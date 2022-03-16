ແຕ່ບຣາຊິນ ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ບັງ​ກລາ​ແດັສ, ແຕ່​ເນ​ປານຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ຫວຽດນາມ ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ກຽດ​ແກ່​ແມ່ຍິງ 12 ຄົນ​ຈາກທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ, ການ​ໃຊ້ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ແລະການ​ຈຳ​ແນ​ກ​ທີ່​ອີງ​ໃສ່ເພດເພື່ອກໍ່ສ້າງ​ສັງຄົມ ​ທີ່​ເປີດ​ກວ້າງ ແລະສະ​ຫງົບ​. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Katherine Gypson ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບລາງວັນແມ່​ຍິງ ​ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ ປະຈຳປີທີ 16 ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງຂອງແມ່ຍິງ… ແລະການເຕືອນໄພເຖິງອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເຊີນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຕາມຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສາ​ກົນຜ່ານ​ມາ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສິບ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢຸດ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ເພື່ອ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ແມ່ຍິງຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ຫລົບໜີອອກ​ຈາກປະເທດໄປກັບຄອບຄົວ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ ແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານກັບສົງຄາມທີ່ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເປັນຈໍາ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ຕິດກັບ​ໂປ​ແລນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ປະ​ມານ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນຶ່ງຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ເອງ. ແລະມັນເປັນສິ່ງໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ຝັງໃນຈິດໃຈ ແລະຄວາມຊົງຈໍາ ຂອງເຈົ້າ - ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ເຫັນແມ່ຍິງທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ, ເດັກ ນ້ອຍທີ່​ຈູງແຂນໄປນຳ ເພື່ອ​ຫລົບຫນີການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ."

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ສັງຄົມ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ, ​ເປີດ​ກວ້າງ​ແມ່ນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ຍິງ 12 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ:

“ແມ່ຍິງ​ທີ່​ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານໃນປີນີ້ ກໍາລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສະຫງົບ, ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນທົ່ວ 4 ທະວີບ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍາ​ລັງ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍທີ່​ສະຫ​ລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເລື້ອງກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກໍາແບບ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ ​ໄປຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມຂອງ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍາລັງສົ່ງເສີມສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງ, ຂອງເດັກ​ຍິງ, ພວກ​ຮັກ​ຮ່ວມ​ເພດ ຫລື LGBTQI, ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະກຸ່ມຄົນດ້ອຍໂອກາດອື່ນໆອີກ. ແລະເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີ ການຮາ​ວີ, ການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ, ການຈໍາຄຸກກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ກໍຍັງບໍ່​ລົດ​ຫລະ​ຄ​ວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຢູ່.”

ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອສິດທິ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ໄລ​ເບີ​ເຣຍ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຟາ​ເຊຍ ໂບ​ເຢ​ໂນ ຮາ​ຣີ​ສ (Facia Boyenoh Harris)…. ໄປ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ໂມ​ລ​ໂດ​ວາ, ​ທ່ານ​ນາງດອຍ​ນາ ເກີ​ແມນ (Doina Gherman) ….….ພວກແມ່ຍິງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ນິຍາມຄວາມກ້າຫານຄືນໃໝ່, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ຂອງ​ຜູ້ໃຫ້ຄຳປາໄສສຳ​ຄັນ ແລະໄດ້​ຮັບໃຫ້ລາງວັນອັນ​ມີ​ກຽດ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຄືທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄນ​ລາ ແມນ​ກຸ​ສ (Najla Mangoush), ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະ ເທດຍິງຄົນທຳອິດຂອງລີເບຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄນ​ລາ ແມນ​ກຸ​ສກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

“ເມື່ອເຈົ້າຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່​ຈະຟັງຄວາມຮູ້​ສຶກ​ອັນແທ້ຈິງ​ຂອງຕົນ​ເອງ​ແລ້ວ, ເມື່ອມັນຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ຍາກທີ່ຈະເວົ້າອອກ ມາໄດ້. ເມື່ອທ່ານຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະເປັນແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນ ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕໍາແໜ່ງສູງ ໂດຍທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນ ມັນຫມາຍ ຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການ​ຈ້ອງມອງຂອງ​ຄົນຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດເວລາ, ຖືກຄົນຕຳ​ໜິ, ວິຈານ ແລະນາບ​ຂູ່ ນັ້ນຫລະ ຄືຄວາມກ້າຫານ. ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຕັດສິນໃຈສ່ຽງ ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທັງໝົດ ທັງປວງ ແລະອອກຈາກປະເທດທີ່​ເປັນ ບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນ ໄປ ແລະອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ພັກ​ພິງທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະຊອກຫາຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງຕົນເອງ ຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນ, ນັ້ນຫລະ ຄືຄວາມກ້າຫານ.”

ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈີ​ລ ໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເລົ່າ​ເລື່ອງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ແມ່​ຍິງ​ມີ​ຄວາມກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່ໃນທຸກຫົນ​ທຸກ​ແຫ່ງ​.



ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ເຖິງບັນແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານທຸກ​ຄົນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄວາມບໍ່ຍຸຕິທໍາໃນຂົງ ເຂດອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ ຫຼືຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ຮ່ຳຮຽນຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ອອກກາງ, ຜູ້​ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສະຖຽນ ລະພາບໃນຢູ​ໂຣບ, ຜູ້ປົກປ້ອງຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ໃຕ້​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍຊາຮາຣາຢູ່ອາຟຣິກາ, ຫຼື ຜູ້ທີ່ອອກປາກ​ອອກ​ສຽງຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງເພດໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອເຊຍ, ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ຫວັງ​ອັນ​ແຮງ​ກ້າ ແລະຄວາມອົດທົນ ໂດຍມີການພັດທະນາ ແລະປະຊາທິປະໄຕເພື່ອຍຸ​ຕິຜູ້ທີ່ ປາດຖະຫນາທີີ່​ຈະຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກ​ທ່ານອອກປາກອອກ​ສຽງໄດ້ ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະເລົ່າເລື້ອງລາວຂອງ ພວກ​ທ່ານໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຟັງ- ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກທ່ານຈະບໍ່ສາມາດເລົ່າ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ​ຕາມ."

​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2007 ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ມີ​ແມ່ຍິງ 167 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ອັນ​ນີ້.



From Brazil to Bangladesh, Nepal to Vietnam, the U.S. State Department is honoring 12 women from around the world for fighting corruption, gender violence and discrimination to build more open, peaceful societies. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the 16th annual International Women of Courage Awards.

A celebration of women…and a somber reminder of the dangers they face around the world. Just days after women marched in the streets for International Women’s Day, the U.S. State Department recognized twelve women across the globe for their courageous work, while pausing to remember the women of Ukraine.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State:

“Millions of Ukrainian women have fled their country with their families and more stayed to help their country fight against Russia's unprovoked unjustified war. I saw many of them on the border with Poland just about a week ago. And it's something that stays embedded in your mind and memory - as you see women coming across the border, children in tow, fleeing the Russian aggression.”

Advocating for more peaceful, open societies is a common theme among the twelve women honored this year.



Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State:

“This year's Women of Courage are making our world more peaceful, more just across four continents. They're tackling complex challenges from organized crime to environmental degradation. They're advancing the rights of women girls, LGBTQI, plus people and other marginalized groups. And despite harassment, violence, imprisonment, they persist.”

From Liberian womens’ rights activist Facia Boyenoh Harris….Open for nat of voiceover saying “Her bravery to stand up to counter protesters and aggressive security personnel were pivotal during a three-day anti-rape protest in August 2020 that directly led President George Weah declaring a national emergency and announcing other initiatives crucial to protecting Liberian women” in MRT Clip to Come.

…..to Moldovan parliamentarian Doina Gherman….….These women have redefined courage, said keynote speaker and honoree Najla Mangoush, the first female foreign minister of Libya.

Najla Mangoush, Libyan Foreign Minister:

“When you decide to listen to your true self, when it is hard to speak up. When you decide to be women in senior positions, knowing that that means will you be under the microscope all the time, being judged, criticized and bullied, that’s courage. Women who decide to risk it all and leaving home countries their safe havens and search of self-fulfillment elsewhere. That is courage.”

First lady Jill Biden said telling these stories of courage advances women everywhere.

Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States:

“To all women of courage, those fighting injustice in Latin America or are hoping to learn in the Middle East, working for democracy and stability in Europe, protecting their families in sub-Saharan Africa, or speaking out against gender violence in Asia, we will continue to work with passion and persistence with development and democracy to stop those who wish to silence you and we will tell your stories -- even when you cannot.”

More than 167 women from dozens of countries have been honored with the award since 2007.