ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍໄດ້​ຫຼຸດ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເວ​ທີ​ປະ​ຊ​າ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໂດຍ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ພວກຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແລະ​ອັດ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຕ່າງໆລົງ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ. Rael Ombuor ສົ່ງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາ​ໃຫ້ ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ໄນ​ໂຣ​ບີ ຂອງ​ເຄັນ​ຢາ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລະອຽດ ​ມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ແລະ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ​ໂບ​ເລັນ ເກ​ຕີໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ນຶ່ງມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ດາ​ແ​ອັ​ສ​ຊາລາມ. ລາວບອກອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທີ່​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວ​າມ​ສະ​ຫງົບທີ່​ໄດ້​ສອບ​ຖາມ​ລາວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ຕີ​ໂຕ ມາ​ໂກ​ຕີ ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໂຕ​ໄປ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສານ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ້​ໂປ​ຣ​ແກ​ຣ​ມ ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ເງິນ 7,500 ໂດ​ລາຫຼື​ປ​ະ​ມານ 17 ລ້ານ​ຊິນ​ລິ່ງຈາກ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ຍາ​ນາງ​ແອນ ເຮັງ​ກາ ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ຢູ່ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ເສກ​ສັນ​ປັ້ນ​ແຕ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

“ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ລາວ​ວ່າ ເຮັດ​ແອັບ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ 17 ລ້ານ​ຊິ​ລ​ລິ່ງ. ​ທ່ານຕີ​ໂຕ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ໄອ​ທີ ລາວບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້. ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້ ທ່ານ​ຕີ​ໂຕ້​ມັກ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ສານ​ງານທາງ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່ພວມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວ ​ແມ່ນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ມາ​ກູ​ຟູ​ລີ​ວ່າ ສ້າງ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສອງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ແລະ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2015 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສ໌ ເຊັນ​ໂດ​ໂດ ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງກວ່ານັ້ນ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ປາກ​ເປັນ​ສຽງ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປາກ​ມີ​ສຽງ ແລະ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປາກ​ມີ​ສຽງ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ ເວ​ລານີ້​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃດໆ ແຕ່​ໃນ​ທຸກມື້ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຮູ້​ດີ​ວ່າເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ລ່ວງລະ​ເມີດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ທຳ​ອິດຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດນັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້​ນ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນ ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວ​າມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ.”

ຍາ​ນາງ​ມູ​ໂທ​ກີ ມູ​ໂມ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍ​ຊາ​ຮາ​ຣາ. ຍາ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ​ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເວ​ທີປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຫລຸດ​ນ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໂດຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄດ້.

“ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ວິ​ທີ​ດ້ວຍ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ ໂຕ​ຢ່າງການ​ຮ່າງ​ຫຼື​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ທີ່ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ຕ່າງໆ. ລະ​ບຽບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເນື້ອ​ໄນອອນ​ລາຍ​ນ໌ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຮ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ນັກຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັ​ດເສຍ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ແພງ​ຫຼາຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ການຈັບ​ກຸມແລະ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຕ່າງໆ. ໃນ​ບາງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ແລະ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສັ້ນໆ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ​ເອ​ຣິກ ກາ​ເບັນ​ເດ​ຣາ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າກໍ​່ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຫດນີ້ ທ່ານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໄດ້.

ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ເຫັນນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ອາ​ຊໍ​ຣີ​ ກວານ​ດາ ​ມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ​ປີ 2017. ຍາ​ນາງ​ມູ​ໂມ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ.

“ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ອາ​ຊໍ​ຣີ​ຢູ່​ໃສ? ແລະ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ ເພື່ອ​ນ​ຝູງ ຂອງລາວ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ. ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ອາ​ຊໍ​ຣີ​ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ ຕາບນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຢູ່​ສະເໝີ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງນີ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຂ້ອຍບໍ? ແລະ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່ເກີດ​ກັບ​ຂ້ອຍ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ແກ່​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ນຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ?’

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັກ​ຂ່າວກວານ​ດາ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

Rights groups say Tanzania's government has reduced the democratic space in the country by arresting critics and shutting down news outlets. Activists say two incidents in the past week have heightened the climate of fear.

Tanzanian activist and journalist Bollen Ngeti was freed Tuesday, a day after he was abducted in Dar es Salaam. He told a local media house his kidnappers identified themselves as security officials, who questioned him about a wide range of issues, most of them political.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Tito Magoti was arraigned in court Tuesday, charged with using a computer program to steal about $7,500, or 17 million shillings, from various individuals.

Anne Henga, executive director of the Legal and Human Rights Center in Tanzania, said the charges are fabricated.

“They alleged that he has made an app with his colleague which assisted them to make the 17 million [shillings]," she said. "Tito is not an IT expert, he cannot do that. What we know, Tito is very active on social media. He has been tweeting a lot of things challenging what has been happening especially on the freedom of expression.”

Rights groups have accused Tanzania's President John Magufuli of creating a hostile environment for any opposing voices.

In October, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, in two separate reports, said the government's repression of human rights defenders, the media and opposition parties had intensified since 2015.

Jones Sendodo of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders coalition said the situation for activists and journalists is becoming worse.

“We have been the voice of the voiceless, and when the voice of the voiceless is being targeted, now that creates a lot of fear because initially we did not receive any kind of threats, but these days they are targeting us," said Sendodo. "They know once any violation happens, Human Rights Defenders coalition is going to be the first organization to air that violation out. We are the target now so the operating environment is not like we used to operate before, basically we are in fear.”

Muthoki Mumo is the sub-Saharan African representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists. She says Tanzanian authorities have greatly narrowed the space in which journalists can operate.

“This has happened in a number of ways. We have seen the enactment or implementation of restrictive legislation for example," she said. "The online content regulations that were put into place last year that make it very expensive to be a blogger. We have seen the use of arrests and detentions. In some cases some of these are brief.”

But one Tanzanian journalist critical of the president, Eric Kabendera, has been imprisoned since July, charged with economic crimes for which he cannot get bail.

Meanwhile, freelance journalist Azory Gwanda has not been seen since November 2017.

Mumo says the public wants answers.

“Where is Azory? And his family needs this, his colleagues need this," she said. "The Tanzanian journalistic community needs this, because for as long as Azory is missing, there is always a question of ‘Could this happen to me?’ and also the additional question of 'If something happens to me, is the government willing to investigate and provide answers to my family and colleagues?'"

Earlier this year Tanzania’s foreign minister said Gwanda had died but later retracted that statement.