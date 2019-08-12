ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃສ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​

ລາມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດ ນໍເວ ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກຄວາມຂອງລາວບໍ່ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືກັບການ

ນັກສືບສວນສອບສວນ.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ

ລາວ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ສອບປາກຄຳ. ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບຄວາມຜິດໃດໆ.”

ມື​ປືນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ ຟີ​ລິບ ແມນ​

ຊອສ (Philip Manshaus) ອາຍຸ 21 ປີ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ ນໍ​ເວ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖື​ກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂ້າ

ແລະ ຄາດຕະກຳ.

ແຕ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​

ພົບເຫັນສົບນ້ອງສາວຮັກຂອງມືປືນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ, ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​

ຍາມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ທ່ານ ຣູນ ໂຈລ (Rune Skjold) ຮອງຕຳຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫຼວດ ນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ອອສໂລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ, ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບຫຼັກຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບ

“ທັດສະນະຄະດີປີກຂວາຫົວຮຸນແຮງ” ຂອງມືປືນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ” ແລະ ມີເຈຕະນາມຸ່ງ

ຮ້າຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ.

ມີ​ພຽງ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ ອາ​ລ-ນົວ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທ້າວ ແມນ​ຊອ​ສ ໄດ້​

ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ບູຊາໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ມັດ ຣາ​ຟິກ, ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ບຳ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​

ຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ໃນການສຳພາດທາງວິດີໂອວ່າ, ຕອນທີ່ລາວໂດດປ້ຳປືນຂອງມືນນັ້ນ,

“ປືນໄດ້ຟົ້ງອອກໄປ.”

ທ່ານ ຣາ​ຟິກ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ.





The lawyer of the man suspected of opening fire in a mosque in Norway says his client is not cooperating with investigators.



"He is exercising his right not to be interrogated," the lawyer said Monday."He is not admitting any guilt."



The suspected gunman has been identified in the media as 21-year-old Philip Manshaus.



The Norwegian man is facing allegations of attempted murder and murder.



No one was killed at the mosque, but hours later police found the body of the gunman's stepsister at another location.



In addition, the mosque shooting is being treated as an attempted terror attack.Rune Skjold, Oslo deputy police inspector, said Sunday, police have discovered evidence of the gunman's "right-wing extremist views" and alleged hostility against immigrants.



There were only three people at the al-Noor Islamic Center when Manshaus entered the place of worship Saturday.



He began shooting at two men, but another man, a 65-year old retired Pakistani Air Force officer, was able to tackle the gunman.



Mohammad Rafiq, the retired military officer, told Reuters in a video interview, that when he tackled the gunman "the pistol and the gun fell away."



Rafiq suffered minor injuries.