ສະຫະລັດ ມອບອຸປະກອນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແລະການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຄວິດ-19

ທ່ານນາງຈອຍ ມິຊິໂກະ ຊາກຸໄຣ ຮອງທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະກອນແລະເຄື່ອງຮັບໃຊ້ ສໍາລັບຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດງານເຫດການສຸກເສີນດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະຈຸດຜ່ານແດນສາກົນ ລວມມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 180,000 ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນວັນທີ 18 ສິງຫາ, ປີ 2021 ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້, ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ອື່ນໆ. ພິທີມອບ-ຮັບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂດຍການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງທ່ານ ດຣ. ບຸນແຝງ ພູມມະໄລສິດ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີ.

ອຸປະກອນ ແລະເຄື່ອງຮັບໃຊ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນ ວຽກງານ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ສູນປະຕິບັດງານເຫດການສຸກເສີນດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຫລື(EOC) ໃນ 13 ແຂວງເປົ້າໝາຍ ແລະຈຸດຜ່ານແດນສາກົນ 20 ແຫ່ງ ໃນຂອບເຂດທົ່ວປະເທດ, ແນໃສ່ປັບປຸງຄວາມອາດສາມາດລະດັບຊາດ ໃນການຕິດຕາມແລະປະສານງານວຽກງານຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີອຸປະກອນລາຍງານ ແລະອຸປະກອນຕິດຕາມອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານຮອງທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອຸປະກອນ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນມາຈາກການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານ ສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຫລື(US CDC) ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກລາວເປັນເວລາເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດ, ແລະປີນີ້ ແມ່ນປີແຫ່ງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີສາຍພົວ ພັນແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ, ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາພູມໃຈເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນພວກທ່ານ ແລະກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນລາວຈາກພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ລວມເຖິງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.”

ອົງການ CDC ຂອງສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ການສະໜູບສະໜູນ 3.6 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ໃນໄລຍະເວລາສອງປີ ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເນັ້ນໃສ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການສ້າງຂີດຄວາມສາມາດ ໃນການກວດຫາການສົ່ງຕໍ່ພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະສະໜອງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນການວາງແຜນຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ມາດຕະການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ. ການສະໜັບສະໜູນນີ້ແມ່ນຈະຄວບຄຸມ 6 ຂົງເຂດບູລິມະສິດ ລວມມີການເຝົ້າລະວັງ, ຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ,ການກວດຫາເຊື້ອ, ການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມການຕິດເຊື້ອ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ບໍລິການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ການປະຕິບັດງານເຫດການສຸກເສີນ ວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກຕາມດ່ານຊາຍແດນ, ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນຊຸມຊົນ, ການກະກຽມວັກຊີນ ແລະການປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — Embassy of the United States of America Deputy Chief of Mission Joy Michiko Sakurai on August 18 handed over US$183,000 in equipment and supplies to the Department of Communicable Disease Control (DCDC) of the Ministry of Health to help the Lao PDR in its continued fight COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Health and was attended by Minister of Health Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, and senior officials from health-related departments of the Ministry of Health.

The equipment and supplies will be used for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and Point of Entry (POE) operations. Specifically, the materials will support COVID-related work at EOC facilities in 13 target provinces and in POE facilities at 20 international borders across the country. These supplies will improve capacity at the subnational level to monitor and coordinate their response to COVID-19, including reporting and monitoring tools.

“The U.S. CDC, which donated these supplies and equipment, has worked with the Lao Ministry of Health for almost two decades. This year, the United States and Lao PDR celebrate the 5th anniversary of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. The United States is proud to continue to support you and the Ministry of Health in protecting the people of Laos from infectious diseases, including COVID-19," said DCM Joy Sakurai.

The U.S. CDC has provided US$3.6 million in funding to the Lao PDR to support capacity building to detect local transmission of the COVID-19 virus and provide useful information to public health authorities to effectively plan and implement appropriate control and intervention measures. This support will cover six priority areas, including surveillance, laboratory/diagnostics, infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities, emergency operations, border health and community mitigation, and vaccine preparedness and disease prevention. Today’s handover is part of over $8 million in direct COVID-related assistance that the U.S. government has provided to the Lao PDR since the beginning of the outbreak.