ປະເທດນິວຊີແລນ ຮີບໂຮມເອົາປືນ ຄືນຈາກ ປະຊາຊົນ ລຸນຫຼັງ ການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ທີ່ໂບດ ມຸສລິມ ສອງແຫ່ງ

​ປະເທດ ນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ຈັດງານຮິບໂຮມເກັບເອົາພວກອາວຸດປືນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນ

ເມືອງ ໄຄຣເຊີກສ໌ ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງ

ລັດຖະບານ ຕໍ່ການຍິງປືນສັງຫານຢູ່ໃນໂບດມຸສລິມໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໃນເດືອນມີນາ

ຜ່ານມາ. ການເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ຂອງອາວຸດທີ່ມີພະລັງແຮງທີ່ໃຊ້ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງ

ຫານ 51 ຄົນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບ. ຟຽລ ເມີເຊີ້ ລາຍງານມາຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ

ດັ່ງ ສາລີ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໄດ້ມີແຖວຍາວຢຽດ ຢູ່ສະໜາມແຂ່ງມ້າ ໃນນະຄອນ ໄຄຣເຊີດສ໌ ສຳລັບພວກເຈົ້າຂອງ

ປືນ ທີ່ຈະມອບປືນ ທີ່ບັດນີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນປືນທີ່ຜິດກົດ​ ໝາຍແລ້ວນັ້ນຄືນ. ເທື່ອນີ້ເປັນ

ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ເປັນງານຊື້ປືນຄືນ ໃນຮອບ 250 ເທື່ືອ ທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວປະເທດນິວ

ຊີແລນ. ພວກຕຳຫລວດຄາດກັນວ່າ ປືນດັ່ງກ່າວຈຳນວນສິບໆພັນກະບອກ ຈະຖືກນຳ

ມາມອບໃຫ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈຳນວນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນກໍຕາມ.

ອາວຸດເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ລຸນຫລັງການຍິງຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ໂບດມຸສລິມສອງແຫ່ງໃນເມືອງໄຄຣເຊີດສ໌ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ 51 ຄົນນັ້ນ.

ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າວ່າ ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປືນທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດສູນ

ຫາຍໄປຈາກປະຊາຄົມ.

ຄຣິສ ເຄຮີລ ຈາກສະມາຄົມຕຳຫລວດນິວຊີແລນ ທີ່ເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ພວກຕຳຫລວດ

ເຊື່ອວ່າໂຄງການຊື້ຄືນນີ້ ຈະເປັນໄປຢ່າງຮຽບລ້ອຍດີ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ກ່ຽວເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ດີວ່າ ພວກທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງປືນສ່ວນຫລາຍ ເປັນປະຊາຊົນທີ່ນັບຖືກົດ

ໝາຍ. ເຖິງແມ່ນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຜິດຫວັງໃນການສູນເສຍປືນໄປກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າເປັນຫຍັງ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຢາກປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍ.”

ໄດ້ມີເງິນຈຳນວນຫລາຍກວ່າ 130 ລ້ານໂດລາທີ່ແຍກໄວ້ ເພື່ອຊົດເຊີຍສຳລັບພວກ

ອາວຸດເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດນີ້. ຈຳນວນທີ່ແຕ່ລະຄົນຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ແມ່ນແລ້ວແຕ່ລາຄາ ແລະ

ສະພາບຂອງປືນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າຂອງປືນບາງຄົນກໍຈົ່ມວ່າ ເງິນທີ່ໄດ້ມາ ບໍ່ກຸ້ມຄ່າ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍມີ

ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກປະຊາຄົມກະສິກອນ ທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ນຳປືນຜາໜ້າກະບອກ ເພື່ອ

ໂຮ່ເນື້ອຍິງສັດ ແລະຄວບຄຸມສັດທຳລາຍເຄື່ອງປູກ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມລຳບາກ ຍ້ອນ

ຂໍ້ຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ອາວຸດເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດແບບທະຫານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງນິໂກລ ມັກຄີ ທີ່ເປັນໂຄ

ສົກຂອງສະພາເຈົ້າຂອງອາວຸດທີ່ມີອະນຸຍາດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເປັນປະຊາຄົມຊົນນະບົດແລະກະສິກອນຢູ່ໜີ້ ຢູ່ລຸ່ມສຸດຂອງໂລກແລະ

ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ປືນຜາໜ້າກະບອກເປັນເຄື່ອງມື ແລະພວກເຮົາຈຳນວນຫລາຍພໍສົມ

ຄວນ ທີ່ໂຮ່ເນື້ອມາເປັນອາຫານລ້ຽງຊີບ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ນິວຊີແລນ ຫວັງວ່າ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະເປັນຜົນສຳເລັດຄືກັນກັບຢູ່

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ໃຊ້ ລຸນຫລັງການຂ້າລ້າງຜານຢູ່ Port Arthur ໃນປີ 1996 ທີ່

ເກາະທັສເມເນຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ມືປືນດ່ຽວ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 35 ຄົນນັ້ນ. ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ໄດ້ມີ

ການເອົາປືນມາມອບຄືນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 700,000 ກະບອກ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ.

ຜູ້ຊາຍ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ວ່າໄປຍິງຄົນຢູ່ນະຄອນໄຄຣເຊີກສ໌ ໄດ້ປະຕິ

ເສດຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ວ່າສັງຫານ 51 ຂໍ້ 40 ກະທົງແມ່ນພະຍາຍາມສັງຫານແລະນຶ່ງກະ

ທົງ ແມ່ນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ຄາດວ່າຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ຈະໄດ້ຖືກນຳຂຶ້ນພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ ໃນປີ

ໜ້າ.

ການເກັບຮີ​ບໂຮມປືນ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນຕື່ມໃນວັນອາທິດ.

New Zealand has held its first public fire-arms collection event in Christchurch Saturday as part of the government's response to the city's mosque shootings in March. Ownership of the types of high-powered weapons used in the attacks that killed 51 people has been restricted.

There were long lines at a racecourse in Christchurch as gun-owners waited to hand in weapons that are now illegal. It is the first of more than 250 buy-back events that will be held across New Zealand. The police expect that tens of thousands of guns will be surrendered, although the exact number is unknown.

Semi-automatic weapons were outlawed following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that left 51 people dead. The government said the law would remove the most dangerous guns from the community.

Chris Cahill, from the New Zealand Police Association, which represents officers, believes the buy-back scheme will go smoothly.

“We know the vast majority of firearms owners are law-abiding citizens," said Cahill. "While disappointed they have to lose these sorts of firearms they understand why and they want to abide by the law.”

More than $130 million has been set aside to compensate owners of semi-automatic weapons. The amount each individual will receive will depend on the value and condition of their guns.

But some owners are complaining that the compensation is inadequate. There are concerns, too, that farming communities, which rely on firearms for hunting and pest control, will suffer because of the ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Nicole McKee is a spokesperson for New Zealand’s Council of Licensed Firearms Owners.

“We are a rural and farming community here at the bottom of the world and we use firearms as a tool and there is quite a few of us that hunt as well to put food on the table," said McKee.

New Zealand authorities hope the scheme will be as successful as one in Australia that was implemented after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 on the island of Tasmania, where a lone gunman murdered 35 people. It prompted more than 700,000 weapons to be surrendered.

The Australian man accused of the Christchurch shootings has denied 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge. He is expected to go on trial next year.

The gun collection event in Christchurch will continue Sunday.