ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ

ໄດ້​ກ່າວຢໍ້າ ຄຳ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ວ່າ ອັງ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຫຼື EU

ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ຕຸ​ລາ ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ໃດ ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ໂດຍມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ​ອັງ​ກິດ​

ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໄປ ໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃດໆ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ EU ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່ຈະ

ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຄືນໃໝ່.

ທ່ານຈອນ​ສັນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ໃນການຖອນ​ຕົວ​ອອກໄປ ທີ່ຖືກເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໂດຍນາ​ຍົກ​

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຄົນ​ກ່ອນ​ ແມ່ນຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ຄວນຈະ​ເປີດເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຄືນໃໝ່ອັນເປັນ

ບາດ​ກ້າວ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດໄປ​ ໂດຍ Brussels. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Henry Ridgwell

ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາຈາກ​ລອນດອນນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ

ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະວີສະພາບບໍ່ເໜັງຕີງກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ

​ ແລະສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະຊົນຂອງອັງກິດ ກໍແມ່ນມີການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ກັນ​ຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ

ຈະມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໜ້າໃໝ່​ແລະ​ການເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໃໝ່ໆສົດໆ. ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງ

​ອັງ​ກິດ ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສັບຊ້ອນ​ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່

ໃນຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ນີ້ ສະສາງບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ ແລະຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​

ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ Brexit.

ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ, ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ

​ຕົນ​ວ່າ ເໜືອ​ສິ່ງ​ທັງ​ປວງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ພາ​ອັງ​ກິດໄປ ກໍແມ່ນຈະອອກ EU ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ຕຸ​ລາ.



ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​

ແນວອື່ນ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​

ໜັກ​ໜ່ວງ ໃນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”



ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງທີ່​ຈະ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​

ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ ການຖອນ​ຕົວ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຢຸດຢັ້ງພວກໄອຣິສ ດ້ານ​ຫຼັງ​ ຊຶ່ງຍິ່ງ​ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອັງກິດໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ EU ກວ່າເກົ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຫຼົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​

ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກໜີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ສຳລັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຈອນ​ສັນ ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຮຸ່ງ​ເຮືອງ​ເຫຼືອງ​ເຫຼື້ອມ​ ​ແມ່ນພວມລໍ​ຄອຍ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່

ລຸນຫຼັງການ​ອອກ​ຈາກ Brexit ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ໂຍນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​

ຈາ​ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ມີ​ພະ​ລັງທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດ​, ​ເດັດດ່ຽວ ແລະ​ມີ​ຈິດ​ວິນ​ຍານ​ຂອງ​

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ມິດ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ EU ກໍຈະມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ ພໍໆ​ກັນ. ແລະ​ນັ້ນ

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຄິດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ເຖິງ​ການ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃດ​ໆ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖອນ

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້. ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ປະ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​, ບໍ່​ເອົາ​ຕາມ ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ກໍແນ່ນອນ ຈະອອກ​ໄປໂດຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ພາຍໃຕ້ມາດຕາ 50.​”

ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ມາ​ຊຶ່ງ​ການ​ປະ​ນາມ ຈາກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ແລະ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.



ທ່ານ Leo Varadkar ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຂອງ ໄອ​ຣິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​

ໃດໆ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ. ພວກ​ຜູ້ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​

ໃດໆນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ລາດ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ອັງ​ກິດ. ທ່າທີ​ຂອງ EU ແລະ

ໄອແລນ ບໍ່ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ. ການ​ປ້ອງກັນຢູ່ດ້ານ​ຫຼັງແມ່ນພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານຂອງ​

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​.”

ລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ການ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ໂດຍຜູ້​ຄອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ ຄົນ​ກ່ອນ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສັນ ກໍ​ຄື ທ່ານ​ນາງ Theresa

May 3 ຄັ້ງ.



ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກີດ​ກັນ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃດໆ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ

​ອອກ​ ໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າຈະໂຈະສະພາ

ໄວ້ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການຖອນໂຕອອກ. ທ່ານ Boris Johnson ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້ຂັດ​ອອກ

ເຖິງ​ການ​ໂຈະ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ໃຫ້​ຖອນ​ອອກ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຢ້່ານວ່າ ​

ຈະ​ມີການນຳເອົາລັດ​ຖະ​ມຳ​ມະ​ນູນມາໃຊ້. ​

ທ່ານ Mark Garnett ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ Lancaster ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​

ສະ​ພາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ​ຍິ່ງຈະ​ຈົມລົງ​ໄປເລິກ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນໃນ​ທາງ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​

ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ ກັ​ບ​ສະ​ພາ​ອັງ​ກິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຕອນ​ທີ່​

ທ່ານນາງ​ເມ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ມາ. ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຫວັງຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ທັງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກໍ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ກາ​ນຕອບ​ຮັບ​

ມັນ​ເອງ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ພາ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່

​ອົດ​ທົນ ຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

ຫົນ​ທາງ​ດຽວ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສັນ​ ຈະສາ​ມາດເຮັ​ດໄດ້ ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ສັກ​ທາງ​ການ

​ເມືອງ ກໍ​ຄື ກັບຄືນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.

ທ່ານ Garnett ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງວ່າ ໃນ​ການ​ມີ​ເລື້ອງ​ມາກ​

ມາຍ​ນີ້, ການ​ເອົາບາດກ້າວຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ແບບ​ດຸ​ດັນ ຕົງໆ ຂອງ​ການໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຕໍ່​ການ

ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນໃຫ້​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ອັງ​ກິດ

ເລືອກ​ເອົາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ການ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ ແລະ​ການປະ​ລາ​ໄຊ. ຄື​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທ່ານ​

ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຂຽນໄວ້ ສຳ​ລັບທ່ານແລ້ວ ທີ່​ຈະ​

ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່.”

EU ອາດ​ຕົກ​ລົງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍືດ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ Brexit ອອກ​ໄປ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ

​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ພັກ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ແມ່ນ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ກັນ. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈະມີ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ບານ​ຊຸດ​ໃໝ່​ແລ້ວ​ ກໍ​ຕາມ, ອັງ​ກິດ ພວມ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ເດີມ ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ

​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ໃດວ່າວິ​ກິດ​ການທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ ຈະ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ.

Newly-appointed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his pledge to leave the European Union on October 31 under any circumstance raising the likelihood that Britain could leave without a deal, as the EU has refused to reopen negotiations. Johnson said the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by his predecessor was unacceptable and had to be reopened a move rejected by Brussels. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, analysts say a general election seems increasingly likely, with parliament deadlocked and the British public deeply divided.



New faces and a fresh approach. Newly installed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conducted a brutal government reshuffle this week, purging the cabinet of rivals and rewarding loyalists and pro-Brexit politicians.



In his first speech to parliament, Johnson pledged above all to leave the EU on October 31.



Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister:

"To do otherwise would cause a catastrophic loss of confidence in our political system."

He said the Withdrawal Agreement had to be renegotiated including the removal of the so-called Irish backstop, which would keep Britain closely bound to the EU if an eventual trade deal fails to remove the need for a hard border.



Johnson promised a golden age' awaited Britain after Brexit.



Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister:

"We will throw ourselves into these negotiations with the greatest energy and determination and in a spirit of friendship. And I hope that the EU will be equally ready. And that they will rethink their current refusal to make any changes to the withdrawal agreement. If they do not, if they do not, we will of course have to leave the UK without an agreement under Article 50."



That threat brought condemnation from the opposition and from Europe.

Leo Varadkar, Irish Prime Minister:

"A no deal is a British threat. The only people who can cause no deal is the United Kingdom government. The position of the European Union and the position of Ireland has not changed. The backstop is an integral part of the withdrawal agreement."



Parliament rejected the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May three times.



MPs have also threatened to block any attempt to leave the EU with no deal, fearing economic devastation. Boris Johnson has not ruled out suspending parliament to force an exit with potentially huge constitutional implications.



Mark Garnett, Lancaster University:

"The positions in parliament will be even more entrenched now and so in a way he faces a more difficult task with parliament than Mrs May did. All he can hope for is that this message of optimism is going to be echoed back by the country, the country is going to respond to that, and that will make it very much more difficult for parliamentarians to continue in their resistance."

Johnson's only way through the political quagmire could be to go back to the people.



Mark Garnett, Lancaster University:

"I think really as much as anything, his rhetoric is gearing up for a general election campaign in which he is going to invite the British public to choose between optimism and defeatism. You can almost see his attack lines being written for him already for that forthcoming election."



The EU might agree another extension to Brexit to allow for an election. But polls show no one party gaining a majority and the public deeply split. Despite the new government, Britain is facing the same problems with no clear end to its ongoing political crisis.