ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ວ່າ ໃຊ້ເງິນ​ກຳ​ໄລເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ທະ​ຫານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ກໍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍາມ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ຕົກ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ. ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າກຳ​ໄລ​ໃດໆທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍຫລື SDF.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ເທີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພາດ​ສາຍ​ຕາ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ທຳມະ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ທັງ​ມວນ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຜ້ວ​ທາງເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສວຍ​ໃຊ້​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແບບ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ SDF ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ສຸດ ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ເທີກີ​ຖື​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ຈຸນີ້ ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ ຫຼື PKK ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍນັ້ນ​.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ ​ຍັງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຊີ​ເຣຍແລະ​ກ່າວເຖິງ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ຊີ​ເຣຍນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ຊ່ວຍ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄວນ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈຸນີ້.”

ແຕ່​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ເຂດ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ SDF ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ.

U.S. plans for oil fields in eastern Syria are angering Turkish officials, who accuse Washington of using the profits to fund terrorism.



Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria's northeast last month, hundreds of troops have been sent to guard the oil fields.



U.S. officials repeatedly have said the goal is to protect the fields from the Islamic State terror group.But a Pentagon official confirmed Thursday that profits are going to the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



"The U.S. should not lose sight of the fact that natural resources of Syria belong to the entire Syrian people," Turkish Embassy officials told VOA late Thursday. "The U.S. should not pave the way for the illegal exploitation of these resources."



While the U.S. views the SDF as one of its most reliable allies in the fight against IS in Syria, Turkey views the militia as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a designated terror group.



Officials in Ankara have continually complained to the the United States about its willingness to work with the SDF and cited the presence of SDF fighters along its border with Syria as a primary driver behind its incursion into Syria.



"The U.S. should stop its ongoing support to this terrorist organization," the Turkish officials said.



But despite allowing Turkish-backed forces to establish a safe zone in northeastern Syria, the U.S. has continued to work with the SDF, including in the area of the oil fields.



"We're doing this shoulder-to-shoulder with our SDF partners," said Rear Admiral William Byrne, the vice director of the joint chiefs of staff, told a Pentagon briefing Thursday."It's the SDF and the U.S. forces shoulder-to-shoulder, protecting that to ensure that ISIS doesn't have access to [oil] revenue."



U.S. defense officials have said previously that revenue from the oil fields is critical for the SDF.



Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters last month securing the oil fields was necessary to "make sure SDF does have access to the resources in order to guard the prisons, in order to arm their own troops, in order to assist us with the defeat ISIS mission."