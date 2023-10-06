ສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ຖອດທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ອອກຈາກການເປັນປະທານ

ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ທີ່ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບທີ 2 ໃນການສືບທອດຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່. ​ໂດຍການປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຈາກພັກຣີພັບ ບລີກັນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນພັກຂອງທ່ານເອງ, ທ່ານເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ທີ່ຍັງ​ຈະຮັກ​ສາຕໍາແໜ່ງ ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ດ້ວຍການລົງຄະແນນ 216 ຕໍ່ 210 ສຽງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈໍາລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັດເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ, ​ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

​ເປັນຊ່ວງ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ທີ່​ຜູ້ນຳ​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອຳນາດ.

ໂຕແທນຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານແມັດ ເກັດສ໌ (Matt Gaetz) ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບການຖອດທ່ານແມັກຄາທີອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງຄວາມຜິດຫວັງຕໍ່ການນໍາພາຂອງທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານພົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນການຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ໃຫ້ທຶນສະ​ໜັບສະໜຸນລັດຖະບານໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ຖື​ເອົາການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍແບບ​ອະນຸລັກນິຍົມເປັນບູລິມະສິດ.

ທ່ານແມັດ ເກັດສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໜີ້ສິນຈໍານວນ 33 ຕື້ໂດລາ ແມ່ນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາດ​ດຸນງົບປະມານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ 2 ພັນ 200 ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ບໍ່​ຜ່ານ​ຮ່າງ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານສໍາລັບການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍພຽງ​ຢ່າງ​ດຽວ ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ.”

ທ່ານແມັກ​ຄາທີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ໝັກເຂົ້າມາດໍາລົງຕໍາ

ແໜ່ງເປັນປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າອີກ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄົງສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ໄດ້, ບາງທີໃນລັກສະນະທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ເຂົ້າມາຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າອີກ.”

ແຕ່ສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈໍານວນເລັກ​ນ້ອຍຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຢູ່ໃນສະພານັ້ນ ໝາຍ ຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານເກັດສ໌ ຕ້ອງການພຽງ 8 ສຽງ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ພ້ອມກັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທັງໝົດ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ ທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ຜູ້ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບການຕ້ອງ

ຕິເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີ ກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພດານໜີ້ສິນ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານບອບ ກູດ (Bob Good), ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງຂໍຕໍ່ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ, ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງຂໍ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກຕໍ່ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ໃຫ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດຈາກແພດານ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ເຂົ້າໃນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ. ແຕ່ທ່ານຊໍ້າພັດມີການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ໃນການເພີ່ມຂື້ນ​ຂອງເພດານຫນີ້ສິນ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ."

​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ສະມາຊິກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານທອມ ໂຄ​ລ (Tom Cole), ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຄິດໃຫ້ຖີ່ຖ້ວນ ແລະຄິດດົນໆ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກທ່ານຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ເພາະວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຍົກເລີກຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ."

ມັນແມ່ນການລວມລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອປົດ ທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ.

ທ່ານນາງພຣາມິລາ ຈາຢາພາລ (Pramila Jayapal), ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນທາງໃດກໍ່ຕາມທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍຮັກສາທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ."

ໂຕແທນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງແອນນີ ກັສເຕີ້ (Annie Kuster) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານເປັນຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກທ່ານສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ພາຍໃນພັກການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານເອງ, ແຕ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ພວກທ່ານສາມາດມອງເຫັນໃນທິດທາງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມ​ຣິກັນ."

ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນວາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ປະຫວັດສາດ​ໃນ​ສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນຊ່ວງ​ເວລາ​ທີ່ສຳຄັນ, ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ການ​ສະໜອງ​ທຶນ​ໄລຍະສັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລວມເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການນຳຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນສະໜັບສະໜູນການສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຢູເຄຣນ. ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍສ່ວນ ແມ່ນສືບຕໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ມີຈຳນວນໜ້ອຍ, ມີສຽງໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍ, ສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພັກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສະແດງການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາຂອງພວກເຂົາ."

ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຈະຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຄົນ ໃໝ່ໃນອາທິດຫນ້າ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບສອງໃນການສືບທອດຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ.

For the first time in U.S. history, a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — who is second in the presidential line of succession — has been removed from office. Facing a challenge from his own party, Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to remain speaker by a vote of 216-210. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

An extraordinary moment in American politics … for the first time ever, the leader of the U.S. House of Representatives has been removed from power.

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz forced a vote on removing McCarthy, expressing frustration at McCarthy's leadership after he failed to pass a government funding bill last week with conservative spending priorities.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican

“I think $33 trillion in debt is chaos. I think that facing a $2.2 trillion dollar annual deficit is chaos. I think that not passing single-subject spending bills is chaos.”

McCarthy told reporters he would not run again for the role of speaker.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican

“I can continue to fight, maybe in a different manner. I will not run for speaker again.”

But the slim Republican majority in the House meant that Gaetz needed only eight Republican votes along with all Democrats to oust McCarthy – who faced increasing criticism since agreeing to a debt ceiling deal earlier this year with President Joe Biden.

Rep. Bob Good, Republican

“Many of us had begged the speaker, pleaded with the speaker repeatedly to utilize the debt ceiling to leverage spending cuts and reforms. Instead, he negotiated an unlimited increase to the debt ceiling.”

Although the majority of Republicans voted to keep McCarthy in leadership ...

Rep. Tom Cole, Republican

“Think long and hard before you plunge us into chaos because that's where we're headed if we vacate the speakership.”

It was the votes of Democrats uniting to remove McCarthy that made the difference.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Democrat

“We're not voting in any way that would help save Speaker McCarthy.”

Rep. Annie Kuster, Democrat

“He is not trustworthy. And I think you can see that within his own caucus, but you can certainly see it the way he's treated us and the American people.”

The historic upheaval in the U.S. House comes at a key moment – the short-term government funding deal did not include U.S. aid to Ukraine.

John Kirby, National Security Council Spokesperson

"All the House leadership is supportive of continuing to help Ukraine. And the vast majority of House members on the Republican side are in support of continuing to help Ukraine. There's a small number, a very vocal, small minority of vocal members who are pushing back on that. But they don't represent their party. They don't represent their leadership."

U.S. lawmakers will hold elections next week for a new speaker of the House, the person who is second in the presidential line of succession.