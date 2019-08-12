ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເປີດສາກຍິງປືນໃສວັດອິສ
ລາມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດ ນໍເວ ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກຄວາມຂອງລາວບໍ່ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືກັບການ
ນັກສືບສວນສອບສວນ.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ລາວໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມສິດທິຂອງ
ລາວ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ສອບປາກຄຳ. ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບຄວາມຜິດໃດໆ.”
ມືປືນທີ່ຕ້ອງສົງໄສດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຕົວໃນສື່ມວນຊົນວ່າແມ່ນທ້າວ ຟີລິບ ແມນ
ຊອສ (Philip Manshaus) ອາຍຸ 21 ປີ.
ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນ ນໍເວ ດັ່ງກ່າວຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພະຍາຍາມຂ້າ
ແລະ ຄາດຕະກຳ.
ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນວັດອິສລາມທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້
ພົບເຫັນສົບນ້ອງສາວຮັກຂອງມືປືນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.
ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ການຍິງກັນຢູ່ໃນວັດອິສລາມ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກອະທິບາຍວ່າເປັນການພະຍາ
ຍາມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ທ່ານ ຣູນ ໂຈລ (Rune Skjold) ຮອງຕຳຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫຼວດ ນະຄອນ
ຫຼວງ ອອສໂລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ, ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບຫຼັກຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບ
“ທັດສະນະຄະດີປີກຂວາຫົວຮຸນແຮງ” ຂອງມືປືນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ” ແລະ ມີເຈຕະນາມຸ່ງ
ຮ້າຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ.
ມີພຽງສາມຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສູນ ອາລ-ນົວ ອິສລາມ ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ້າວ ແມນຊອສ ໄດ້
ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ບູຊາໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານ ໂມຮຳມັດ ຣາຟິກ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານທີ່ອອກບຳນານແລ້ວ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການ
ຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ໃນການສຳພາດທາງວິດີໂອວ່າ, ຕອນທີ່ລາວໂດດປ້ຳປືນຂອງມືນນັ້ນ,
“ປືນໄດ້ຟົ້ງອອກໄປ.”
ທ່ານ ຣາຟິກ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ.
The lawyer of the man suspected of opening fire in a mosque in Norway says his client is not cooperating with investigators.
"He is exercising his right not to be interrogated," the lawyer said Monday."He is not admitting any guilt."
The suspected gunman has been identified in the media as 21-year-old Philip Manshaus.
The Norwegian man is facing allegations of attempted murder and murder.
No one was killed at the mosque, but hours later police found the body of the gunman's stepsister at another location.
In addition, the mosque shooting is being treated as an attempted terror attack.Rune Skjold, Oslo deputy police inspector, said Sunday, police have discovered evidence of the gunman's "right-wing extremist views" and alleged hostility against immigrants.
There were only three people at the al-Noor Islamic Center when Manshaus entered the place of worship Saturday.
He began shooting at two men, but another man, a 65-year old retired Pakistani Air Force officer, was able to tackle the gunman.
Mohammad Rafiq, the retired military officer, told Reuters in a video interview, that when he tackled the gunman "the pistol and the gun fell away."
Rafiq suffered minor injuries.