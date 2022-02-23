ຂະນະທີ່ມົສກູປະກາດເຈດຕະນາຂອງຕົນ ໃນການຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ 2 ຂົງເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນເປັນປະເທດເອກະລາດຢູ່ນີ້ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ ຣັດເຊຍ-ຢູເຄຣນ ກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຂຶ້ນ. ແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍຕ່າງກໍກ່າວຫາຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນວ່າ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນທີ່ມີຄວາມສັບສົນຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Heather Murdock ແລະ Yan Boechat ມີລາຍງານມາ ຈາກເມືອງໂນໂວລູການສ໌ເກ (Novoluganske) ແລະໂຄຊາຊາ ໂລປານ (Kozacha Lopan) ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທະຫານແລະພວກນັກຂ່າວພາກັນຫລົບໜີໄປຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ຫລັງຈາກມີການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດໃສ່ເມືອງໂນໂວລູການສ໌ເກ (Novoluganske) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງນ້ອຍໆ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບຣັດເຊຍ.
ໃນຊຸມມື້ມໍ່ໆມານີ້, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ຫລາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງຢູເຄຣນທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ “ເສັ້ນທີ່ຕິດກັນ” ລະຫວ່າງເຂດທີ່ລັດຖະບານຄວບຄຸມ ແລະເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.
ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຢູເຄຣນກຳລັງກ່າວຫາຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນວ່າ ບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ສັນຍາຢຸດຍິງຂອງສາກົນ.ນາຍພົນຈັດຕະວາ ມິຕາຍອິນ ດຣາປາຕີຢ໌ (Mikhail Drapatiy), ກອງກຳລັງ ທະຫານຮ່ວມກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ:
"ໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນອານາເຂດນີ້, ບໍ່ມີກຸ່ມໃດເລີຍ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນກອງທະ ຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີ."
ແລະໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳຄືນການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງຕົນໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນຖືກຫ້າມຢ່າງຖາວອນເລີຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃນອົງການເນໂຕ້ເພື່ອເປັນເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີສັນຕິພາບ.
ທ່ານວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຖ້າຣັດເຊຍປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ຢູເຄຣນເຂົ້າໄປເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງເນໂຕ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈະເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ຍ້ອນວ່າມາດຕາ 5 ຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງການນາໂຕກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກໆປະເທດຂອງເນໂຕຄວນຕໍ່ສູ້ຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫລ່ຂອງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງຕົນ ຖ້າຫາກຖືກໂຈມຕີ."
ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກ ສືບຕໍ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂທາງການທູດຍັງອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການແກ້ໄຂວິກິດການໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ, ແລະອົງການເນໂຕ້ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຫຼາຍຄັ້ງທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຍອມປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ອາຄານແລະທຸລະກິດຈໍານວນຫລວງຫລາຍໃນເມືອງ ເມືອງໂນໂວລູການສ໌ເກ (Novoluganske) ໄດ້ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໄວ້ມາໄດ້ຫລາຍປີແລ້ວ. ແລະສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນບາງຄັ້ງຄາວ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນກົດເກນທຳມະດາໄປແລ້ວ.
ຜູ້ນຳທະຫານຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ການລະເມີດສັນຍາຢຸດຍິງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນຊຸມມື້ມໍ່ໆມານີ້, ຈາກການລະເມີດການຢຸດຍິງ 98 ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ມື້ໃນວັນທີ 19 ກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ກັບການລະເມີດ 5 ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ມື້ໃນສາມເດືອນກ່ອນ.
ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຍັງມີຄວາມສະຫງົບງຽບ ແຕ່ກໍມີຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຫລາຍມື້ ແລະຫລາຍອາທິດຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້. ຫຼາຍຄອບຄົວຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ເວົ້າພາສາ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະມີຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງຢູ່ຟາກຊາຍແດນ ກ້ຳນຶ່ງອີກ. ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2014, ການຄ້າແລະການເດີນທາງປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຫຼຸດລົງປະມານ 50 ເປີເຊັນ.
ນາງວິກຕໍເຣຍທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງໂຄຊາຊາ ໂລປານ (Kozacha Lopan) ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ:
“ເມື່ອຄົນມາຈາກຣັດເຊຍ, ຮ້ານຄ້າທັງໝົດໄດ້ຂາຍເຄື່ອງດີກວ່າ. ດຽວນີ້ ມັນໄດ້ຂາຍຫນ້ອຍກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ. ນອກຈາກນີ້, ປະຊາຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍກໍມີພີ່ນ້ອງ ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄດ້. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງໜ້າເສົ້າໃຈຫຼາຍ.”
ສະຖານີລົດໄຟແຫ່ງນີ້ເຄີຍເປັນບ່ອນມາຈອດຂອງລົດໄຟໂດຍສານໄປກັບຣັດເຊຍ 30 ຖ້ຽວຕໍ່ມື້. ດຽວນີ້ມີພຽງແຕ່ລົດໄຟຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນເວົ້າວ່າ ຄອບຄົວຢູ່ໃນເມືອງນີ້ຍັງມັກຈະມີການແຕກແຍກກັນອີກ ລະຫວ່າງພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຣັດເຊຍ ແລະພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢູເຄຣນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ໂດຍທີ່ຂົງເຂດຊາຍແດນຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ກັບຂອບເຂດທີ່ຈະເກີດສົງຄາມ, ຫລາຍຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນເອກະພາບກັນໃນຄວາມຕ້ອງການສັນຕິພາບ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
As Moscow announces its intention to officially recognize two areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine as independent countries, tensions continue along the Russia-Ukraine border. Each side accuses the other of causing violence in this increasingly complicated conflict. VOA’s Heather Murdock and Yan Boechat report from the towns of Novoluganske and Kozacha Lopan in eastern Ukraine.
Soldiers and journalists flee to shelters after a bomb hits Novoluganske, a small Ukrainian town near the border with Russia.
In recent days, Ukrainian officials say violence in parts of Ukraine near the “contact line” — between government-controlled areas and areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists — has increased dramatically.
Russians and Ukrainians are accusing each other of ignoring international cease-fire agreements.
Brig. Gen. Mikhail Drapatiy, Joint Force Operations in Ukranian:
“In the past 24 hours in this territory, no single group within our military unit was not attacked.”
And on Monday, Russia reiterated its demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from NATO as a condition of peace.
Vladimir Putin, Russian President In Russian:
"If Russia faces the danger of Ukraine joining NATO, the threat to our country will increase substantially. Because Article 5 of NATO’s establishment treaty says that all NATO countries should fight on one of its members' sides if it is attacked.”
And while world leaders continue to say diplomatic solutions may still be possible, in recent weeks, efforts to solve the crisis have failed, and NATO has repeatedly refused to comply with Russia’s demands.
Many buildings and businesses in Novoluganske have been abandoned for years. And for those who remain, sporadic violence has become the norm.
Ukrainian military leaders say cease-fire violations have increased markedly in recent days, from 98 cease-fire violations a day on February 19 compared with five violations a day three months ago.
Yet most of the country remains quiet but nervous about the coming days and weeks.
Many families here speak Russian and have relatives living across the border. Since 2014, commerce and travel have been difficult, causing local business to drop by about 50%.
Victoria, Kozachia Lopan Resident in Russian:
“When people came from Russia, all the shops were selling more. Now it is so much less. Also, a lot of people have relatives in Russia they can’t visit. It is so sad.”
This train station used to host 30 passenger trains a day back and forth to Russia. Now only cargo trains cross the border.
Locals say families in this town are also often divided, between supporters of Russia and supporters of Ukraine. But with the border region near the brink of war, many say they are united in the need for peace and security.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ