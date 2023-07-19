ທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບມາດຕະການລົງວິໄນ ໂດຍກອງ ທັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວແມ່ນຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ລາວ ໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກທັງສອງເກົາຫຼີນັ້ນ ຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິເວນຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຮ່ວມ ໃນ​ເມືອງປານມູນຈອມ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນສະມາຊິກກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ໂດຍຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ ແລະປາສະຈາກການອະນຸມັດ ໄດ້ຂ້າມເສັ້ນແບ່ງເຂດດ້ານທະຫານ ຫຼື MDL. ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ລາວ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼື ສ​ປ​ປ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ” ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ​ການຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ແລະສືບສວນສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະດຳເນີນງານເພື່ອແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງທະຫານຜູ້ນັ້ນຊາບ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດກ່ຽວກັບສະຫວັດດີການທະຫານທັງຫຼາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະຍັງຄົງສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງນີ້.” ທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ກອງທັບບົກໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຕົວຄື ພົນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຊັ້ນ​ສອງ ທຣາວິສ ທີ້ ຄິງ ໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ຂອງເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ເປັນເວລາປະມານນຶ່ງເດືອນເຄິ່ງ ສຳລັບມາດຕະການລົງວິໄນ ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ລາວ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຕົວໄປຍັງສະໜາມບິນເພື່ອສົ່ງກັບຄືນໄປສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນເລີຍ. ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ແລະ ອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ້າວຄິງ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ອອກຈາກຄຸກຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີກທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຄວນຈະເດີນ ທາງມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອການປົດທາງດ້ານບໍລິຫານ ອອກຈາກກອງທັບສະ ຫະລັດ ທີ່ລໍຖ້າຜູ້ກ່ຽວຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ້າວຄິງ ໄດ້ອອກໄປຈາກບໍລິເວນຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງສະໜາມບິນ ແລ້ວໄປຫາພື້ນທີ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການທ່ອງທ່ຽວໄປຍັງຄຸ້ມບ້ານປານມູນຈອມ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງເກົາຫຼີ ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າໄປເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. An American soldier facing disciplinary action by the U.S. military is believed to be in North Korean custody after illegally crossing the border dividing the two Koreas at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom Tuesday.

"What we do know is that one of our service members who was on a tour, willfully and without authorization, crossed the Military Demarcation Line, or MDL. We believe he is in DPRK custody," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a briefing Tuesday.

"And so, we are closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin," he said. "I'm absolutely foremost concerned about the welfare of our troops. And so, we will remain focused on this."

The soldier, who the Army identified as Private Second Class Travis T. King, had been in a detention facility in South Korea for about a month and a half for disciplinary measures, a U.S. official told VOA, adding that he had been taken to the airport to return to the U.S. but never got on the plane. The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse, are reporting that King was recently released from a South Korean prison after serving time on assault charges.

Another official told VOA that the soldier was supposed to be heading to the U.S. for pending administrative separation from the U.S. military.

It is unclear how King got from the secure area of the airport to the border area.