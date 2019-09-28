ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງວໍ​ຊິງຕັນ​ແລະ​ພຽງ​ຢາງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ.

ທ່ານ​ເດິກ​ແກ​ລັສ ເພ​ລ ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ອົງ​ການກອງ​ທຶນ​ຄາ​ເນ​ກີເພື່ອ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ທາງ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນແລະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ໃດໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ກັບ​ກັນ.”

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ແລະ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ເອົາບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ ແລະ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ອາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້.

ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 3 ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ “ອາດ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້” ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກຮູ້​ວ່າ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ແບບ​ໃດ?”

Another summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would hinge on Washington and Pyongyang agreeing on a denuclearization process through working-level talks, experts say.



"A summit appears likely," said Douglas Paal, vice president at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "I hope staff-level talks resume and make progress toward any summit, not the other way around."



This week Washington and Pyongyang seemed unopposed to having another summit, but suggested intermediary steps and agreements made on a denuclearization process might be necessary beforehand.



Speaking Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said a third summit with Kim "could happen soon," and added, "I want to know what's going to be coming out of it." [[ https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-kim-north-korea-summit ]]



North Korea, in an apparent response to Trump, said Friday that it is expecting Trump to make a "bold decision" toward a breakthrough in currently stalled diplomacy.



Foreign Minister adviser Kim Kye Gwan said through North Korea's state news media, Korea Central New Agency (KCNA), that another summit will not happen unless the U.S. changes its position of demanding denuclearization before granting major concessions. [[ https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/north-korea-trump-make-bold-decision-revive-diplomacy ]]



Robert Manning, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said, "Given the failure of previous summits [and] based on [Trump's] recent remarks, I think [Trump] wants to see some serious steps toward dismantling nuclear weapons resulting from senior working-level talks before giving away another summit."



Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the failed summit at Hanoi in February, when Trump rejected Kim's offer to dismantle a part of its nuclear facilities in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump instead asked Kim to take steps toward complete denuclearization. [[ https://www.voanews.com/usa/trump-kim-summit-ends-no-agreement ]]



Kim promised Trump that Pyongyang would return to working-level talks with Washington when the two leaders met at an impromptu summit at the inter-Korean border in June. [[ https://www.voanews.com/usa/trump-meets-kim-dmz-crosses-north-korea ]] But they have yet to hammer out their differences over denuclearization and sanctions relief.



South Korean intelligence officials said Tuesday that working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang will resume in a few weeks. [[ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/seoul-says-u-s-north-korea-talks-will-likely-resume-in-coming-weeks ]] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, said Tuesday that the U.S. was unable to arrange working-level meetings with North Korea in September. [[ https://www.voanews.com/usa/pompeo-no-us-north-korea-talks-possible-end-september ]]



Paal said, "The most important factor is for the U.S. to lower its immediate requirements for progress toward denuclearization."



He added that the U.S. should lower its initial demand for North Korea's denuclearization such as the "closure of test sites, complete closure of Yongbyon [nuclear facility], [and] closure of suspected uranium enrichment sites" and "seek to demonstrate a long-term commitment to de-nuking."



Trump indicated last week that he is open to pursuing a "new method" in its nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang as he attributed the failed talks with Pyongyang to former National Security Advisor John Bolton.



"I think John really should take a look at how badly they've done in the past and maybe a new method would be good," Trump said.



Manning, of the Atlantic Council, said, "The U.S. side has clearly indicated flexibility and a willingness to move forward based on reciprocal steps."



"So what is needed is the political will on the part of North Korea to pursue a reasonable deal that begins to dismantle their nuclear weapons program," he added.



North Korea welcomed Trump's reference to a "new method," which appeared to suggest Washington is open to taking a more flexible position and making smaller deals on denuclearization, in contrast to its demand in Hanoi for a big deal that required complete denuclearization upfront.



North Korean diplomat Kim Myong Gil, who is expected to lead Pyongyang's working-level talks with Washington, on Friday praised "the wise political decision of President Trump to approach the DPRK-U.S. relations from a more practical point of view" in a statement released on KCNA. [[ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/nkorea-welcomes-trumps-call-method-talks-65739506 ]] The DPRK is an acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is an official name of North Korea.



Ken Gause, director of the analytics program at CNA, pointed out Trump's mention of "new method" does not mean that he will grant sanctions relief that North Korea wants.



"President Trump gave no indication at the U.N. that he is willing to entertain sanctions relief, which is what North Korea wants," Gause said. "Absent U.S. concessions, I can't see Kim Jong Un agreeing to a third summit anytime soon. That is why Pompeo is not successful in getting working-level meetings started."



Gause said that unless the U.S. grants sanctions relief, Special Representative for North Korea Steve Beigun will have nothing to offer at the working-level talks.



"Only sanctions relief will move the denuclearization process forward," he said. "Otherwise, North Korea will begin to disengage from the U.S. and move quickly to secure a fully mature nuclear program."