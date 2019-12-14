ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນໄທ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານພາກັນລົງໄປໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຕ່າງໆ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງບາງກອກໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາຫລາຍມື້ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ອົງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍຸບພັກຂອງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານ ທະນາທອນ ຈຶງຣຸ້ງເຣືອງກິດ (Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit) ຂອງພັກອະນາຄົດໃໝ່ (Future Forward Party) ເວົ້າໂດຍການຂຽນຢູ່ໃນ Facebook ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ "ເບື່ອໜ່າຍຕໍ່ສັງຄົມເຊັ່ນນີ້" ຄວນພາກັນໄປປະທ້ວງໃນວັນເສົານີ້.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ "ຖ້າພວກທ່ານເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຈະລຸກຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້, ຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາຄວາມຊອບທຳ, ຄວາມເປັນທຳ ແລະຄວາມສະເໝີພາບກັນ, ແມ່ນໃຫ້ອອກມາໃນວັນທີ 14 ທັນວານີ້."
ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມນັ້ນຂຶ້ນຫລືບໍ່.
ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ, ຄະນະກຳມາທິການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງໄທ ຕັດສິນວ່າ ພັກອະນາຄົດກ້າວໜ້າ ໄດ້ລະເມີດກົດໝາຍ ໃນການຮັບເອົາເງິນກູ້ຈຳນວນຫລາຍກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຈາກທ່ານ ທະນາທອນ. ຄະນະກຳມະການດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ຈະເອົາຄະດີນີ້ສົ່ງໄປຫາສານລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ສາມາດຍຸບພັກດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ນັ້ນ.
ສານແຫ່ງດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານທະນະາທອນບໍ່ສາມາດຮັກສາບ່ອນນັ່ງຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນສະພາໄວ້ ຍ້ອນຄະດີທີ່ມີຫຸ້ນຢູ່ໃນອົງການຂ່າວສານອັນນຶ່ງ.
A prominent opposition party leader in Thailand has called on supporters to take to the streets in Bangkok Saturday, days after the country's national election body called for his party to be dissolved.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the opposition Future Forward Party said in a Facebook post that people who are "fed up with a society like this" should protest on Saturday.
"If you agree with me that now is the time for people to stand up to fight, demand legitimacy, justice and equality, come out on Dec. 14," he said.
It is not clear whether authorities will allow the gathering to take place.
On Wednesday, Thailand's Election Commission ruled that the Future Forward Party broke the law by accepting a loan from Thanathorn for more than $6 million. The commission said it would forward the case to the Constitutional Court, which could dissolve the party.
The same court ruled last month that Thanathorn could not keep his seat in parliament over a media shareholding case.
Thanathorn's party finished third in a March general election, a surprising finish for a new party. The party has criticized the political establishment, which is supported by the military, and has sought to amend the country's constitution to make it more democratic.
Over the past two decades, Thailand has been rocked by massive street protests as well as coups in 2006 and 2014.
