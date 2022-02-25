ທ່ານ ໄມໂຄ ຣອນນິ້ງ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ໄດ້ມອບມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາຍາວນານ ຈໍານວນ 220,314 ດາງ ມູນຄ່າ 416,393 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ໄພວັນ ແກ້ວປະເສີດ ຮອງລັດທະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນພິທີມອບຮັບ ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃນຄັ້ງວັນທີ 25 ກຸມພາ 2022. ນີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງການສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ.

ມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາຍາວນານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບທຶນການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍ ອົງການ USAID ໂດຍຜ່ານ U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative ຫຼື PMI ຈະຖືກແຈກຢາຍໄປໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການສູງ. ໂດຍສະເພາະ ແຂວງສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແຂວງທີ່ຈະ ໄດ້ຮັບມຸ້ງເປັນອັດຕາສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກເປັນແຂວງທີ່ພົບວ່າຍັງມີການລະ ບາດຂອງໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍສູງ. ການບໍລິຈາກ ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະປະກອບ ສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການແຈກຢາຍມຸ້ງທົ່ວປະເທດຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວ ເຊິ່ງຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໂຄງການຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດມາລາເລຍແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນການຮັບມື ແລະສູ້ກັບພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາລາເລຍ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ ມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.

ທ່ານ​ໄມໂຄ ຣອນນິ້ງ ກ່າວວ່າ: ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກແມ່ນໃຈກາງສໍາຄັນພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ລາວອາເມຣິກາ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງພວກເຮົາໂດຍຜ່ານການປະກອຍສ່ວນອຸປະກອນ ຮັກສາຊີວິດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການລົບລ້າງພະຍາດມາເລເລຍ ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030.

ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນຕົວຢ່າງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດໃນການສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມ ພະຍາດລະບາດ ມາເລເລຍ. ມາຮອດປະຈຸບັນ ອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທາງດ້ານ

ວິຊາການ ອຸປະກອນຫ້ອງທົດລອງມອບມຸ້ງຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 1,000,000 ດາງ ເຄື່ອງກວດເລືອດເພື່ອບົ່ງມະຕິ ໄຂ້ມາ ເລເລຍຢ່າງໄວຫຼາຍ ກ່ວາ 1,000,000 ຊຸດ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຢາປິ່ນປົວມາເລເລຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນ

ມູນຄ່າທັງໝົດຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 5.1 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ໃນ

ການຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-1, ສະຫະລັດອາເມ ຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເປັນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກ່ວາ

13 ລ້ານໂດລາ ນັບແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ​ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຍັງໄດ້ບໍລິຈາກວັກຊີນ

ປ້ອງກັນໂຄວິດ ໄຟເຊີ ຈຳນວນ 1,7 ລ້ານໂດສ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ ການສັກວັກຊີນ ໃຫ້ປະຊາກອນໄດ້ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 50 ສ່ວນຮ້ອຍ ລວມທັງໄວໜຸ່ມອາຍຸ 12-17 ປີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາສາມາດກັບໄປໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້.



ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິກາຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດ.

ອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການສູ້ກັບພະຍາດລະບາດຕ່າງໆ ປັບປຸງວຽກງານແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມພິການ.

U.S. Provides 220,314 Bednets to Lao PDR for Malaria Prevention Amid

COVID-19

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Country Representative to Lao PDR Michael Ronning presented 220,314 mosquito nets, valued at $416,393 USD, to Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Phayvanh Keopaseuth at a ceremony in Vientiane on February 25, 2022. This is part of the United States’ ongoing support to Lao PDR in the malaria elimination goal.

The long-lasting insecticide treated nets, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), will be distributed to vulnerable families and communities in greatest need. Specifically, Savannakhet Province, where malaria cases remain especially high, will receive a large portion of the bednets. This donation from the United States will contribute to the Government of Laos’ national mass bednet campaign supporting the Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Control Program in the fight against malaria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our health assistance is a central part of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. The United States is proud to continue working with the Lao PDR government and our public health partners through this contribution of lifesaving supplies to eliminate malaria by 2030,” Mr. Ronning said.

The handover is the most recent example of U.S. support to Lao PDR in combating malaria. Together with this donation, over the past 10 years USAID has provided technical assistance, supplied equipment, and distributed more than 1,000,000 mosquito nets, nearly 1,000,000 malaria diagnostic test kits, and antimalarial drugs and treatments valued at more than $5.1 million USD. Separately, the United States has provided assistance of over $13 million USD to support the Lao Government in the fight against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Most recently, the U.S. Government donated almost 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has assisted Lao PDR to vaccinate more than 50% of the population, including youth ages 12-17 enabling them to safely return to school.

The United States’ development assistance to Lao PDR spans more than a decade. In health, USAID has supported Lao PDR to fight various infectious diseases, improve maternal and child health and nutrition, and enabled persons with disabilities to live to their full potential.