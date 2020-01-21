ໂດຍທີ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທ່ານ ກຳລັງຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນພວມມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງນະຄອນດາໂວສ ຂອງສະວິດເຊີແລນ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສົນທະນາເສດຖະກິດໂລກ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກມາໂດຍເຮືອບິນປະຈຳຕຳແໜ່ງ Air Force One ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັນຄົບຮອບປີທີສາມ ຂອງການເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 45 ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ດາໂວສ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ແລະ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນສູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນໃນຕອນບາຍຂອງວັນພຸດ ທ່ານຈະພົບປະຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມຕ່າງຫາກ ກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.
ວາລະກອງປະຊຸມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ອີງຕາມທຳນຽບຂາວແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນການເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອີຣັກ ທ່ານບາຣຮາມ ຊາລີ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະວິດເຊີແລນ ຫຼືເອີ້ນວ່າ ສະຫະພາບສະວິດ ທ່ານນາງ ຊີໂມເນັດຕາ ໂຊມມາຣູກາ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການຂອງປະເທດຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານນາງ ເອີຊູລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເລເຢນ ແລະພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນຂົງເຂດເຄີດດິສຖານ ທ່ານເນເຊີວານ ບາຣຊານີ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານປະຈຳປີຂອງກອງປະຊຸມ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເຊື້ອເຊີນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໂດຍມີຢູ່ 3,000 ຄົນ ກໍຈະເຫັນວ່າໜ້ອຍກວ່າຈຳນວນຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດ ເກືອບ 5,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນງານນີ້.
ສ່ວນພວກປະທ້ວງາຮ້ອຍຄົນ ບາງສ່ວນກໍໃສ່ຊຸດເປັນໝີໂຄລາ ເພື່ອເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງໄພຫາຍະນະຂອງໄຟປ່າຢູ່ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ ໃຫ້ເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຍັງນະຄອນດາໂວສ ດ້ວຍການຍ່າງຜ່ານເສັ້ນທາງໃນປ່າ ແລະກໍໄດ້ຂຶ້ນລົດໄຟ ຫຼັງຈາກທາງການຂອງສະວິດເຊີແລນ ໄດ້ຫ້າມການສັນຈອນແບບເດີນຂະບວນເຂົ້າມາໃນເມືອງອາລພາຍນ໌.
ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະສະພາບແວດລ້ອມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນແຖວໜ້າ ກ່ອນໜ້າຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນເລື້ອງຂອງການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກ ແລະເລື້ອງການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ ອີງຕາມການສຳຫຼວດໃນເລື້ອງຂອງຄວາມສ່ຽງປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພິມອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ເມື່ອສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍອົງການທີ່ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສົນທະນາເສດຖະກິດໂລກ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ດິນຟ້າອາກາດມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍຈະຂຶ້ນເວທີດຽວກັນກັບ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ນາງເກຣດຕາ ທຸນເບີກ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະເປີດການອະພິປາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫລີກເວັ້ນ “ຄວາມຫາຍະນະຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ” ເປັນເວລາສອງຊົ່ວ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກ ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສໃນຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
With his impeachment trial in the Senate about to go into high gear, U.S. President Donald Trump is heading to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.
Trump departed on Air Force One on Monday, the third anniversary of his inauguration as the 45th U.S. president.
In Davos on Tuesday morning, Trump is to give a speech and — before returning to Washington on Wednesday afternoon — meet on the sidelines of the conference separately with several world leaders.
On Trump's agenda, according to the White House, are talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the president of the Kurdistan regional government, Nechirvan Barzani.
The 3,000 participants at the invitation-only annual event will be outnumbered by nearly 5,000 military personnel and police.
Hundreds of protesters, some wearing koala bear costumes to highlight the devastating bushfires in Australia, and who want the global leaders at the forum to be more aggressive concerning climate change, headed to Davos via a hiking trail and a train after authorities banned foot traffic into the Alpine town.
Climate and other environmental threats rank ahead of geopolitical worries and cyber attacks in an annual risks survey published last week by the World Economic Forum.
Trump is a climate change skeptic but will share top billing at the conference with environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who will open a debate on avoiding a "climate apocalypse" two hours after the U.S. president's keynote speech.
Trump mocked the Swedish teenager after she was named Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.
"I think both voices are necessary," said WEF founder Klaus Schwab of Trump and Thunberg. "The environment will play a particularly important role during this meeting."
International trade
The invited guests, including numerous government leaders, "deserve commensurate security measures," Walter Schlegel, the regional police commander, told a news conference Monday. "The U.S. president has a big security detail that must be deployed."
Trump's presence at Davos, with more than 100 other billionaires in attendance, is "certain to spark controversy, as well as win praise in some corners," predicted Curtis Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank.
At his WEF appearance in 2018, "Trump declared that America First need not mean America alone. That same message will be put to the test again as Trump returns to Davos," Chin, the Milken Institute's Inaugural Asia Fellow, told VOA.
James Jay Carafano, vice president of the institute focused on national security and foreign policy at The Heritage Foundation, said he hopes Trump spends some time at Davos looking forward on international trade.
In the wake of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) and the first phase of a China trade deal signed, "It would be great from Trump to give another shot in the arm to economic freedom and free trade," Carafano told VOA.
A free trade agreement with Switzerland and Taiwan would be "low hanging fruit," as well as a recommitment to a trade pact with post-Brexit Britain, according to Carafano.
While Trump could use his Davos speech to take another jab at NATO members for commitments to not meeting goals on defense spending, Carafano said he hopes the president will positively mention the Three Seas Initiative, a 12-state initiative connecting the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas region for economic and energy cooperation.
Impeachment trial
The president, however, is expected to keep one eye on the historic proceedings in the Senate where he is on trial on a charge of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.
As the Senate impeachment trial reconvenes Tuesday afternoon — six hours ahead and 6,700 kilometers away in the Swiss Alps — Trump is scheduled to briefly dine with global business executives, but will then have ample time from his hotel suite to follow on television the proceedings on one of the most historic days of his presidency.
Trump's legal team contends the impeachment articles brought by the House, controlled by the opposition Democrats, "are a dangerous perversion of the Constitution." His attorneys are calling for the Senate, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, to swiftly dismiss the charges.