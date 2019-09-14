ກຸ່ມ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ມອບ​ລາງວັນອິ​ດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ດ້ານການ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຜົນ ປີ 2019 ຫຼື 2019 Press Freedom Prize for Impact ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ນັກ​ໜັ​ງ​ສື​ພິມແລະ​ນັກ​ຂຽນ​ຂ່າວ​ລົງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ຫຼື blogger ຄົນ ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ​ຍາ​ນາງຟາມ ດ​ວານ​ ຈາງ.

ທ່ານ​ເດ​ນຽ​ລ ແບັ​ສ​ເຕີດ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ເຂ​ດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຟາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ບໍ່​ມີພົມ​ແດນກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຍາ​ນາງຟາມ ດ​ວານ​ ຈາງ ເປັນ​ວິ​ລະ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ຫວຽດ​ນາມບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກນັກ​ຂ່າວ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຂຽນ​ຂ່າວ​ລົງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕໍ່​ກອນ ກັບ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸບັນ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຢ່າງແຮງນັ້ນ.”

ຍາ​ນາງ​ຈາງ ຊຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຕາຍ​ຕົວ​ນັ້ນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຍາ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຸ​ບ​ຕີ ແລະ​ຈັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ​ສອງ​ເທື່ອ​ແລ້ວ.

ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ 2 ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເບີ​ລິນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Eman al Nafjan ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ ແລະ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Coroline Muscat ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ.

An international press freedom monitor has awarded Vietnamese journalist and blogger Pham Doan Trang a 2019 Press Freedom Prize for Impact.

“Pham Doan Trang is a true heroine given the situation of press freedom in Vietnam, where journalists and bloggers who do not toe the line of the current direction of the Communist Party face extremely severe repercussions,” said Daniel Bastard, who heads the Asia-Pacific Desk of Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Trang, who has no fixed address, reports on civil rights issues in Vietnam, where she has been beaten and imprisoned twice.

Two other women received awards from the group Thursday night in Berlin. Saudi journalist Eman al Nafjan received the award for Courage and Maltese journalist Caroline Muscat received the prize for Independence.

Trang’s prize is awarded to journalists whose work has led to concrete improvements in journalistic freedom, independence and pluralism, or to an increase in awareness of these matters, according to an RSF statement.

Trang founded Luât Khoa, an online magazine that specializes in providing information about legal issues, and she edits another, The Vietnamese, which helps citizens defend their rights and resist the Communist Party’s rule, RSF said.

Independent journalists and bloggers who report critically on sensitive issues face harassment or detention on anti-state charges, and at least 11 were behind bars as of Dec. 1, 2018, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which ranks Vietnam sixth among the 10 countries where it deems journalists are most censored. Like Saudi Arabia, China and Iran, Vietnam is “especially adept at practicing these two brands of censorship: jailing and harassing journalists and their families, while also engaging in digital monitoring and censorship of the internet and social media,” according to a CPJ report.