ກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ​ບົ​ດຊົນ​ເຜົ່າໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນດີ ຕໍ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ທະ​ຫານທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ອື່ນໆ ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ມີ​ສິດ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ. ການ​ລວມ​ກຸ່ມ​ກັນ​ ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າພັນ​ທະ​ມິດທາງພາກ​ເໜືອຫລື Northern Alliance, ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ​ຕົນເປັນ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຈາກ​ພວກທະ​ຫານເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ ໄດ້ໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫລວດ 107 ມມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ 2 ຄັ້ງຂອງທັງ​ໝົດ​ 5 ຄັ້ງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ ມອງ ມອງ ໂຊ (Maung Maung Soe), ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວຽກ​ງານ​ຊົນ​ຊາດ ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ວ່າ "ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່ ບ່ອນ​ດຽວ…ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ຕາມ​ມາ ອີກ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ມາ​ຈາກຝ່າຍພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຢູ່​ທາງພາກ​ເໜືອດອກ ມັນ​ຍັງຈະ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຝ່າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ ນຳອີກ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຕໍ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສາຍ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ ອາດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້."



ທ່ານ ຕາ ເອັກ ຈໍ (Ta Aik Kyaw), ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ຊາດ ປາ​ລອງ​/ຕາ​ອັງ (Palaung/Ta'ang) ຫລື TNLA ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ ມຽນ​ມາ​ວ່າ "ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ມື້​ເຊົ້າ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ມານ 5 ແຫ່ງຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ສອງແຫ່ງ​ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນເມືອງພ​ຢິນ ອູ ລ​ວິນ (Pyin Oo Lwin) ແລະ 3 ແຫ່ງ ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງນອງ​ໂຈ (Naung Cho). …ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຂອງພັນ​ທະ​ມິດພວກ​ເຮົາ 3 ກອງ ກໍ​ຄື MNDAA [ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນກອງ​ທັບພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ], AA [ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຄາ​ຣານ] ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ,TNLA ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ."



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ຄານບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງພ​ຢິນ ອູ ລ​ວິນ (Pyin Oo Lwin), ​ປະ​ຕູ​ເກັບ​ຄ່າ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ ແລະ​ບ່ອນກວດ​ເພື່ອ​ຕ້ານ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຢູ່ໃນ​ເມືອງນອງ​ໂຈ (Naung Cho), ປ້ອມ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ໂກກ​ທວີນ (Goak-Twin) ແລະ​ຂົວ ​ໂກກ ທວີນ (Goak-Twin).



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເບິ່ງ​ຈາກ​ພາຍນອກ​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ ການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນ​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດທາງພາກ​ເໜືອເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ເສິກ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວລະ​ຫວ່າງ ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກັບ​ຝ່າຍທະ​ຫານ ໄດ້​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ຢູ່​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫານີ້ ກໍຕາມ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່​າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກ​ິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Ethnic rebel forces in Myanmar killed at least 14 people Thursdayin what appeared to be coordinated attacks on an elite military college and other government targets in the country's north, according to a military spokesman.



The armed groups have been fighting Myanmar's military for several decades for greater autonomy for ethnic minorities. The confederation of ethnic forces, known as the Northern Alliance, claimed credit for the attacks. A statement from the military said the attackers used 107 mm rocket launchers in two of the five assaults.



Maung Maung Soe, an ethnic affairs analyst, told VOA's Burmese Service, "The attack[s] today didn't aim at a single target … it's more like a [coordinated] operation. I think more fighting could follow not just from the Northern Alliance, but the army as well, which would retaliate against the attacks on a major road and urban area. So, fighting could escalate."



Ta Aik Kyaw, spokesperson for the Palaung/Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) told VOA Burmese that "fighting this morning took place around five locations, with two in Pyin Oo Lwin and three in Naung Cho. … Three members of our alliance MNDAA [the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army], AA [the Arakan Army] and we, the TNLA, joined the fight."



They attacked the prestigious Defense Services Technological Academy in Pyin Oo Lwin, the Naung Cho anti-narcotics toll-gate and check point, the Goak-Twin police station, and the Goak-Twin Bridge, he said.



The attacks ostensibly were retaliation for a recent military offensive in the Northern Alliance area, even though a unilateral cease-fire between the group and the military is in effect until the end of August, he added.



Military spokesperson Brigadier Zaw Min Tun told VOA Burmese the attacks were a response to several successful raids by the military against illicit drug operations overseen by Northern Alliance members.



Two soldiers were killed at the narcotics checkpoint, three died at the police post and "at least five soldiers also were killed after they reinforced [the post]," according to the brigadier.

At least a dozen civilians were killed in this morning's attack, according to local relief volunteers.



Military forces have launched operations against the TNLA and its affiliates in the Shan State area, which has long been a center of conflict. In the past, it was known for heroin production. Today, methamphetamine tablets and high quality crystal meth generate significant income.

According to the Crisis Group [[ https://www.crisisgroup.org/asia/south-east-asia/myanmar/299-fire-and-ice-conflict-and-drugs-myanmars-shan-state ]], the drug production in the region benefits from "a good infrastructure, proximity to precursor supplies from China, and safe havens," which are provided by pro-government militias and armed ethnic groups.