ນ​ະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ປິດ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ ພະ​ວິ​ຫານໂນດ​ເຕ​ຣີ​ດາມ (Notre|

Dame) ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ຈະບຳ​ບັດສານ​ຂີ້ກົ່ວຢູ່​ໃນເ​ຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສານຂີ້​ກົ່ວ ​ໄດ້​ພົ​ບ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມພະ​ວິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

​ຖືກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ລາຍຍອດ​ຊໍ່​ຟ້າ​ ແລະຫຼັງ​ຄາ

ຂອງພະ​ວິ​ຫານ.

ກຸ່ມ​ສິ່ງປົກ​ປ້ອງແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ຝັ່​ຣງ ໂຣ​ແບງ ເດ ບົວ​ (Robin des Bois) ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​

ການ​ວ່າ “ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເປື່ອຍ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້​ອຍ 300 ໂຕນ​ຂອງຂີ້​ກົ່ວຢູ່​ໃນບ່ອນ​ຕໍ່​ຫຼັງ​ຄາ​ຂອງ​

ຍອດ​ຊໍ່​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼັງ​ຄາ ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ Notre Dame ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ ບັດ​ນີ້​ມັນ​ເ

ປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ເປື້ອນ​ເປິ. ​ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບັດ​ນີິ້​ໄດ້​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ສານ​ພິດ.

ຮົ້​ວ​ສູງ​ໄດ້​ຕັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ລົດ ແລ​ະຄົນຍ່າງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂ​ດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆ

​ນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ພວກ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ສອງເທັກ​ນິກໃນການບຳ​ບັດ​ພິດ. ວິ​ທີ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຄື​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​

ທາ​ສານ​ໜຽວ​ຢູ່​ຕາມບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ກົກ​ເສົ​າ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຢູ່ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​

ເພື່ອ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ສານຂີ້​ກົ່ວ​ນັ້ນ​ອອກ ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ແຫ້ງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼ​າຍ​ມື້ ກ່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ. ​ອີກ​

ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ທໍ່​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ສູ​ງ​ປະ​ສົມ​ກັບ​ສານ​ເຄ​ມີ.





Paris has closed all streets surrounding the Notre Dame Cathedral as workers prepare to decontaminate the area for high levels of lead.



The lead was found in the area surrounding the iconic church after it caught fire on April 15, destroying the structure's spires and parts of the roof.



"After the melting of at least 300 tons of lead in the gables of the spire and in the roof, Notre-Dame de Paris is now a polluted site," French environmental group Robin des Bois said in a statement. "The cathedral has now become filled with toxic waste."



High fences blocked vehicles and pedestrians from the area. A nearby railway station was also closed.



Cleanup crews will use two decontamination techniques. One involves spreading a gel on public benches, street lights and other fixtures to absorb the lead, letting it dry for several days before removing it. The other will feature high pressure water jets with chemical agents.



Reconstruction inside the gothic masterpiece was suspended last month for safety reasons. It is expected to restart next week. But the decontamination of the surrounding area is expected to last a lot longer.



For months, authorities in Paris had denied that lead poisoning was a threat. In late July, they finally admitted more needed to be done after high levels of lead were found at buildings as far as 1 kilometer away from the cathedral.



City authorities have vowed that all the nearby schools will be decontaminated by the time children return in early September.



President Emmanuel Macron has set a five-year goal to complete renovations on the 850-year-old structure, which is one of France's most popular tourists destinations. Before the fire, it received more than 10 million visitors annually.





