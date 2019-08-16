ອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫ້າມສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າປະເທດນັ້ນ.
ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ກະຊວງພາຍໃນອິສຣາແອລເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຣາຊີດາ ຕລາອິບ (Rashida Tlaib) ເຂົ້າໄປປະເທດ ຕົນໄດ້ ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນດ້ານ “ມະນຸດສະທຳ” ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນປາແລສໂຕນ໌ ນັ້ນ.
ອິສຣາແອລກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຕລາອິບ (Tlaib) ແລະ ອິລຮານ ໂອມາ (Ilhan Omar) ເຂົ້າໄປປະເທດຕົນ ຊຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ເກີດມີການຖົກຖຽງກັນຮອບໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.
ຊື່ຂອງທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວເຖິງ ໃນການປະກາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳສອງທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິອິສຣາແອລ ແລະການປະຕິບັດຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ຢ່າງແຮງ. ພວກເພິ່ນມີແຜນທີ່ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ຫລາຍເມືອງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດນ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້.
ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ, ທີຟີ ໂຮໂຕເວລີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ທ່ານຄານ (Kan) ນັກຂ່າວໂທລະພາບຂອງທາງການອິສຣາແອລ ວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ສິດແກ່ພວກເຮົາຍືນຍົງຄົງຕົວຢູ່ໃນໂລກນີ້ໄດ້ ເຂົ້າມາອິສຣາແອລ. ຕາມຫລັກການແລ້ວ, ອັນນີ້ເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຂອງສະຫະລັດຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີໃນເວລາບໍ່ດົນພໍເທົ່າໃດ ກ່ອນຈະມີຄຳປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນອອກມາວ່າ "ມັນຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມອ່ອນແອຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ຖ້າຫາກອິສຣາແອລອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳໂອມາ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳຕລາອິບ ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດຕົນ.
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຽດຊັງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ຄົນຢິວທັງໆໝົດ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທີ່ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າປ່ຽນໃຈໄດ້."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1162000480681287683
ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງອິສຣາແອລ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດບໍ່ອອກເລີຍວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງອິສຣາແອລ ຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໄດ້,” ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວລຶ້ມຄືນອີກວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳສອງຄົນນັ້ນ “ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄົນຢິວ ຢ່າງແຮງ ແລະ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄົນຢິວ ຢ່າງແຮງ."
ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ແນນຊີ ເປໂລຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄຳເຫັນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ "ເປັນສັນຍານບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກຫຍັງ ແລະຂາດຄວາມນັບຖືຄົນອື່ນ, ແລະບໍ່ສົມກຽດສັກສີ ຂອງຫ້ອງການປະທານາທິບໍດີ.” ທ່ານນາງ ເປໂລຊີ ກ່າວຢືນຢັນຄືນອີກເຖິງຄວາມຮັກຂອງເພິ່ນ ຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ແຕ່ວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ແລະຕລາອິບເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ນັ້ນ “ເປັນສັນຍານບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມອ່ອນແອ ແລະບໍ່ສົມເປັນປະເທດອິສແອລທີ່ດີຍິ່ງເລີຍ."
ການຕຳໜິຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໂອມາ ແລະຕລາອິບຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າພວກເພິ່ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄົນຢິວຢູ່ຕັ້ງຫລາຍເດືອນ. ທ່ານນາງ ໂອມາ ໄດ້ຖືກຄະນະນຳພາຈາກພັກຂອງທ່ານນາງເອງ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາຕຳໜິວ່າ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດພາບຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງກ່ຽວກັບຄົນຢິວ ແລະເງິນ ຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໆປີນີ້.
ທ່ານນາງໂອມາເວົ້າວ່າການທີ່ລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ແມ່ນກີດກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຕົນ ໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງລັດຖະສະພາຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
Israel has reversed its decision to bar a visit to Israel by a U.S. congresswoman.
The interior ministry said Friday it will allow Representative Rashida Tlaib to visit on "humanitarian" grounds to see her Palestinian grandmother.
Israel said Thursday it would not allow Tlaib and Rep Ilhan Omar to enter the country, setting off a new round of controversy in the debate over U.S. support for its ally in the Middle East.
Omar was not mentioned in Israel's announcement Friday.
The two Democratic lawmakers have been vocal critics of Israel and its treatment of Palestinians. They were set to visit Israel and several cities in the West Bank.
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovelytold public broadcaster Kan on Thursday, "We won't allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle, this is a very justified decision."
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before Thursday's announcement, writing, "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds."
[[https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1162000480681287683]]
Later in the day, Trump defended the Israeli decision. "I can't imagine why Israel would let them in," he said, repeating that the two lawmakers were "very anti Jewish and very anti Israel."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president's comments "are a sign of ignorance and disrespect, and beneath the dignity of the Office of the President." Pelosi reaffirmed her love of Israel but said the move to deny entry to Omar and Tlaib "is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great state of Israel."
Omar and Tlaib's frequent criticism of Israel has drawn accusations of anti-Semitism for months. Omar was condemned by the congressional leadership in her own party for invoking an offensive trope about Jews and money in social media postings earlier this year.
Omar said the Israeli government's ban on her entry into the country prevented her from fulfilling her duties as a member of the U.S. Congress.
Tlaib tweeted a photograph of her Palestinian grandmother, who she said "deserves to live in peace & with human dignity."
[[https://twitter.com/RashidaTlaib/status/1162073791595470849]]
Omar and the Palestinian-American Tlaib are supporters of BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), a nonviolent movement that seeks to economically pressure Israel into ending its occupation of the West Bank, among other goals. Some advocates of BDS support a single-state solution that critics say would lead to the destruction of the Jewish state.
The freshman members of Congress have repeatedly presented a challenge for the House Democratic leadership, as their outspoken statements on U.S. policy in the Middle East have drawn Trump's attention.
Omar and Tlaib were two of four House Democratic freshman members of color whom the president has said should "go back" to their home countries. Omar — a naturalized U.S. citizen from Somalia — is the only one of the four who was born outside the United States. The president's supporters chanted, "Send her back" after Trump mentioned the congresswoman at a rally earlier this year. The president later said he did not like those chants.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution in July condemning the BDS movement. Both Omar and Tlaib voted against that resolution.