ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ພວມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດາ​ໂວ​ສ ຂອງ​ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ Air Force One ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບປີ​ທີ​ສາມ ຂອງ​ການ​ເຂົ້າດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ທີ 45 ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ດາ​ໂວ​ສ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ແລະ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມຕ່າງ​ຫາກ ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

​ວາ​ລະ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ອີ​ຣັກ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ​ຮາມ ຊາ​ລີ ​ນາ​ຍົກລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ອິມ​ຣານ ຄານ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ຫຼືເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບສະ​ວິດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຊີ​ໂມ​ເນັດຕາ​ ໂຊມ​ມາ​ຣູ​ກາ ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດຢູ​ໂຣບ ທ່ານນາງ ເອີ​ຊູ​ລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເລ​ເຢນ ​ແລະພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເຄີດ​ດິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ເນ​ເຊີ​ວານ ບາ​ຣ​ຊາ​ນີ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍມີຢູ່ 3,000 ຄົນ ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າໜ້ອຍກວ່າ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ເກືອບ 5,000 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຢູ່​ໃນ​ງານນີ້.

ສ່ວນ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງາ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ກໍ​ໃສ່​ຊຸດ​ເປັນ​ໝີ​ໂຄ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ເນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ໄພ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ຢູ່​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ໃຫ້ເອົາ​ຈິງ​ເອົາ​ຈັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງໃນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດາ​ໂວ​ສ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຍ່າງ​ຜ່ານເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ປ່າ ແລະ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ລົດ​ໄຟ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ແບບ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ລ​ພາຍ​ນ໌.

ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຖວ​ໜ້າ ກ່ອນໜ້າ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພູ​ມິ​ພາກ ແລະ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ໄຊ​ເບີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພິມ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ເມື່ອ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການທີ່​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ແຕ່ທ່າ​ນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເວ​ທີດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ນາງເກ​ຣດ​ຕາ ທຸນ​ເບີກ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ການອະ​ພິ​ປາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຫລີກ​ເວັ້ນ “ຄວາມ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ” ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ຊົ່ວ ​ພາຍຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້​ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

With his impeachment trial in the Senate about to go into high gear, U.S. President Donald Trump is heading to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

Trump departed on Air Force One on Monday, the third anniversary of his inauguration as the 45th U.S. president.

In Davos on Tuesday morning, Trump is to give a speech and — before returning to Washington on Wednesday afternoon — meet on the sidelines of the conference separately with several world leaders.

On Trump's agenda, according to the White House, are talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the president of the Kurdistan regional government, Nechirvan Barzani.

The 3,000 participants at the invitation-only annual event will be outnumbered by nearly 5,000 military personnel and police.

Hundreds of protesters, some wearing koala bear costumes to highlight the devastating bushfires in Australia, and who want the global leaders at the forum to be more aggressive concerning climate change, headed to Davos via a hiking trail and a train after authorities banned foot traffic into the Alpine town.

Climate and other environmental threats rank ahead of geopolitical worries and cyber attacks in an annual risks survey published last week by the World Economic Forum.

Trump is a climate change skeptic but will share top billing at the conference with environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who will open a debate on avoiding a "climate apocalypse" two hours after the U.S. president's keynote speech.

Trump mocked the Swedish teenager after she was named Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.

"I think both voices are necessary," said WEF founder Klaus Schwab of Trump and Thunberg. "The environment will play a particularly important role during this meeting."

International trade

The invited guests, including numerous government leaders, "deserve commensurate security measures," Walter Schlegel, the regional police commander, told a news conference Monday. "The U.S. president has a big security detail that must be deployed."

Trump's presence at Davos, with more than 100 other billionaires in attendance, is "certain to spark controversy, as well as win praise in some corners," predicted Curtis Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank.

At his WEF appearance in 2018, "Trump declared that America First need not mean America alone. That same message will be put to the test again as Trump returns to Davos," Chin, the Milken Institute's Inaugural Asia Fellow, told VOA.

James Jay Carafano, vice president of the institute focused on national security and foreign policy at The Heritage Foundation, said he hopes Trump spends some time at Davos looking forward on international trade.

In the wake of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) and the first phase of a China trade deal signed, "It would be great from Trump to give another shot in the arm to economic freedom and free trade," Carafano told VOA.

A free trade agreement with Switzerland and Taiwan would be "low hanging fruit," as well as a recommitment to a trade pact with post-Brexit Britain, according to Carafano.

While Trump could use his Davos speech to take another jab at NATO members for commitments to not meeting goals on defense spending, Carafano said he hopes the president will positively mention the Three Seas Initiative, a 12-state initiative connecting the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas region for economic and energy cooperation.

Impeachment trial

The president, however, is expected to keep one eye on the historic proceedings in the Senate where he is on trial on a charge of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

As the Senate impeachment trial reconvenes Tuesday afternoon — six hours ahead and 6,700 kilometers away in the Swiss Alps — Trump is scheduled to briefly dine with global business executives, but will then have ample time from his hotel suite to follow on television the proceedings on one of the most historic days of his presidency.

Trump's legal team contends the impeachment articles brought by the House, controlled by the opposition Democrats, "are a dangerous perversion of the Constitution." His attorneys are calling for the Senate, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, to swiftly dismiss the charges.

