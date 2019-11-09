ແຜນການຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງບໍ່ນ້ຳມັນໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຊີເຣຍໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທີກີ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ ໃຊ້ເງິນກຳໄລເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດການຖອນກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທະຫານຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນກໍໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຍາມປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ນ້ຳມັນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າເປົ້າໝາຍກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ບໍ່ນ້ຳມັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ. ແຕ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າກຳໄລໃດໆທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນ ໃຫ້ສົ່ງໄປຊ່ວຍກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຊາວເຄີດໃນຊີເຣຍຫລື SDF.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຖານທູດເທີກີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະພາດສາຍຕາໄປຈາກຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ຊັບພະຍາກອນທຳມະຊາດໃນຊີເຣຍ ເປັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊີເຣຍທັງມວນ. ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະແຜ້ວທາງເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການສວຍໃຊ້ຊັບພະຍາກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດມອງເຫັນວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງ SDF ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາພັນທະມິດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການສູ້ລົບກັບກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໃນຊີເຣຍນັ້ນ ແຕ່ເທີກີຖືວ່າ ພວກທະຫານບ້ານຈຸນີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງພັກກຳມະກອນຊາວເຄີດ ຫຼື PKK ທີ່ຖືກຈັດວ່າເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນັ້ນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທີກີ ຍັງຮ້ອງຂໍຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາກັບສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຕັມໃຈຂອງຕົນທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບກຳລັງປະຊາຊາປະໄຕຊີເຣຍແລະກ່າວເຖິງການມີໜ້າຂອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຊີເຣຍ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ຕິດກັບຊີເຣຍນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນກຳລັງທີ່ຊ່ວຍຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງໃນການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຊີເຣຍ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທີກີກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດຄວນຢຸດເຊົາການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີ່ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາ ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຈຸນີ້.”
ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກຳລັງທີ່ເທີກີໜຸນຫຼັງ ສ້າງຕັ້ງເຂດປອດໄພຂຶ້ນໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ສະຫະລັດກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບກຳລັງ SDF ຮວມທັງຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນທີ່ມີບໍ່ນ້ຳມັນ.
U.S. plans for oil fields in eastern Syria are angering Turkish officials, who accuse Washington of using the profits to fund terrorism.
Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria's northeast last month, hundreds of troops have been sent to guard the oil fields.
U.S. officials repeatedly have said the goal is to protect the fields from the Islamic State terror group.But a Pentagon official confirmed Thursday that profits are going to the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
"The U.S. should not lose sight of the fact that natural resources of Syria belong to the entire Syrian people," Turkish Embassy officials told VOA late Thursday. "The U.S. should not pave the way for the illegal exploitation of these resources."
While the U.S. views the SDF as one of its most reliable allies in the fight against IS in Syria, Turkey views the militia as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a designated terror group.
Officials in Ankara have continually complained to the the United States about its willingness to work with the SDF and cited the presence of SDF fighters along its border with Syria as a primary driver behind its incursion into Syria.
"The U.S. should stop its ongoing support to this terrorist organization," the Turkish officials said.
But despite allowing Turkish-backed forces to establish a safe zone in northeastern Syria, the U.S. has continued to work with the SDF, including in the area of the oil fields.
"We're doing this shoulder-to-shoulder with our SDF partners," said Rear Admiral William Byrne, the vice director of the joint chiefs of staff, told a Pentagon briefing Thursday."It's the SDF and the U.S. forces shoulder-to-shoulder, protecting that to ensure that ISIS doesn't have access to [oil] revenue."
U.S. defense officials have said previously that revenue from the oil fields is critical for the SDF.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters last month securing the oil fields was necessary to "make sure SDF does have access to the resources in order to guard the prisons, in order to arm their own troops, in order to assist us with the defeat ISIS mission."