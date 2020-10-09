ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ແຜ່ລະບາດ

ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກຢູ່ຕາມເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລ ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່ແລ້ວ ເວລານີ້ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ພວມແຜ່ລະບາດຢູ່ບັນດາລັດຊົນນະບົດທີ່ສອກ ຫຼີກຫ່າງໄກໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງທາງເໜືອຂອງສະຫະລັດອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ.

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່່າວແມ່ນຮ່ອງຮອຍອັນຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນດານຄວບຄຸມເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຜູ້ຄົນໄປແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 212,000 ຄົນອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເທດອື່ນໃດທັງໝົດໃນໂລກ ແລະກໍເປັນຈຳວນການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ສູງສຸດອັນດັບ 3 ໂດຍສະເລ່ຍ.

ໃນໄລຍະສອງ-ສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ລັດດາໂກຕາເໜືອ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູ່ ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໜາແໜ້ນປານໃດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນນຳໜ້າສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ໂດຍສະເລ່ຍ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍລັດດາໂກຕາໃຕ້ແລະວິສຄອນຊິນ.

ດັ່ງດຽວກັນກັບທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຕາມຫົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ໆ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ໂຄວິດ-19 ເວ ລານີ້ພວມຂົ່ມຂູ່ລະບົບຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບຂອງບັນດາລັດນ້ອຍໆໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດທີ່ສອກຫຼີກຫ່າງໄກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃຫ້ຮັບມືບໍ່ໄຫວ.

ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ການສືບຕໍ່ຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວທີ່ມີມາເປັນລຳດັບ.

ສາສະດາຈານດ້ານການຊັ່ງຊາສຸຂະພາບແບບວິທະຍາເມຕຣິກ ອາລີ ມັອກດາ (Ali Mokdad) ທີ່ສະຖາບັນສຸຂະພາບເມຕຣິກແລະປະເມີນຜົນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ IHME ຂອງມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນການລະບາດເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດເທດສະບານ ຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຈຶ່ງຮູ້ສຶກມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງກັບຂ້ອຍ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ລະມັດລະວັງ.”

ການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກປິດປາກ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວແມ່ນຕ່ຳກວ່າອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍຂອງປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນລັດດາໂກຕາເໜືອແລະວິສຄອນຊິນ ອີງຕາມອົງການ IHME ແລະຂໍ້ມູນໃນການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປມາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈພຽງພໍ ກ່ຽວກັບການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມ.

ສະພາບຄວາມເປັນຊົນນະບົດທີ່ສອກຫຼີກຫ່າງໄກແລະຂ້ອນຂ້າງໂດດດ່ຽວຂອງລັດດາໂກຕາເໜືອນັ້ນ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າມັນອາດໃຊ້ເວລາດົນນານສຳລັບເຊື້ອໄວ ຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ຈະໄປຮອດໄປເຖິງລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ແຕ່ສະຖານທີ່ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສແຜ່ລະບາດຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ກໍຄືກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຄືຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ ບາກິນເຫຼົ້າ ຮ້ານອາຫານແລະບ່ອນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃຫຍ່ໆອື່ນໆທີ່ຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນ.

After roaring through coastal cities in the spring, the coronavirus has now taken root in the mostly rural states of the upper Midwest, experts say.

This development marks the latest failure to control a virus that has claimed more than 212,000 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University data, or more than any other country and the third-highest death toll per capita.

For the past few weeks, sparsely populated North Dakota has led the nation in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by South Dakota and Wisconsin. [[https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#compare-trends_newcasesper100k ]]

As it did in major cities earlier in the year, COVID-19 now threatens to overwhelm these rural states' smaller health care systems.

Experts say the continued inability to control the virus is the result of a series of failures.

"Because [the outbreak] started in urban areas, people in rural areas felt safe. 'It's not in my neighborhood.' They were not as careful," said health metrics sciences professor Ali Mokdad at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Mask wearing has been consistently below the national average in places like North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to IHME. [[https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/north-dakota?view=mask-use&tab=compare ]] And mobility data shows people are less mindful of social distancing.

North Dakota's rural nature and relative isolation meant it took longer for the coronavirus to reach the state.

But the places where the virus spreads in rural areas are the same as in the cities: workplaces, bars, restaurants and other large, indoor gatherings.

"It's easy in a rural area to think that you see fewer people over the course of a day than in a city," said University of Southampton epidemiologist Nick Ruktanonchai. "But when you think about it in the context of the places where transmission actually happens," he added, there isn't much difference.