜິດກົດຫມາຍຂ້າມຊາດ. ບັນດາທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະສົ່ງຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະເທດລາວ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນລາວອີກດ້ວຍ.

ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຈັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນວຽກງານຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ໃຫ້ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຊາຍແດນຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500 ທ່ານ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ 10 ກວ່າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຫົວຂໍ້ ທັກສະການກວດກາເອກກະສານເດີນທາງປອມແປງ ການສັງເກດລັກສະນະຜູ້ແອບແຝງ ການນໍາໃຊ້ຫຼັກຖານດີຈິຕອລ ແລະເຕັກໂນໂລຈີ ໃນການສືບສວນຄະດີອາຍາ ແລະ ການຕ້ານການຄ້າມະນຸດ. ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈເປັນຢ່າງສູງໃນການສືບຕໍ່ ສະໜັບສະໜູນສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ.

Embassy of the United States of America Provides

Technical Training for Border Security

On March 16-18, 2022, the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane provided in Luang Prabang a three-day technical skills workshop on border security for more than 50 Lao Customs and Aviation Security Officers from northern provinces.

The workshop was chaired by Mr. James Ian Norris, the Regional Security Officer of the U.S. Embassy Vientiane, Mr. Somphonh Sygnavong, Director of Aviation Security Division, Department of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Public Works and Transport and Mr. Phouthanikone Khennavong, Director of International Cooperation Division, Department of Customs, Ministry of Finance.

During the workshop, the officers developed skills such as fraudulent documents identification, imposter detection, and recognizing signs of human trafficking at the border checkpoints. These trained border security officials will have the ability to use scientific techniques to scrutinize potential fraudulent documents used by criminals and illicit transnational criminal organizations. These skills will benefit and protect both the national security of Laos and the Lao people.

The U.S. Embassy has provided security and law enforcement training to over 500 border security officers for more than ten years on topics ranging from detecting fraudulent travel documents and impostors, to using digital evidence in criminal investigations, to fighting human trafficking. The U.S. Embassy is dedicated to continuing support for building Lao PDR’s law enforcement capacity.