ຝຣັ່ງ ເລັ່ງລັດຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທາງການທູດ ເພື່ອຫາທາງຍຸຕິ ການປະທະກັນຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດ ຢູ່ເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງພວມຊ່ວຍເລັ່ງລັດການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງດ້ານການທູດ ເພື່ອຫາທາງຍຸຕິການປະທະກັນຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກຢູ່ນັ້ນ ພວກຊາວອາເມເນຍ ພົ້ນທະເລແລະນັກການເມືອງຄົນສຳຄັນໆຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ພວມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປາຣີ ຢຸດເຊົາການວາງໂຕເປັນກາງແລະໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຂ້າງຝ່າຍອາເມເນຍ. ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງຝຣັ່ງແລະເທີກີ. Lisa Bryant ສົ່ງລາຍງານຈາກປາຣີ ມາໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ດັ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ທ່ານເຊວັກ ຊາຣີກາຢາ ເກີດຢູ່ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ແຕ່ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງຂອງທ່ານໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ຫ່າງອອກໄປຫຼາຍພັນກິໂລແມັດ ນັ້ນກໍຄືການສູ້ລົບກັນຢູ່ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກລະຫວ່າງອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ແລະອາເມເນຍບ້ານເກີດບັນພະບຸລຸດຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານຊາຣີກາຢາ ຈາກອົງການສະພາປະສານງານອາເມເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ອາເຈີບາຍຈານພວມທຳການໂຈມຕີເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ ແລະກຳລັງຫັນປ່ຽນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ເປັນການປະຕິບັດງານກວດລ້າງຊົນຊາດຊົນເຜົ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາພວມກຳຈັດປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດ ແລະພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ຢຸດຢູ່ແຕ່ພຽງທໍ່ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານຊາຣີກາຢາໄດ້ຕີຄວາມໝາຍຂອງບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ ທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນຍັງມີຄວາມເຫັນຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຢູ່. ເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ ແມ່ນຖືກຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍນາໆຊາດວ່າເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຳລັງຂອງພວກຊົນເຜົ່າອາເມເນຍ.

ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກ ຂອງອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກຸ່ມມິງສ໌ ຂອງອົງການວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະການຮ່ວມມືໃນຢູໂຣບ ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆປີແລ້ວ ເພື່ອຫາທາງໄກ່ເກ່ຍໃຫ້ເກີດສັນຕິພາບທີ່ຍືນຍົງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງກັນວ່າ ຍາກທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ ກວ່າໃນເວລາໃດໆທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການຢຸດຍິງເພື່ອມະນຸດສະທຳ ລະຫວ່າງອາເມເນຍ ແລະອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ເປັນທີ່ປາກົດໄດ້ພັງລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີຄວາມເຫັນຫ່ວງວ່າການສູ້ລົບກັນ ຊຶ່ງມາຮອດເວລານີ້ໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ຄົນໄປແລ້ວຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນນັ້ນ ອາດຈະກາຍເປັນສົງຄາມລະດັບຂົງເຂດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອັມມານູແອລ ມາກຣົງ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິເທີກີທີ່ໄດ້ອອກມາຖະແຫຼງແບບມັກສົງຄາມເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນອາເຈີບາຍຈານ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກລົບຈີຮາດຈາກຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຜ່ານເທີກີ ໄປສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ອັງກາຣາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດໄປແລ້ວ. ທ່ານມາກຣົງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຂໍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນເສັ້ນແດງ ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າມໄປແລ້ວ ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້.”

ນີ້ແມ່ນການສູ້ລົບກັນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ນັບແຕ່ຕົ້ນຊຸມປີ 1990 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ແລະພວກນັກສັງເກດການໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະຂະຫຍາຍວົງກວ້າງອອກ ກາຍເປັນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານນິກູ ໂປປອສກູ ຈາກສະພາຄວາມສຳພັນຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການສູ້ລົບກັນໃນຮອບນີ້ ຝຣັ່ງແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ອອກປາກອອກສຽງແຮງກວ່າໝູ່ໃນການຕ້ອງຕິເທີກີ ແລະອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ກວ່າປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ.”

ການກ່າວຫາຂອງຝຣັ່ງແມ່ນໜັກຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ແລ້ວກັບ​ເທີກີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດສະມາຊິກເນໂຕ້ດ້ວຍກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາອື່ນໆຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການສຳຫຼວດຫາແຫຼ່ງນ້ຳມັນຂອງເທີກີໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງທະເລເມດີເທີເຣນຽນ.

ຜົນກະທົບຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທ້ອງຖິ່ນນຳດ້ວຍ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ກັບຢູ່ໃນແຫ່ງອື່ນໆຂອງໂລກ ປະຊາຄົມຊາວອາເມເນຍໃນປະເທດຝຣັ່ງກໍພາກັນຕິດຕາມ ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ພ້ອມທັງຈັດໃຫ້ມີ ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເດີນຂະ ບວນຄືກັນກັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານອາເຈີບາຍຈານແລະເທີກີ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີລາຍງານວ່າ ສະມາຊິກຊາວອາເມເນຍພົ້ນທະເລ ຊຶ່ງມີຂະໜາດ ໃຫຍ່ສົມຄວນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະໃນແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ພວມເດີນທາງໄປຍັງເຂດແນວໜ້າເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ປະເທດທີ່ເປັນມາຕຸພູມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານຊາຣີກາຢາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍພວມເດີນທາງໄປ ຍ້ອນວ່າຖ້າພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ມູນເຫດນີ້ ມັນກໍມີຈຸດ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງ.”

ໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜູ້ໄກ່ເກ່ຍທີ່ເປັນກາງອີກແລ້ວ.

ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ແລະອາເມເນຍໄດ້ມີຄວາມໃກ້ຊິດກັນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆປີ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນຍ້ອນໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກຊາວຝຣັ່ງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນ ເຊື້ອສາຍອາເມເນຍ ເຊັ່ນມື້ລາງ ນັກຮ້ອງ ຊາລສ໌ ອາສນາວວກ (Charles Aznavour). ທ່ານໂປເປສກູ ຈາກສະພາຄວາມສຳພັນຕ່າງປະເທດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີການມີໜ້າແລະເຫັນໄດ້ແຈ້ງ ແລະກໍມີຊາວອາເມເນຍພົ້ນທະເລ ເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ເປັນຢ່າງດີຢູ່ທີ່ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ. ສຳລັບຫລາຍໆຄົນແລ້ວ ອາເມເນຍບໍ່ແມ່ນປະເທດນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ສຳຄັນບາງປະເທດເທົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ໃສແຜນທີ່. ມີຜູ້ຄົນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນເປັນຢ່າງດີ...ແຕ່ຝຣັ່ງຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານໄປປ້ອງກັນອາເມເນຍ. ທຸກຄົນຮູ້ເລື້ອງນີ້ດີ."

ຝຣັ່ງແມ່ນມະຫາອຳນາດປະເທດທຳອິດໃນຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ການສັງຫານໝູ່ຊາວອາເມເນຍໃນສະໄໝສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 1 ໂດຍຜູ້ປົກຄອງອັອດໂຕມັນນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ. ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ຈັດການໄວ້ອາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມປະທັບໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ເທີກີ.

As France helps spearhead diplomatic efforts to end the latest clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the country’s Armenian diaspora along with leading French politicians are calling on Paris to abandon neutrality and side with Armenia. The uptick in violence is also increasing tensions between France and Turkey — as Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from Paris.

Sevag Sarikaya was born in France, but his focus these days is thousands of kilometers away — on the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh, pitting Azerbaijan against his ancestral homeland of Armenia.

Sevag Sarikaya, Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations:

“Ajerbaijan is attacking Norgorno-Karaback and it’s transforming it into an ethnic (cleansing) operation in the sense they’re trying to eliminate all the population. And we know they’re not going to stop there.”

Sarikaya offers an interpretation of the conflict that others dispute. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, although it is controlled by ethnic Armenian forces.

As a member of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s so-called Minsk Group, France has worked with the United States and Russia for years to mediate a durable peace. These days, that seems more elusive than ever…

A humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan appeared to quickly unravel.

There are also concerns the fighting, which has so far killed hundreds, may become a regional war.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently criticized Turkey for its warlike rhetoric backing Azerbaijan. He said Syrian jihadi fighters had passed through Turkey to join the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh — a claim Ankara denies.

Emmanuel Macron, French President:

“I won’t say it’s a red line — because it’s already been crossed…. It is unacceptable."

This the most intense fighting since the early 1990s, and observers express concern it may widen into a larger conflict.

Nicu Popescu, Council On Foreign Relations:

“In this round of fighting, France has been much more outspoken

in criticizing Turkey and Azerbaijan than Russia.”

France’s accusations deepen an already tense relationship with fellow NATO member Turkey over separate issues like Ankara’s hydrocarbon exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

The fallout is also local. Like elsewhere in the world, the Armenian community in France is following events closely — staging demonstrations like these against Azerbaijan…and Turkey.

There are also reports members of Armenia’s sizable diaspora here and elsewhere are heading to the frontlines to support their ethnic homeland.

Sevag Sarikaya, Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations:

“There are lots of young people who are going, because if you strongly support a cause, there’s a point when you have to defend it.”

Sarikaya believes France should actively back Armenia. He’s not the only one. A recent petition, signed by dozens of French politicians from left to right, called for Paris to abandon its Minsk Group neutrality — and side with Yerevan.

For their part, Azerbaijani officials accuse France of no longer being a neutral mediator.

Ties between France and Armenia have been close for years, helped partly by influential French-Armenians like late singer Charles Aznavour.

Nicu Popescue, Council on Foreign Relations:

“There’s a present and visible and well plugged Armenian diaspora in France.For a lot of people, Armenia is not just some random small country on the map. There’s a good dose of sympathy…But France is not going to send troops to defend Armenia. Everybody knows this.”

France was the first major European power to recognize the World War One-era massacre of Armenians by Ottoman rulers as a genocide. Last year, it held the first national day to commemorate those killings — yet another move that has not pleased Turkey.