ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີການ
ຮ່ວມມືຂອງສາກົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຢຸດການປະພຶດທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຂອງອີຣ່ານຢູ່ໃນຂົງ
ເຂດ ແລະເໜືອໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ
ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວ ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາທ້າທາຍຢູ່
ໃນຕາເວັນອອກກາງວ່າ “ສາທາລະນະລັດອິສລາມຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະບັນດາໂຕ
ແທນຂອງຕົນ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ເລບານອນ
ຊີເຣຍ ແລະເຢເມນ ໂດຍພາໃຫ້ເກີດຜົນກະທົບຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາທາງດ້ານ
ມະນຸດສະທຳ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳ ເຖິງການກັ່ນທາດຢູເຣນຽມຄືນໃໝ່ຂອງອີຣ່ານຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້
ເກີນລະດັບສາກົນທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໄວ້ ການຍຶດເອົາບັນດາກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນ ທີ່ຜ່ານຊ່ອງ
ແຄບຮໍມຸສ ແລະທົດລອງການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມວ່າ “ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ
ທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບກິດຈະການທີ່ເປັນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງ
ອີຣ່ານ ມີພຽງແຕ່ຈະເພີ້ມຂະຫຍາຍການກະທຳຂອງພວກເຂົາອອກໄປຕື່ມອີກຈາກ
ການກຳອຳນາດໃນໄລຍະ 40 ປີ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”
ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຄືນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການ
ຫ້າມຊື້ຂາຍອາວຸດສາກົນແລະການຫ້າມເດີນທາງທີ່ຈະໝົດກຳນົດໃນປີໜ້ານີ້ ພາຍ
ໃຕ້ເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍປີ 2015 ລະຫວ່າງອີີຣ່ານ ແລະຫ້າປະເທດສະ
ມາຊິກຖາວອນຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຄືອັງກິດ ຈີນ ຝຣັ່ງ
ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຢຍຣະມັນ.
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ອີີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງສະໝໍ່າສະເໝີ ນັບແຕ່
ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະໄໝປະທານາທິ
ບໍດີໂອບາມາໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນຈະມີເວລາທີ່ຈະເຫັນອີກດົນປານໃດ
ຈົນກວ່າອີຣ່ານຈະສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບເທື່ອໃໝ່ ແລະຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຕົນ
ຕ້ອງເຮັດ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຂື້ນ.”
ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດອີຣ່ານປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານມາຈິດ ທັກສ໌ຣາວານ
ຈີ ໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ການມີໜ້າຂອງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ການຖອນໂຕ
ອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ “ຖະແຫຼງການຕ້ານອີຣ່ານ” ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມ
ເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged greater international cooperation to stop Iran's objectionable behavior in the region and beyond while speaking at the United Nations Tuesday.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies continue to foment terror and unrest in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, with devastating humanitarian consequences," Pompeo told a Security Council meeting on Middle East security challenges.
He underscored Iran's recent resumption of uranium enrichment to levels exceeding internationally agreed to caps; its seizure of several tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz; and the test-firing of a ballistic missile.
"Failing to confront [the] Iranian regime's malign activities will only grow the regime's multicontinental body count spanning the last 40 years," Pompeo told reporters after the session.
He also renewed his call for the Security Council to prevent an international arms embargo and a travel ban from expiring next year under a provision of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council the United Kingdom, China, France, Russia and the United States as well as Germany.
U.S.-Iranian tensions have steadily risen since the Trump administration pulled out of the Obama-era agreement last year.
"The international community will have plenty of time to see how long it has until Iran is unshackled to create new turmoil and figure out what it must do to prevent that from happening," Pompeo said.
Iran's U.N. ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, blamed the U.S. military presence in the region, its withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its "Iranophobic statements" for stoking regional tensions.