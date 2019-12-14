ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄທ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ພາ​ກັນ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ບາງກອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍມື້ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່ອົງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຍຸບພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ທະ​ນາ​ທອນ ຈຶງ​ຣຸ້ງ​ເຣືອງ​ກິດ (Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit) ຂອງ​ພັກອະ​ນາ​ຄົດໃໝ່ (Future Forward Party) ເວົ້າໂດຍ​ການ​ຂຽນຢູ່​ໃນ Facebook ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່ "ເບື່ອ​ໜ່າຍ​ຕໍ່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້" ຄວນ​ພາ​ກັນໄປ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົານີ້.



​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ຖ້​າ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າວ່າ ​ດຽວນີ້ ມັນເຖິງ​ເວ​ລາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈະ​ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້, ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຊອບ​ທຳ, ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ທຳ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ​ກັນ, ແມ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ທັນ​ວານີ້."

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ຈັດ​ການໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມນັ້ນຂຶ້ນ​ຫລືບໍ່.



ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ໄທ ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ພັກ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ກູ້ຈຳ​ນວນຫລາຍກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ ທະ​ນາ​ທອນ. ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຄະ​ດີ​ນີ້ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍຸບ​ພັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້ນັ້ນ.

ສານ​ແຫ່ງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ທະ​ນະາທອນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄວ້ ຍ້ອນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫຸ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ສານອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.

​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

A prominent opposition party leader in Thailand has called on supporters to take to the streets in Bangkok Saturday, days after the country's national election body called for his party to be dissolved.



Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the opposition Future Forward Party said in a Facebook post that people who are "fed up with a society like this" should protest on Saturday.



"If you agree with me that now is the time for people to stand up to fight, demand legitimacy, justice and equality, come out on Dec. 14," he said.



It is not clear whether authorities will allow the gathering to take place.



On Wednesday, Thailand's Election Commission ruled that the Future Forward Party broke the law by accepting a loan from Thanathorn for more than $6 million. The commission said it would forward the case to the Constitutional Court, which could dissolve the party.



The same court ruled last month that Thanathorn could not keep his seat in parliament over a media shareholding case.



Thanathorn's party finished third in a March general election, a surprising finish for a new party. The party has criticized the political establishment, which is supported by the military, and has sought to amend the country's constitution to make it more democratic.



Over the past two decades, Thailand has been rocked by massive street protests as well as coups in 2006 and 2014.