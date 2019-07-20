ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຕືອນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍ​ມຸ​ສ “ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ” ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ ຖືກຍຶດ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຍິງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັງ​ກິດ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການປະ​ຊຸມ ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ COBRA ຂອງລັດຖະ​ບານ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະຕິ​ບັດ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່​າ ເປັນການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ເດີ​ນ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່​ງ​ໃຫ້ຍຶດ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Stena Impero ​ທີ່​ປັກທຸງຊາດ​ອັງ​ກິດ “ຍ້ອນ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານນັ້ນ.

ອີຣ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເມືອງ​ບານ​ເດີ ອັບ​ບາ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Stena Impero ທີ່​ພວມ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ນັ້ນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ກຳ​ປັ່​ນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ມີ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທັງໝົດ 23 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ແລ່ນ “​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ເໜືອ​ຫາ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ” ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ມີ​ເຮືອ​ນ້ອຍແລະ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຮ​ຣີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຊາບ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງແລ່ນ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ເລນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍ​ມຸ​ສ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອນດອນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ລຳ​ທີ​ສອງຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ປັກ​ທຸງ​ໄ​ລ​ບີ​ເຣຍ ຊື່​ວ່າ Mesdar ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສັ້ນໆ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້. ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Mesdar ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ການກວດ​ສອບ​ເບິ່ງວັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ສ​ະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລານີ້​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Mesdar ພວມ​ແລ່ນ​ມຸ່ງໜ້າ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ອອກ​ສູ່​ອ່າວ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັງ​ກິດ ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ຍຶດ​ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດນີ້​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ເສ​ລີ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ທ່ານ​ເຈ​ຣະ​ມີ ຮັນ​ທ໌ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແລະ​ເຄືອ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ພົບ​ອັງ​ກິດກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຍຶດ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລອນດອນ​ຈະ “ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຮອບ​ຄອບ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ໜັກ” ຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ໃນດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ນີ້.

British ships are being warned to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz for "an interim period," after a British-owned oil tanker was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the strait.



A British government spokeswoman said Saturday after a meeting of the government's COBRA emergencies committee: "We remain deeply concerned about Iran's unacceptable actions which represent a clear challenge to international freedom of navigation."



Iran's maritime authorities requested the capture of the British-flagged Stena Impero for "not following international maritime regulations," according to the guard corps, which is a branch of the Iranian armed forces.



Iran says the tanker and all its crew members have been taken to Bander Abbas, on Iran's southern coast.



The owners of the Stena Impero, which was heading to Saudi Arabia, said Friday they had been unable to contact their vessel, with 23 personnel on board, which was "heading north towards Iran" after being approached by "unidentified small crafts and a helicopter" in the Strait.



Officials in London say a second British-owned Liberian-flagged oil tanker, the Mesdar, also was briefly detained by Iranian forces on Friday.The Mesdar's owner confirmed the vessel had been released and tracking date showed the tanker now is heading west into the Persian Gulf.



British government officials are calling the detention of the two tankers a violation of the free passage of vessels in international waters.



"These seizures are unacceptable,'' said Jeremy Hunt, Britain's secretary of state for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. He said London would "respond in a considered but robust way" to Iran's action, but said "we are not looking at military options, we are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve the situation."



A U.S. military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown with Central Command, said Friday that unarmed surveillance aircraft are monitoring the Strait of Hormuz from international airspace, and said the U.S. military has contacted U.S. ships to ensure their safety.



In another development Friday, state media in Saudi Arabia reported that the government has given approval to allow several hundred U.S. forces in the country to boost regional security. U.S. officials told the Associated Press that the move is meant to counter Iran, but said the action has been planned for weeks and is not a response to Friday's seizure of a British oil tanker.



Friday's actions by Tehran appeared to be in retaliation for the detention of a supertanker in the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar.



Authorities there on Friday extended for a 30-day period the holding of a Panamanian-flagged super tanker, the Grace 1. It was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria by attempting to transport Iranian crude oil to Syria.