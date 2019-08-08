ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ

ເມລາເນຍ ທຣຳ, ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກການຍິງກັນຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ໃນລັດ ໂອໄຮ

ໂອ ແລະ ເທັກຊັສ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກສະຖານທີ່ ຂອງການຍິງສັງຫານ

ໝູ່ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເຂດບັນເທີງ ໃນເມືອງ ເດຕັນ ແລະ ຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້າ ວອລມາດ ໃນ

ເມືອງ ແອລ ປາໂຊ, ບ່ອນທີ່ມືປືນໄດ້ສັງຫານ 31 ຄົນ.

ສອງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງທີ່​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ​

ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອອກກົດໝາຍການຄວບຄຸມປືນ.

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວໃນສອງເມືອງນັ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ໃນ​ເມືອງ ແອ​ລ ປາ​ໂຊ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​, ເຊິ່ງ​ສີ່​ວັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ 22

ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບຊາວກວ່າຄົນນັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກການເມືອງໄດ້ອອກມາກ່າວຄຳເຫັນ

ໃຫ້ງານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ຍິງ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເວ​ໂຣ​ນີ​ກາ ເອັ​ສ​ໂກ​ບາ, ເຊິ່ງ

ສະຖານທີ່ຍິງກັນໃນຮ້ານຂາຍເຄື່ອງໄດ້ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເມືອງຂອງທ່ານນາງນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວ

ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການເຊື້ອເຊີນໃຫ້ໄປຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງ

ດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ຍ້ອນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເຈັບປວດໃຫ້ແກ່ຊຸມຊົນ ແລະ

ປະເທດ.

ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ ເບ​ໂຕ ໂອ​ຣວກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ

ນາທິບໍດີບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານຢູ່ໄກໆ ຍ້ອນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ

ທ່ານ ທີ່ມັກຈະຍຸຍົງໃຫ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ.

ສອງ​ສາມ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​

ກ່າວໂຈມຕີອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳຈາກເມືອງ ແອລ ປາໂຊ ໃນທວິດເຕີ, ເວົ້າວ່າ

ທ່ານ ໂອຣວກ “ຄວນໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບຜູ້ຖືກເຄາະຮ້າຍ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດ

ໝາຍ ແລະ ໃຫ້ມິດງຽບໄວ້.”

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​

ພຸດວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ “ການເຂົ້າເມືອງຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ

ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍສຳລັບປະເທດນີ້.” ແລະ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດ ການຕຳໜິວິຈານ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການຢືນຢັດຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ບັນຫາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ປືນໃສ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງທັງຫຼາຍວ່າ “ຊອກຫາ

ສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງການເມືອງ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເມືອງແອ​ລ ປາ​ໂຊ ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແອ​ຟອ​ສ ວັນ

ຈາກເມືອງ ເດຕັນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ ແລະ ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານນຶ່ງຊົ່ວ

ໂມງຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ໄມອາມີ ວາລເລ (Miami Valley) ລົມກັບຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງພັກຟື້ນ ຈາກການ

ຍິງກັນຢູ່ເຂດທ່ອງທ່ຽວກາງຄືນຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ປະມານ 13 ຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກໂສກ

ນາດຕະກຳໃນລັດ ເທັກຊັສ.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, visited shooting victims in hospitals in the states of Ohio and Texas. The president stayed away from the sites of the mass attacks—an entertainment district in Dayton, and a Walmart in El Paso—where lone gunmen killed 31 people.



Both locations on Wednesday attracted demonstrators who opposed Trump's visit, while calling for gun control legislation. Trump supporters also showed up in both cities.



In the Texas border city of El Paso, where four days ago a gunman killed 22 people and injured two dozen more, politicians spoke at events and criticized the president.



Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, whose district includes the site of the store shooting, said she declined an invitation to accompany Trump during his visit to the city because of the pain his rhetoric had caused the community and the country.



Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said the president was not welcome there and had urged him to stay away because of his often-incendiary anti-immigration rhetoric.



Hours before leaving Washington, Trump on Twitter assailed the former congressman from El Paso, saying O'Rourke "should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!"



[[https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1158950196560171014]]



Speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Wednesday, Trump reiterated that he thinks "illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country," and blamed criticism of his stances on immigration and guns on rivals "looking for political gain."



He flew to El Paso on Air Force One from Dayton, where he and the first lady spent about an hour at Miami Valley Hospital speaking with those recovering from a shooting in the city's nightlife district about 13 hours after the Texas tragedy.