ໄຟຟ້າ ກັບຄືນສູ່ ພາວະປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄຟຟ້າທີ່ດັບໄປ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ພາວະ

ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ໃນເຂດແວັສຊ້າຍ ຂອງເມືອງແມນແຮັດຕັນ ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນຕອນທ່ຽງຄືນ

ຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ບໍລິສັດ ຄອນ ເອດິສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກລູກຄ້າ ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະ ຮ້ານຄ້າທຸລະກິດ

ຕ່າງໆ ປະມານ 72,000 ແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ຂາດໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນເຂດແວັສຊ້າຍ ຂອງເມືອງ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕອນທີ່ໄຟຟ້າດັບໄປ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນ​ແລງເວລາ 6 ໂມງ 47 ນາທີ

ຕາມເວລາໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ຄູມໂມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄຟຟ້າດັບ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຍ້ອນ

ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່.

ທ່ານເຈົ້າຄອງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍລິສັດຄອນ ເອດິສັນ ໄດ້ປັບ​ປຸງ​ລະ​ບົບຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເປັນປະຈຳ.” ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີໄຟຟ້າດັບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ແບບນີ້ຢູ່ໃນ

ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ອີກບໍ່​ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ຄູໂອໂມ ໄດ້ກ່າວເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ກົມບໍລິການດ້ານສາທາລະນະ ຈະດຳເນີນ

ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະນຳ​ເອົາໄຟຟ້າກັບຄືນມາຢ່າງ

ເຕັມ​ທີ່ ພາຍໃນຕອນກາງຄືນຂອງວັນເສົາ ແລະ ກ່ອນຮອດ​ທ່ຽງຄືນ ພວກເພິ່ນກໍໄດ້

ປະກາດວ່າ ດອກໄຟທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຮຸ່ງຂຶ້ນຄືນແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ຄູມໂມ ໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊຶ່ງກັນ

ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະທີ່ໄຟຟ້າມອດໄປນັ້ນ. ທ່ານຜູ້ປົກຄອງເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃນເວລາທີ່ເກີດເຫດ

ການຮ້າຍສຸດນັ້ນ ຊາວນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແງ່ບວກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ພວກໄຟຈາລະຈອນ ໄດ້ດັບໄປ ລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ແລະ ລິຟທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍໄດ້ຢຸດສະງັກ

ແລະພວກເຄື່ອງແອເຢັນ ກໍໄດ້ຢຸດທຳງານເຊັ່ນກັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງໄຟຟ້າດັບຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ສ່ວນດອກໄຟທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງລະຄອນ ບຣອດເວ ກໍໄດ້ມອດໄປ ແລະ ພວກນັກ

ສະແດງຂອງລາຍການບຣອດເວ ກໍໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປຢູ່ຖະໜົນ ຮ່ວມກັບຝຸງຄົນ ທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນຢູ່ຖະໜົນເຊັ່ນກັນນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເລີຍ ໄດ້ທຳການສະແດງຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງ

ຖະໜົນ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມບັນເທີງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຝຸງຄົນ. ການສະແດງຄອນເສີດຂອງນາງ

ເຈັນນີເຟີ ໂລແປັຊ ຢູ່ທີ່ ສະໜາມແມດີສັນ ສແກວ ກາຣເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ຢຸດຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງເພງທີ 4 ໃນລາຍການສະແດງຂອງນາງ ແລະການສະແດງຄອນເສີດ

ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໄປ.

ໄຟຟ້າດັບ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ​ວັນຄົບຮອບ 42 ປີ ຂອງໄຟຟ້າດັບໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ

ທ່າມກາງຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນ ໃນປີ 1977.

New York City officials said power has been restored to Manhattan's West Side shortly before midnight Saturday.



Con Edison said some 72,000 customers --residents and businesses -- had been without power on the city's West Side at the height of the outage, which began at 6:47 p.m. local time.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the blackout was not a result of aging infrastructure.



"Con Edison routinely upgrades their system," the governor said. "We can't have an outage of this magnitude in New York City."



"The fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," Cuomo said earlier Saturday.He said the Department of Public Service will conduct an investigation.



City officials promised to have the power fully restored by midnight and shortly before midnight they made the announcement that the lights were back on.



Cuomo praised the city's residents for helping each other through the power outage."When things are at their worst, New Yorkers are at their best," the governor said.



Traffic lights went out, subways and elevators stalled, and air conditioners quit working during the power outage.



The lights on Broadway went out and performers from Broadway shows took to the streets to entertain people walking on the crowded boulevards.Jennifer Lopez's concert at Madison Square Garden came to an abrupt halt at about the fourth song in her show and the concert was canceled.



The outage happened on the 42nd anniversary of the New York City blackout in the midst of a heat wave in 1977.