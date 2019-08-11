ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ​ປືນ ​ໃນ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ອອ​ສ​ໂລ

ຂອງປະເທດ ນໍເວ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ແລະມີຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖືກຍິງ

​ຫຼືບໍ່.

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ສົບ ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ໜຸ່ມ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​

ຢູ່​ເຮືອນຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ, ເຊິ່ງ​ປັ​ດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ

ຄວບຄຸມຕົວນັ້ນ, ຈະຖືກສອບປາກຄຳ “ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດການທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ວັດ

ອິສລາມ ແລະການຄາດຕະກຳ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຊາວ​ກ​ວ່າປີ ແລະ “ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມພົນລະ

ເມືອງຂອງນໍ​ເວ, ພ້ອມກັບມີເຊື້ອສາຍເປັນຄົນນໍເວ.”

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ “ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ”

ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເອີ​ຟານ ມູ​ສ​ຕາກ, ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​

ບູຊາບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກ ເກີດການຍິງກັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຝຣັ່ງ AFP ວ່າ

ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນ “ຊອງລູກປືນກະຈາຍຢູ່ ແລະ ເລືອດຢູ່ຜ້າພົມ ແລະ ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ເຫັນນຶ່ງ

ໃນສະມາຊິກຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງທ່ານ ນັ່ງທັບຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດ.”

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ປ​າ​ບ​ມື​ປືນ​ນັ້ນ,

ແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 75 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອ່ານຄຳພີ ໂຄຣານ ໃນເວລາທີ່ມືປືນໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງ.

ຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາ​ຍ ວິທີ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ສະ​ລາ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ສາ​ມາດ​ປາບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ໜຸ່ມ

ກວ່າໄດ້ແນວໃດ.

