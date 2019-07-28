ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ ທ້າວ ມາ​ວິນ ຣິ​ເວ​ຣາ-ມາ​ຕີ​ເນ​ສ ຄົນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣາສ

ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ພາສີອາກອນ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື

ICE ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າພັນລະຍາ ແລະ ລູກອາຍຸ 7 ເດືອນຂອງລາວ ທີ່ເກີດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ ແລະສັ່ນ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ຮັບ​

ແຂກ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຕັ່ງຊະລົງລະບຽງ, ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສົ່ງເສີມຊຸມຊົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລົມໂທລະສັບ

ກັບຄຸກ Saint Tammany Parish, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ້າວ ຣິເວຣາ-ມາຕີເນສ ຖືກກັກຂັງໄວ້

ຊົ່ວຄາວ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຣາ​ໂຈ​ລ ເທ​ເບີ, ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ Congress of Day

Laborers ຢູ່ສູນແຮງງານນະຄອນ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ໌ ເພື່ອຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດສີຜິວ,

ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າຍິນດີອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ຊົ່ວໂມງການຢ້ຽມຢາມແມ່ນມີແຕ່ວັນອັງ

ຄານເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງ ເທເບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພັນລະຍາ ແລະ ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງທ້າວ ຣິເວຣາ-

ມາຕີເນສ.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ແລ້ວ, ແລະ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຈະຮອດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ, ທ້າວ ຣິ​ເວ​ຣາ-ມາ​ຕີ​ເນ​ສ

ຄົງຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປສະຖານທີ່ກັກຂັງ Pine Praire, ເປັນສູນດຳເນີນການຂອງອົງການ

ICE ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 300 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງຈາກບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນເມືອງ ຈາລແມັດ,

ລັດ ຫຼຸຍຊຽນນາ.

ນາງ ແຊ​ລ​ຊີ, ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຕົວ, ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ມີືງຸບ​ໜ້າ,

ໂດຍບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າເມື່ອໃດຈະໄດ້ເຫັນສາມີຂອງລາວອີກນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຮ້ອງໄຫ້ ໃນຂະນະ

ທີ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວ, ທ່ານນາງ ນອລເວຍ, ໄດ້ຈັບລໍ້ຂອງເດັກທາຣົກ, ແລະ ແນມເບິ່ງແຈມຸມ

ທີ່ເປົ່າຫວ່າງຂອງເຮືອນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ນອ​ລ​ເວຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ຈົ່ງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ນອ​ລ​ເວຍ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປອບ​ໃຈ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ທີ່​ກະ​ວົນ​ກະ​ວາຍຂອງ​ລາວ

ດ້ວຍສຸດຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລາວ. ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ້າວ ຣິເວຣາ-ມາຕີເນສ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່

ຄົນດຽວ, ມັນຍັງມີຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຄົນອື່ນຢູ່ຫັ້ນນຳ.”

It was the morning after Honduran national Marvin Rivera-Martinez was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in front of his wife and U.S.-born 7-month-old child.



Nervous and rattled, members of his family gathered in the living room around a wicker patio couch, with a community organizer who was on the phone with Saint Tammany Parish Jail, where Rivera-Martinez was temporarily being held.



Rachel Taber, an organizer with the Congress of Day Laborers at the New Orleans Workers' Center for Racial Justice, relayed yet another round of unwelcome news. Visitation hours, Taber told Rivera-Martinez's wife and her parents, were only on Tuesdays.



It was already Wednesday, and by the following week, Rivera-Martinez would be transferred to Pine Prairie, an ICE processing center about 300 kilometers away from their home in Chalmette, Louisiana.



Shielding her face, unsure of when she would be able to see her husband again, the detained immigrant's wife, Shelsea, began to weep as her mother, Nolvia, clenched the infant's stroller, staring into an empty corner.



"Lord, help us," Nolvia said.



Nolvia attempted to reassure her distraught daughter as best she could. "He's not alone," she said. "There are other migrants there."