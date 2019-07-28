ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ໃສ່​ຮ້າຍ​ປ້າຍ​ສີ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ດຳ

ອາໄສຢູ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ໂດຍຄູ່ແຂ່ງໃນລັດຖະສະພາວ່າ “ເປັນ

ຕາຂີ້ດຽດ, ສົກກະປົກ ແລະ ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍໂຕໜູ,” ເປັນການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກກວ້າງ

ຕໍ່ຜູ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານຄົນສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ

ເລື່ອງການແບ່ງແຍກເຊື້ອຊາດສີຜິວຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວິ​ພາກວິ​ຈານ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ຕໍ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ ເອ​ໄລ​ຈາ

ຄຳມິ່ງສ໌, ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການກວດສອບສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ມີອຳນາດ, ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າ

ເມືອງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນະຄອນ ບອລຕິມໍ ຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ “ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນ

ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການບໍລິຫານຂີ້ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ອັນຕະລາຍກວ່າບ່ອນອື່ນໆໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ມັນແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາຄົນສຳຄັນ

ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ທ່ານເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້, ສອງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ສ້າງບັນຫາທົ່ວ

ປະເທດ ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຄວາມແບ່ງແຍກເຊື້ອຊາດສີຜິວ ທີ່ໂຈມຕີສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳແມ່ຍິງ

ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຜິວຄ້ຳສີ່ຄົນ.

ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ຄຳ​ມິ່ງ​ສ໌, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຮັດວຽກຂອງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການກ່າວປະ

ນາມຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ລວມທັງຜູ້ທີ່ອາດເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ທ່ານ ຄຳ​ມິ່ງ​ສ໌ ວ່າ “ອັນ​ຕະ​ພາ​ນ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ” ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​

ກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບ

ຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ພາກໃຕ້.

ທ່ານ ທຣ​ຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​

ລະຫວ່າງການທ່ຽວຊົມຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພານັ້ນ, ເຂດຊາຍແດນແມ່ນສະອາດ, ມີ

ປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະ ດຳເນີນການເປັນຢ່າງດີ, ພຽງແຕ່ຢາກແອອັດໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.” ທ່ານ

ໄດ້ຂຽນຕື່ມວ່າ “ເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ຄຳມິ່ງສ໌ ແມ່ນເປັນຕາຂີ້ດຽດ, ສົກກະປົກ ແລະ ເຕັມ

ໄປດ້ວຍໂຕໜູ. ຖ້າລາວໃຊ້ເວລາຢູ່ນະຄອນ ບອລຕິມໍ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ບາງເທື່ອລາວອາດ

ຈະສາດມາດຊ່ວຍອະນາໄມສະຖານທີ່ໆອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະ ສົກກະປົກນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ຄຳ​ມິ່ງ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ,

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກັບເມືອເມືອງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທຸກມື້. ແຕ່ລະເຊົ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕື່ນ, ແລະ ໄປ

ສູ້ເພື່ອບ້ານໃກ້ເຮືອນຄຽງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ມັນແມ່ນໜ້າທີ່ຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນການກວດສອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານລັດຖະບານ. ແຕ່ມັນ

ແມ່ນໜ້າທີ່ຕາມສິນທຳຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.



Trump lashed out in tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is "considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States." It was the president's latest assault on a prominent lawmaker, and the people he represents, two weeks after he sparked nationwide controversy with racist tweets directed at four congresswomen of color.



His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president's governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals.



Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" after his public tongue-lashing of top Homeland Security officials over conditions for migrants detained along the southern border.



"As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded," Trump tweeted. "Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place."



Cummings replied directly to Trump on Twitter, saying, "Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents."