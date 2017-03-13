ພາຍຸຫິມະ ຖືກພະຍາກອນ ວ່າ ຈະກະທົບ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ເຫຼືອອີກພຽງໜ້ອຍກວ່ານຶ່ງສັບປະດາ ກ່ອນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນລະດູບານໃໝ່ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນ

ອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງກຽມຮັບມືກັບພາຍຸຫິມະ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່.

ກົມບໍລິການສະພາບອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ພະຍາກອນອາກາດວ່າ ຈະມີລົມໜາວຈັດ

ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຂຶ້ນມາທາງແຄມຝັ່ງ ເຂົ້າມາໃນພື້ນທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຄ່ຳຄືນຂອງ

ວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຈົນຮອດວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນ. ພາວະການຊອມເບິ່ງພາຍຸຫິມະ ໄດ້ຖືກແຈ້ງ

ໃຫ້ຊາບ ສຳລັບ ພາກສວນຂອງເຂດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ໂດຍປະກອບມີ ນະຄອນ

New York ແລະ Boston ໂດຍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະມີຫິມະຕົກລົງມາເຖິງ 30 ຫາ 45

ຊັງຕີແມັດ ໃນບາງສ່ວນຂອງບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ New York ທ່ານ Andrew Cuomo ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້

ວ່າ ສູນປະຕິບັດການ ພາວະສຸກເສີນ ຈະໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ໃນຄ່ຳຄືນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້

ດ້ວຍ ການສະສົມໄວ້ ພວກຖົງຂີ້ຊາຍ ເຄື່ອງປັ່ນໄຟຟ້າ ແລະ ປ້ຳນ້ຳ ໃຫ້ກຽມພ້ອມ.

ສ່ວນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ໄດ້ຮັບຫິມະຕ່ຳກວ່າ ລະດັບ

ແມ່ນຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຫິມະ 13 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ໃນຕົວເມືອງ ແລະ ສອງເທົ່າໂຕ

ຢູ່ນອກພື້ນທີ່ຕ່າງໆ.

ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ທີ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການເດີນທາງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະ

ການຂາດໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ຍ້ອນການທຳລາຍຂອງລົມທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະມີຄວາມແຮງ

ເຖິງ 80 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ພັດຜ່ານມາຈາກທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງເມືອງ Long

Island ຂອງ New York ແລະ ທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂອງລັດ Connecticut

ອີງຕາມ ກົມບໍລິການສະພາບອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໄປນັ້ນ.

With a little more than a week left before the start of spring, the northeastern U.S. is bracing for a major blizzard.



The National Weather Service is forecasting the bitter blast to roll up the coast Monday night and into Tuesday for most of the region.A blizzard watch has been issued for parts of the Northeast, including New York City and Boston, with up to 30 to 45 centimeters of snow expected in some areas.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Monday evening, with stockpiles of sandbags, generators and pumps at the ready.



Washington, which often bogs down with even low levels of snow, is expecting 13 centimeters in the city and twice that in outlying areas.



The storm raised the potential for dangerous travel and power outages with damaging wind gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour possible across eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said.