ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໃຊ້​ພາ​ສາ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສຸ​ພາບ​ຄືນ​ອີກ ເພື່ອ​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແຫງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຖ້າ​ທ່ານຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທຳ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ພຽງ​ຢາງ.

ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຂອງ​ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄົນ​ທີ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ຊັນ ຮຸຍ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂອ​ກາດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອພວມ​ຫລຸດນ້ອຍ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ພ​າ​ສາ​ຫຼືການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ໃດໆ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ຫາກ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ໃຊ້ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກວິ​ນິດ​ໄສວ່າ ເປັນການ​ມີ​ສະ​ຕິ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຊມ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ສູງ​ອາ​ຍຸ.”

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ສາ​ມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່​າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຖ້າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຫາກ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ກ່ອນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີນີ້​ສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທີ່ “ດີ​ຫຼາຍ” ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ​ເກົາ​ຫຼິີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກິມ “ມັກ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ” ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ມ​ະ​ນຸດ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ.”

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ຢູ່​ລອນດອນ “ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຫລັງ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ພຸ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ເວ​ລາ​ສົງຄາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ທະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແບບ​ເວົ້າ​ຊື່​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ແລະ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ 3 ເທື່ອ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ບ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ.

North Korea warned Thursday that it would resume using derogatory language to describe U.S. President Donald Trump if he continues to provoke Pyongyang.



The warning from First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui came amid diminishing prospects of resuming negotiations over North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.



"If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again on purpose at a crucial moment as now, that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard," Choe said.



North Korea has suggested in recent weeks that it would resume nuclear and long-range missile tests if the U.S. fails to make concessions in nuclear diplomacy before year's end.



Trump said at a NATO meeting in London on Tuesday he enjoyed a "really good" relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but urged Kim to follow through on his commitment to denuclearize.



Trump also said Kim "likes sending up rockets," and added, "That's why I call him rocket man."



Choe said that if Trump's comments in London were "meant to make expressions reminiscent of those days just two years ago when a war of words was fought across the ocean, surface again on purpose, it will be a very dangerous challenge."



The two leaders engaged in name-calling and traded threats in 2017, and have met three times since then.



The negotiations, however, stalled as tensions between the two countries have continued to escalate.



Choe said Trump's lack of courtesy toward Kim had "prompted waves of hatred of our people against the U.S. and the Americans and they are getting higher and higher."



Trump also said on Tuesday that the U.S. is "by far the most powerful country in the world, and hopefully we don't have to use it (the military). But if we do, we will use it."



North Korea's army chief expressed disappointment over Trump's threat against Pyongyang, and warned that any acts of U.S. military aggression would be met by "prompt corresponding actions."