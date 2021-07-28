ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນຫ່ວງ ເລື້ອງຈີນຂະຫຍາຍ ຖານຍິງລູກສອນໄຟໄຕ້ດິນ

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ແລະສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໃນວັນອັງ ຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ກ່ຽວກັບການເກັບສະສົມກຳລັງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຫຼັງຈາກລາຍງານສະບັບໃໝ່ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງບ່ອນຍິງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໄຕ້ດິນຕື່ມອີກ 110 ກວ່າແຫ່ງ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.

ສະຫະພັນນັກວິທະຍາສາດອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼື AFS ລາຍງານໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ຮູບຖ່າຍທາງດາວທຽມໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຈີນພວມສ້າງບ່ອນຍິງລູກສອນໄຟໄຕ້ດິນໃໝ່ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງຮາມີ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເຂດຊິນຈຽງ.

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການສ້າງບ່ອນຍິງລູກສອນໄຟໄຕ້ດິນ ສຳລັບລູກສອນໄຟອີກ 120 ລູກ ໃນເຂດຢູເມັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທະເລຊາຍປະມານ 380 ກິໂລແມັດໄປທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.

ກອງບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງຍຸດທະສາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີ້ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບບົດ ວາມຂອງໜັງສືພິມນິວຢອກໄທມ໌ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ AFS ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນເທື່ອທີສອງໃນຮອບສອງເດືອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຄົ້ນພົບໃນອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍໄດ້ກ່າວມາໂດຍຕະຫຼອດ ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນທີ່ໂລກພວມປະເຊີນໜ້າ ແລະການປິດບັງຄວາມລັບທີ່ຫ້ອມລ້ອມເລື້ອງນີ້.”

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນກໍລະກົດນີ້ ເອີ້ນການເກັບສະສົມອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຈີນນັ້ນວ່າ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ແລະກ່າວວ່າປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ທຳການລ່ວງລະເມີດມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດໃນດ້ານອາວຸດຍຸດທະສາດນິວເຄລຍກ່ຽວກັບການສະກັດກັ້ນທີ່ຕ່ຳສຸດ. ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ “ການເອົາມາດຕະການຕົວຈິງເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ານອາວຸດ.”

ລາຍງານທີ່ອອກໃນປີ 2020 ຂອງທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ກະປະມານວ່າ ການເກັບສະສົມຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຈີນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ “200 ກວ່າໆ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເປັນສອງເທົ່າໃນຂະນະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງຂະຫຍາຍແລະປັບປຸງກຳລັງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນ. ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດມີຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຢູ່ປະມານ 3,800 ຫົວ ແລະອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນ ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດແລ້ວ 1,357 ຫົວຂອງຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີການຕິດຕັ້ງປະຈຳການມາເຖິງວັນທີ 1 ມີນາຜ່ານມານີ້.

ວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສະຫະລັດກັບຣັດເຊຍເພື່ອເຮັດສົນທິສັນຍາຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດສະບັບໃໝ່.

The Pentagon and Republican congressmen on Tuesday aired fresh concerns about China’s build-up of its nuclear forces after a new report saying Beijing was building 110 more missile silos.

An American Federation of Scientists (AFS) report on Monday said satellite images showed China was building a new field of silos near Hami in the eastern part of its Xinjiang region. The report came weeks after another on the construction of about 120 missile silos in Yumen, a desert area about 380 kilometers (240 miles) to the southeast.

"This is the second time in two months the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the growing threat the world faces and the veil of secrecy that surrounds it,” the U.S. Strategic Command said in tweet linked to a New York Times article on the AFS report.

The State Department in early July called China’s nuclear buildup concerning and said it appeared Beijing was deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimal deterrence. It called on China to engage with it “on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races.”

A 2020 Pentagon report estimated China’s nuclear warhead stockpile in “the low 200s” and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces. Analysts say the United States has around 3,800 warheads, and according to a State Department factsheet, 1,357 of those were deployed as of March 1.

Washington has repeatedly called on China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.