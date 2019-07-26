ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງອັງກິດ ທີ່ຫາກໍຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ
ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າ ຄຳປະຕິຍານຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ວ່າ ອັງກິດຈະອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື EU
ໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະໃດ ກໍຕາມ ໂດຍມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ອັງກິດ
ຈະອອກຈາກໄປ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃດໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ EU ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະ
ເປີດການເຈລະຈາຄືນໃໝ່.
ທ່ານຈອນສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ໃນການຖອນຕົວອອກໄປ ທີ່ຖືກເຈລະຈາໂດຍນາຍົກ
ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຄົນກ່ອນ ແມ່ນຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະຄວນຈະເປີດເຈລະຈາຄືນໃໝ່ອັນເປັນ
ບາດກ້າວ ທີ່ຖືກປະຕິເສດໄປ ໂດຍ Brussels. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວ Henry Ridgwell
ລາຍງານມາຈາກລອນດອນນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກນັກວິເຄາະທັງຫຼາຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນການເພີ້ມທະວີສະພາບບໍ່ເໜັງຕີງກັບລັດຖະສະພາ
ແລະສາທາລະນະຊົນຂອງອັງກິດ ກໍແມ່ນມີການແຕກແຍກກັນຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ
ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໜ້າໃໝ່ແລະການເອົາບາດກ້າວໃໝ່ໆສົດໆ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງ
ອັງກິດ ທີ່ຫາກໍຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ທຳການສັບຊ້ອນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່
ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ສະສາງບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄະນະລັດຖະບານ
ທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກ ແລະຍົກຍ້ອງພວກທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ແລະພວກນັກການເມືອງທີ່
ສະໜັບສະໜູນ Brexit.
ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ, ທ່ານຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານ
ຕົນວ່າ ເໜືອສິ່ງທັງປວງ ທີ່ຈະນຳພາອັງກິດໄປ ກໍແມ່ນຈະອອກ EU ໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ.
ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ“ການກະທຳ
ແນວອື່ນ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍໃນຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນທີ່ເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງ
ໜັກໜ່ວງ ໃນລະບົບການເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວອອກ ຈະຕ້ອງມີການເຈລະຈາຄືນໃໝ່
ທີ່ຮວມທັງ ການຖອນຕົວ ໃນອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຢຸດຢັ້ງພວກໄອຣິສ ດ້ານຫຼັງ ຊຶ່ງຍິ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອັງກິດໃກ້ຊິດກັບ EU ກວ່າເກົ່າ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າຫຼົ້ມແຫຼວ
ທີ່ຈະຍົກໜີຄວາມຈຳເປັນສຳລັບຊາຍແດນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານຈອນສັນ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸ່ງເຮືອງເຫຼືອງເຫຼື້ອມ ແມ່ນພວມລໍຄອຍອັງກິດຢູ່
ລຸນຫຼັງການອອກຈາກ Brexit ໄປແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະໂຍນພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າສູ່ການເຈລະ
ຈານີ້ ດ້ວຍການມີພະລັງທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດ, ເດັດດ່ຽວ ແລະມີຈິດວິນຍານຂອງ
ຄວາມເປັນມິດ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຫວັງວ່າ EU ກໍຈະມີຄວາມພ້ອມ ພໍໆກັນ. ແລະນັ້ນ
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຄິດຄືນໃໝ່ເຖິງການທີ່ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະຖອນ
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ວ່ານີ້. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ປະບັດຕາມ, ບໍ່ເອົາຕາມ ພວກເຮົາ
ກໍແນ່ນອນ ຈະອອກໄປໂດຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ພາຍໃຕ້ມາດຕາ 50.”
ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ນີ້ ໄດ້ນຳມາຊຶ່ງການປະນາມ ຈາກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ແລະຈາກຢູໂຣບ.
ທ່ານ Leo Varadkar ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງ ໄອຣິສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ
ໃດໆນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງອັງກິດ. ພວກຜູ້ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ
ໃດໆນັ້ນແມ່ນ ລັດຖະບານຂອງລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ. ທ່າທີຂອງ EU ແລະ
ໄອແລນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງ. ການປ້ອງກັນຢູ່ດ້ານຫຼັງແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນພື້ນຖານຂອງ
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຖອນຕົວອອກ.”
ລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຖອນຕົວຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການເຈລະຈາ ດັ່ງກ່າວ
ໂດຍຜູ້ຄອງອຳນາດ ຄົນກ່ອນ ກ່ອນໜ້າທ່ານຈອນສັນ ກໍຄື ທ່ານນາງ Theresa
May 3 ຄັ້ງ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍັງໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະກີດກັນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວ
ອອກ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າຈະໂຈະສະພາ
ໄວ້ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການຖອນໂຕອອກ. ທ່ານ Boris Johnson ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຂັດອອກ
ເຖິງການໂຈະການໃຊ້ກຳລັງໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາ ໃຫ້ຖອນອອກ ດ້ວຍການຢ້່ານວ່າ
ຈະມີການນຳເອົາລັດຖະມຳມະນູນມາໃຊ້.
ທ່ານ Mark Garnett ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Lancaster ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄະນະລັດຖະ
ສະພາອັງກິດ ຍິ່ງຈະຈົມລົງໄປເລິກ ໃນຕອນນີ້ ແລະສະນັ້ນໃນທາງນີ້ ທ່ານແມ່ນ
ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບພາລະກິດທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ ກັບສະພາອັງກິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຕອນທີ່
ທ່ານນາງເມ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດມາ. ທ່ານສາມາດພຽງແຕ່ຫວັງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທາງບວກ
ທີ່ຈະສະທ້ອນກັບຄືນ ຈາກປະເທດນີ້ ແລະທັງປະເທດ ກໍຈະທຳການຕອບຮັບ
ມັນເອງ ແລະນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນການຍາກທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ສະພາ ດຳເນີນສືບຕໍ່
ອົດທົນ ຕໍ່ໄປ.”
ຫົນທາງດຽວທີ່ທ່ານຈອນສັນ ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານອຸບປະສັກທາງການ
ເມືອງ ກໍຄື ກັບຄືນໄປຫາປະຊາຊົນ.
ທ່ານ Garnett ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງວ່າ ໃນການມີເລື້ອງມາກ
ມາຍນີ້, ການເອົາບາດກ້າວຕຽມພ້ອມແບບດຸດັນ ຕົງໆ ຂອງການໂຄສະນາຕໍ່ການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານຈະເຊື້ອເຊີນໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະຊົນຊາວອັງກິດ
ເລືອກເອົາ ລະຫວ່າງ ການມີຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະການປະລາໄຊ. ຄືວ່າ ພວກທ່ານ
ເກືອບວ່າມອງເຫັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຂຽນໄວ້ ສຳລັບທ່ານແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະ
ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່.”
EU ອາດຕົກລົງ ຕໍ່ການຍືດເວລາຂອງ Brexit ອອກໄປ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີພັກໃດນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ
ເປັນຜູ້ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແລະປະຊາຊົນ ແມ່ນແບ່ງແຍກກັນ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະມີລັດຖະ
ບານຊຸດໃໝ່ແລ້ວ ກໍຕາມ, ອັງກິດ ພວມປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນຫາເດີມ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຄວາມ
ຈະແຈ້ງທີ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດວ່າວິກິດການທາງການເມືອງ ຈະເສັດສິ້ນລົງ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Newly-appointed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his pledge to leave the European Union on October 31 under any circumstance raising the likelihood that Britain could leave without a deal, as the EU has refused to reopen negotiations. Johnson said the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by his predecessor was unacceptable and had to be reopened a move rejected by Brussels. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, analysts say a general election seems increasingly likely, with parliament deadlocked and the British public deeply divided.
New faces and a fresh approach. Newly installed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conducted a brutal government reshuffle this week, purging the cabinet of rivals and rewarding loyalists and pro-Brexit politicians.
In his first speech to parliament, Johnson pledged above all to leave the EU on October 31.
Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister:
"To do otherwise would cause a catastrophic loss of confidence in our political system."
He said the Withdrawal Agreement had to be renegotiated including the removal of the so-called Irish backstop, which would keep Britain closely bound to the EU if an eventual trade deal fails to remove the need for a hard border.
Johnson promised a golden age' awaited Britain after Brexit.
Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister:
"We will throw ourselves into these negotiations with the greatest energy and determination and in a spirit of friendship. And I hope that the EU will be equally ready. And that they will rethink their current refusal to make any changes to the withdrawal agreement. If they do not, if they do not, we will of course have to leave the UK without an agreement under Article 50."
That threat brought condemnation from the opposition and from Europe.
Leo Varadkar, Irish Prime Minister:
"A no deal is a British threat. The only people who can cause no deal is the United Kingdom government. The position of the European Union and the position of Ireland has not changed. The backstop is an integral part of the withdrawal agreement."
Parliament rejected the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May three times.
MPs have also threatened to block any attempt to leave the EU with no deal, fearing economic devastation. Boris Johnson has not ruled out suspending parliament to force an exit with potentially huge constitutional implications.
Mark Garnett, Lancaster University:
"The positions in parliament will be even more entrenched now and so in a way he faces a more difficult task with parliament than Mrs May did. All he can hope for is that this message of optimism is going to be echoed back by the country, the country is going to respond to that, and that will make it very much more difficult for parliamentarians to continue in their resistance."
Johnson's only way through the political quagmire could be to go back to the people.
Mark Garnett, Lancaster University:
"I think really as much as anything, his rhetoric is gearing up for a general election campaign in which he is going to invite the British public to choose between optimism and defeatism. You can almost see his attack lines being written for him already for that forthcoming election."
The EU might agree another extension to Brexit to allow for an election. But polls show no one party gaining a majority and the public deeply split. Despite the new government, Britain is facing the same problems with no clear end to its ongoing political crisis.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ