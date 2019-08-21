ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ

​ຮ່ວມ​ມືຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​

ເຂດ ແລະ​ເໜືອ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງວ່າ “ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ໂຕ​

ແທນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ

ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ເຢ​ເມນ ໂດຍ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມມາ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ

ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳ​ ເຖິງການ​ກັ່ນ​ທາດ​ຢູ​ເຣ​ນຽມ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມ​າ​ນີ້

ເກີນ​ລະດັບ​ສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້ ການ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັ​ນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ຊ່ອງ​

ແຄບ​ຮໍ​ມຸ​ສ ແລະ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ວ່າ “​ຄວາມລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​

ທີ່​ຈະປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການປົກ​ຄອງ​

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ມີພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຈະເພີ້ມຂະ​ຫຍາຍການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ຈາກ​

ການ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 40 ປີ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.”

​ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄືນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ

​ຫ້າມຊື້​ຂາຍອາ​ວຸດ​ສາ​ກົນແລະ​ການຫ້າມ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໝົດ​ກຳນົດ​ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ພາຍ

​ໃຕ້ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ປີ 2015 ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອີີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະຫ້າ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​

ມາ​ຊິກຖາ​ວອນ​ຂອງສະພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຄື​ອັງ​ກິດ ຈີນ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ.

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ​ລ​ະຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອີີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ໝໍ່​າ​ສະ​ເໝີ ນັບ​ແຕ່​

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໄໝປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​

ບໍ​ດີ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ເວ​ລາທີ່​ຈະ​ເຫັນອີກດົນ​ປານ​ໃດ​ ​

ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຈະສ້າງຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບເທື່ອ​ໃໝ່ ແລະ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຕົນ

​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຂື້ນ​.”

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຈິດ ທັກ​ສ໌ຣາ​ວານ

​ຈີ ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ການ​ຖອນ​ໂຕ​

ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະ “ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຕ້ານ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ” ເພື່​ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ

​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged greater international cooperation to stop Iran's objectionable behavior in the region and beyond while speaking at the United Nations Tuesday.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies continue to foment terror and unrest in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, with devastating humanitarian consequences," Pompeo told a Security Council meeting on Middle East security challenges.



He underscored Iran's recent resumption of uranium enrichment to levels exceeding internationally agreed to caps; its seizure of several tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz; and the test-firing of a ballistic missile.



"Failing to confront [the] Iranian regime's malign activities will only grow the regime's multicontinental body count spanning the last 40 years," Pompeo told reporters after the session.



He also renewed his call for the Security Council to prevent an international arms embargo and a travel ban from expiring next year under a provision of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council the United Kingdom, China, France, Russia and the United States as well as Germany.



U.S.-Iranian tensions have steadily risen since the Trump administration pulled out of the Obama-era agreement last year.



"The international community will have plenty of time to see how long it has until Iran is unshackled to create new turmoil and figure out what it must do to prevent that from happening," Pompeo said.



Iran's U.N. ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, blamed the U.S. military presence in the region, its withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its "Iranophobic statements" for stoking regional tensions.