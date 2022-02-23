ຂະນະທີ່ມົສກູປະກາດເຈດຕະນາຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ການຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ 2 ຂົງເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄ​ຣນເປັນປະເທດເອກະລາດຢູ່ນີ້ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ ຣັດເຊຍ-ຢູເຄຣນ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ. ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ​ກໍ່ໃຫ້​ເກີດຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສັບສົນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Heather Murdock ແລະ Yan Boechat ມີລາຍງານມາ ຈາກເມືອງໂນ​ໂວລູ​ການ​ສ໌ເກ (Novoluganske) ແລະໂຄ​ຊາ​ຊາ ໂລ​ປານ (Kozacha Lopan) ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທະຫານ​ແລະ​ພວກນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ພາກັນ​ຫລົບໜີ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃສ່​ເມືອງໂນ​ໂວລູ​ການ​ສ໌ເກ (Novoluganske) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ຢູ່ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຕິດ​ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ.



​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ມື້​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້, ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່ຫລາຍ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນທີ່​ຢູ່ໃກ້​ກັບ “ເສັ້ນ​ທີ່ຕິດ​ກັນ” ລະຫວ່າງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ລັດຖະບານ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ແລະຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກ່າວ​ຫາຊຶ່ງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຂອງສາກົນ.​ນາຍພົນ​ຈັດ​ຕະ​ວາ ມິ​ຕາຍ​ອິນ ດ​ຣາ​ປາ​ຕີ​ຢ໌ (Mikhail Drapatiy), ກອງ​ກຳລັງ ທະ​ຫານ​ຮ່ວມ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນວ່າ:

"ໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນອານາເຂດນີ້, ບໍ່ມີກຸ່ມໃດ​ເລີຍ ​ຢູ່ພາຍໃນກອງທະ ຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີ."

​ແລະ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳຄືນ​ການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ​ຖືກຫ້າມ​ຢ່າງ​ຖາ​ວອນ​ເລີຍບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ອົງການເນ​ໂຕ້​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີສັນຕິພາບ.

ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ຂອງ​ເນ​ໂຕ ໄພ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ຈະ​ເພີ່ມສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ. ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ມາດຕາ 5 ຂອງ​ສົນທິສັນຍາ​ສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ອົງການ​ນາ​ໂຕ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທຸກໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເນ​ໂຕ​ຄວນ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຄຽງ​ບ່າ​ຄຽງ​ໄຫລ່ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ."

​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ໂລກ ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ຍັງ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ອາທິດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ໃນ​ການແກ້​ໄຂ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ໄດ້​ປະສົບກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ, ​ແລະອົງການເນ​ໂຕ້ໄດ້ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງທີ່​ຈະບໍ່​ຍອມ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.



ອາຄານແລະທຸລະກິດຈໍານວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍໃນເມືອງ ເມືອງໂນ​ໂວລູ​ການ​ສ໌ເກ (Novoluganske) ໄດ້ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໄວ້ມາ​ໄດ້ຫລາຍປີແລ້ວ. ແລະສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ຄາວ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນ​ກົດ​ເກນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ໄປ​ແລ້​ວ.

ຜູ້ນຳ​ທະຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສັນ​ຍາຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ມື້​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້, ຈາກ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ 98 ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ມື້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ກຸມພາຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ​ເມື່ອ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ 5 ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ມື້ໃນ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ກ່ອນ.

ແຕ່ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະຫງົບ​ງຽບ ​ແຕ່ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ວິຕົກ​ກັງວົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍມື້ ແລະ​ຫລາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ຫຼາຍ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້​ເວົ້າ​ພາສາ​ ຣັດເຊຍ ​ແລະມີ​ຍາດຕິ​ພີ່ນ້ອງ​ຢູ່ຟາກຊາຍ​ແດນ ກ້ຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ອີກ. ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2014, ການ​ຄ້າ​ແລະ​ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ປະມານ 50 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ນາງວິກ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍທີ່​ອາ​ໄສຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງໂຄ​ຊາ​ຊາ ໂລ​ປານ (Kozacha Lopan) ເວົ້າ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອ​ຄົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຣັດເຊຍ, ຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໄດ້​ຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງດີ​ກວ່າ. ດຽວນີ້ ມັນໄດ້​ຂາຍຫນ້ອຍກວ່າ​ເກົ່າຫຼາຍ. ນອກຈາກນີ້, ປະຊາຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍກໍມີພີ່ນ້ອງ ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄດ້. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ໜ້າເສົ້າໃຈຫຼາຍ.”

ສະຖານີລົດໄຟແຫ່ງນີ້ເຄີຍເປັນບ່ອນ​ມາ​ຈອດ​ຂອງລົດໄຟໂດຍສານໄປກັບຣັດເຊຍ 30 ຖ້ຽວຕໍ່ມື້. ດຽວນີ້ມີພຽງແຕ່ລົດໄຟຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້ຄົນ​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄອບຄົວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ນີ້​ຍັງມັກ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການແຕກ​ແຍກ​ກັນ​ອີກ ລະຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ຂົງເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນຫຍັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້ກັບ​ຂອບ​ເຂດທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ສົງຄາມ, ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ເອກະ​ພາບ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງການ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

As Moscow announces its intention to officially recognize two areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine as independent countries, tensions continue along the Russia-Ukraine border. Each side accuses the other of causing violence in this increasingly complicated conflict. VOA’s Heather Murdock and Yan Boechat report from the towns of Novoluganske and Kozacha Lopan in eastern Ukraine.



Soldiers and journalists flee to shelters after a bomb hits Novoluganske, a small Ukrainian town near the border with Russia.



In recent days, Ukrainian officials say violence in parts of Ukraine near the “contact line” — between government-controlled areas and areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists — has increased dramatically.

Russians and Ukrainians are accusing each other of ignoring international cease-fire agreements.

Brig. Gen. Mikhail Drapatiy, Joint Force Operations in Ukranian:

“In the past 24 hours in this territory, no single group within our military unit was not attacked.”

And on Monday, Russia reiterated its demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from NATO as a condition of peace.



Vladimir Putin, Russian President In Russian:

"If Russia faces the danger of Ukraine joining NATO, the threat to our country will increase substantially. Because Article 5 of NATO’s establishment treaty says that all NATO countries should fight on one of its members' sides if it is attacked.”

And while world leaders continue to say diplomatic solutions may still be possible, in recent weeks, efforts to solve the crisis have failed, and NATO has repeatedly refused to comply with Russia’s demands.

Many buildings and businesses in Novoluganske have been abandoned for years. And for those who remain, sporadic violence has become the norm.

Ukrainian military leaders say cease-fire violations have increased markedly in recent days, from 98 cease-fire violations a day on February 19 compared with five violations a day three months ago.

Yet most of the country remains quiet but nervous about the coming days and weeks.

Many families here speak Russian and have relatives living across the border. Since 2014, commerce and travel have been difficult, causing local business to drop by about 50%.

Victoria, Kozachia Lopan Resident in Russian:

“When people came from Russia, all the shops were selling more. Now it is so much less. Also, a lot of people have relatives in Russia they can’t visit. It is so sad.”

This train station used to host 30 passenger trains a day back and forth to Russia. Now only cargo trains cross the border.

Locals say families in this town are also often divided, between supporters of Russia and supporters of Ukraine. But with the border region near the brink of war, many say they are united in the need for peace and security.