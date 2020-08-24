ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ເຫດລະເບີດທໍ່ນ້ຳມັນ ໃນຊີເຣຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟຟ້າມອດ ທົ່ວປະເທດ

ຮູບນີ້ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຊານາ ຂອງທາງການຊີເຣຍ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແປວໄຟພວມລຸກໄໝ້ ຍ້ອນເຫດລະເບີດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງດາມາສກັສ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 24 ສິງຫາ 2020.

ເຫດລະເບີດທີ່ທໍ່ສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນຢູ່ຊີເຣຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟຟ້າມອດ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດເມື່ອຄືນແລ້ວນີ້.

ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆ ໃນເຫດໄຟໄໝ້ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃກ້ໆນະຄອນຫຼວງດາມາສກັສ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງນ້ຳມັນຂອງຊີເຣຍກ່າວວ່າ ການຊັ່ງຊາໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນແມ່ນອາດເປັນຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດເຫດລະເບີດ.

ອົງການຂ່າວຊານາ (SANA) ຂອງທາງການຊີເຣຍໄດ້ອ້າງຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການສົ່ງໄຟຟ້າພວມໄດ້ຮັບການສ້ອມແປງຢູ່ໃນບາງແຂວງແລ້ວ.

An explosion on a pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide electricity blackout overnight.

State media shared images Monday of a large fire that officials said was located near the capital, Damascus.

The country’s oil minister said initial indications were that a terrorist attack may have caused the explosion.

The SANA state news service cited the electricity minister saying power is beginning to be restored in some provinces.

