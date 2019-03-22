ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຖອນຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຂອງຕົນ ກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ຊາບ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງຕົນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມປະຈຳສັບປະດາລະຫວ່າງສອງເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ສຳນັກງານຮ່ວມ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງແກຊອງ ທາງເໜືອເຂດປອດທະຫານ.
ທ່ານຈຸນ ແຮ ຊຸນ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີທ້ອນໂຮມຊາດຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນ“ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳສັ່ງມາຈາກຂັ້ນເທິງ.”
ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຈະຖອນຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຂອງຕົນ ແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງ “ທີ່ໜ້າເສຍໃຈ” ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ຫ້ອງການດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນຫ້ອງການປະສານງານ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການພັງທະລາຍລົງ ໃນການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ທີ່ປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.
ພວກຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງໄດ້ຖົກຖຽງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ເປີດໃນເດືອນກັນຍາປີກາຍນີ້ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການເອົາບາດກ້າວຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມປອງດອງຊາດ ລະຫວ່າງສອງເກົາຫຼີ.
North Korean has withdrawn its liaison office with South Korea.
The North notified the South of the abrupt move Friday at the two Koreas' weekly meeting at their joint offices in the Northern city of Kaesong.
South Korea Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sun told Reuters the North said the move was on "instructions from a higher level."
South Korea said in a statement that the North's decision to withdraw from the office was "regrettable," but said the South would continue to work at the offices.
The news of the withdrawal follows last month's collapsed meeting in Vietnam between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The two leaders squabbled over the U.S. sanctions on North Korea because of the North's nuclear program.
The liaison office opened last September as part of a series of steps aimed at reconciliation between the two nations.
