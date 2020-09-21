ຈະມີການສ້າງຮູບປັ້ນ ເພື່ອເປັນທີ່ລະນຶກ ໃຫ້ແກ່ມື້ລາງ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ທ່ານນາງຣູດທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສ໌ເບີກ

ຮູບປັ້ນມື້ລາງຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງຣູດທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສ໌ເບີກຈະມີການສ້າງຂຶ້ນທີ່ເຂດບລຸກລິນ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳປະກາດ ຂອງທ່ານແອນດຣູ ໂກໂມ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ທ່ານນາງກິນສ໌ເບີກໄດ້ເຖິງແກ່ອະສັນຍະກຳ ຍ້ອນການແຜ່ກະຈາຍຂອງໂຣກມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ ຮວມອາຍຸໄດ້ 87 ປີ. ໃນຖານະຜູ້ບຸກເບີກທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍແລະແຊມປ້ຽນ ໃນດ້ານສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສະຕີຄົນທີ 2 ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 1993.

ທ່ານໂກໂມ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຄະນະກຳມາທິການແລະນາຍຊ່າງ ແລະກໍກຳກັບນຳການເລືອກສະຖານທີ່ ເພື່ອສ້າງຮູບປັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ນັ້ນ ທ່ານໂກໂມກ່າວວ່າ ຮູບປັ້ນນີ້ ຈະເປັນສິ່ງເຕືອນຄວາມຊົງຈຳ ທີ່ທ່ານນາງກິນສ໌ເບີກ “ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງໃຫ້ແກ່ອາເມຣິກາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແລະໃນຖານະເປັນແຮງບັນດາໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຕົວຕົນສຳລັບວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານນາງ.”

ທ່ານນາງກິນສ໌ເບີກເກີດທີ່ເຂດບລຸກລິນ ໃນປີ 1933 ແລະເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນທີ່ຄຸ້ມ Flatbush. ທ່ານນາງມີຊື່ສຽງຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຖານະທະນາຍຄວາມຢູ່ທີ່ໂຄງການສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງເພື່ອສະຫະພັນສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງອາເມຣິກັນ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວຢອກກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງກິນສ໌ເບີກ “ສືບຕໍ່ຊອກຫາຄວາມຈິງແບບບໍ່ເຫັນແກ່ຕົວໃນໂລກທີ່ມີການແບ່ງແຍກ ເພື່ອເປັນປາກເປັນສຽງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ບໍ່ມີສິດມີສຽງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພວກທີ່ຖືກຜັກດັນໃຫ້ອອກໄປຢູ່ທາງຂ້າງໂດຍກຳລັງທີ່ມີຄວາມກຽດຊັງແລະບໍ່ດີ.”

“ທ່ານນາງຣູດທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສ໌ເບີກ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການບ່ອນນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສານສູງສຸດເພື່ອຈະມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນປື້ມປະຫວັດສາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ທີ່ກ່າວໄວ້ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານນາງ ແລະທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເຮັດສິ່ງນັ້ນຜ່ານໄປແລ້ວ.”

A statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be built in her native Brooklyn, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women’s rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he'll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.

In a statement, Cuomo said the statue will serve as a physical reminder of Ginsburg’s “many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work.”

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood. She first gained fame as a litigator for the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The governor said that Ginsburg “selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference."

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not need a seat on the Supreme Court to earn her place in the American history books,” then-President Bill Clinton said when he announced her appointment. “She has already done that.”