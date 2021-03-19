ຈີນ ຈະອັດຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ ລາຍໄດ້ແຕກໂຕນ ລະຫວ່າງຊົນນະບົດ ແລະເທດສະບານ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ປະກາດລຶບລ້າງຄວາມທຸກຍາກ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າສີ່ທົດສະວັດມາແລ້ວ ທີີ່ຈີນແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະ ກິດ ເຕີບໂຕໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ຊຶ່ງທາງທະນາຄານໂລກກ່າວວ່າ ມີການອ້າງຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ໃຊ້ກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງທີ່ສຸດວ່າ “ເປັນການເຕີບໂຕແບບຍືນຍົງໄວທີ່ສຸດຂອງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.”

ໃນໂຕເລກແລ້ວ ນັ້ນແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການເຕີບໂຕທີ່ແທ້ຈິງປະຈຳປີຂອງຍອດຜະລິດຮວມພາຍໃນ ຫຼື GDP ສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວແມ່ນ 9.5 ເປີເຊັນ ມາຈົນຮອດປີ 2018. ແຕ່ການເຕີບໂຕຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃນທຳນອງນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວຈີນຫຼາຍໆຄອບຄົວ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມທຸກຍາກຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ອັນເປັນບັນຫາ ທີ່ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດທີ່ຈະລຶບລ້າງໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.

ຈີນໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະຄວາມທຸກຍາກຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງປະທານປະເທດສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ມາດຕະຖານ ຂອງທະນາຄານໂລກ ສຳລັບບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ທຸກຍາກທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນສະຖານະພາບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນປະເທດຊຶ່ງປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ມີລະດັບປານກາງຂ້ອນຂ້າງສູງນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມພວກນັກວິເຄາະລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.

ເວລານີ້ ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ວາງເປົ້າໝາຍເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມແຕກໂຕນທາງດ້ານລາຍໄດ້ ລະຫວ່າງເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ແລະເຂດເທດສະບານຕ່າງໆ.

ການບັນລຸຄວາມອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີສຳລັບທຸກໆຄົນ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍໄປກວ່າບັນຫາທາງດ້ານເສດ ຖະກິດ ມັນເປັນບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມຕໍ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມບັນເທົາແລະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມທຸກຍາກແຫ່ງຊາດເມື່ອວັນທີ 25 ກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບການສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ຂອງຄວາມທຸກຍາກທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ.

ການບັນເທົາຄວາມທຸກຍາກແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດອັນສຳຄັນສຸດຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ນັບແຕ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດຄັ້ງທີ 18 ຂອງພັກໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີ 2012 ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນພົວພັນກັບ “ການຍົກລະດັບ ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ທີ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າລະດັບຄວາມທຸກຍາກໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ໃຫ້ຫຼຸດພົ້ນຈາກຄວາມທຸກຍາກ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຊິນຫົວຂອງທາງການຈີນ.

ແນວຄິດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີໂດຍລວມ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງໃໝ່ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຈີນ. ມື້ລາງທ່ານເຕັງ ສ່ຽວຜິງ ບິດາຂອງ “ລະບອບສັງຄົມນິຍົມໃນແບບລັກສະ ນະຂອງຈີນ” ໄດ້ປະກາດປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດໃນປີ 1978 ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍໃນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸ ຄວາມອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີໂດຍລວມ. ການປະຕິຮູບທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ນຳມາໃຊ້ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງຈີນນັ້ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນແຮງກະຕຸກຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີເສດຖະກິດເຕີບໂຕຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີິນ.



ໃນປີ 1992 ທ່ານເຕັງ ສ່ຽວຜິງ ກ່າວວ່າ ເພື່ອຈະບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃນການມີຄວາມອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີໂດຍລວມນັ້ນ ຍຸດທະສາດຂອງຈີນແມ່ນຄວນຈະ “ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ບາງສ່ວນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຮັ່ງມີກ່ອນ” ຊຶ່ງບາງຄົນໄ ດ້ກາຍເປັນຄົນຮັ່ງມີຢ່າງຫຼາຍ. ມາຈົນຮອດປີ 2021 ຈີນເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງພວກເສດຖິພັນລ້ານຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໂດຍມີທັງໝົດ 1,058 ຄົນ ສົມທຽບໃສ່ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີແຕ່ 696 ຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

For more than four decades, China has been among the world’s fastest-growing economies, which the World Bank has described in a widely quoted phrase as “the fastest sustained expansion by a major economy in history.”

By the numbers, that has meant real annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaging 9.5% through 2018. But such a whirlwind of expansion left many Chinese families in absolute poverty, a problem Beijing declared eliminated last month.

China vanquished absolute poverty, a signature goal of President Xi Jinping’s, in part by using World Bank standards for the world’s poorest nations that did not reflect the nation’s current status as an upper-middle-class country, according to international analysts. (( https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voa-news-china/china-claims-it-has-eliminated-poverty-true ))

Now Beijing has set its sights on reducing the income gap between rural and urban areas.

Achieving prosperity for all is more than an economic issue, it is a major political issue critical to the rule of China’s Communist Party (CCP), Xi told the National Poverty Alleviation and Commendation Conference on February 25 when he announced the end of absolute poverty. (( https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202102/1216509.shtml ))

Poverty alleviation has been the CCP’s top priority since its 18th National Congress, in November 2012, and that involves “lifting all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty” according to China’s state media Xinhua News Agency. (( http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-11/03/c_139488141.htm ))

The idea of common prosperity is nothing new to the average Chinese citizen. The late Deng Xiaoping, (( https://www.nytimes.com/1997/02/20/world/deng-xiaoping-a-political-wizard-who-put-china-on-the-capitalist-road.html )) the father of “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” announced economic reforms in 1978 with the ultimate goal of achieving common prosperity. The reforms he instituted while he was China’s supreme leader, jumpstarted 40 years of rapid economic growth in China.

In 1992, Deng said in order to achieve the goal of common prosperity, China’s strategy would be to “let a part of the population get rich first.” Some became very, very rich. As of 2021, China is home to the world’s largest cohort of U.S. dollar billionaires, with 1,058 compared to the U.S., with has 696. (( https://www.hurun.net/en-US/Info/Detail?num=LWAS8B997XUP ))