ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ໃດໆ ​ໂດຍປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​

ຕໍ່​ລ​າຍ​ງານຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລ​າຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ

​ຂັບ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານຢູ່​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍມຸ​ສ.

ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ບັ​ສ ອາ​ຣັກ​ຈີ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ໃດໆ ຢູ່​ໃນບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍມຸ​ສ ຫຼື​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານມີ “​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ” ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ເຮືອ​

ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບຂອງ​ຕົນ “ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​

ລາຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັ​ບ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແລະ​ພວກ​ລູກ

​ເຮືອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍ​ມຸ​ສ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ

​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ ໄດ້​ບິນເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃກ້ ​ລັດ​ສະ​ໝີ 900 ແມັດ ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ USS Boxer

ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຫົວ​ຊາຕໍ່​ “ຄຳ​ເຕືອນຫຼາຍ​ເທື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ໄປ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາ​ຍ​ໂດຍ​ທັນ​ທີ. ນີ້​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ

​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເກາະ​ຜິດຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງແລະ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະປັກ​ ໂດຍ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຕໍ່

​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໃນ​ເຂດນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ສາ​ກົນ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຂໍ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ໃນ​

ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນພະ​ນັກ​ງານ ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ມາດ ຈາ​ວາດ ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວ

ຢອກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ “ບໍ່ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການສູນເສຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ

​ຂັບໃນມື້​ນີ້.”

ແຕ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ທຸກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ປະ​ນາມ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ຄວາມ

​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ ແລະ​ການ​ຄ້າ​

ຂອງ​ໂລກ.”

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ເຖິງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນປະ​ມານ 10 ໂມງ ​ເຊົ້າ

ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຍົກ​ພົນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບົກ USS Boxer ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ເຂດນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ສາ​ກົນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຕາມແຜນການເພື່ອ​ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ​ການ

​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຜ່ານຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍມຸ​ສ. ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂອງອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້ບິນເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃກ້​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ

Boxer ແລະ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ສະ​ໝີ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່. ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເອົາມາດ​ຕະການ​

ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ແລະ​ຂອງ​

ພວກ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ.





Iran said Friday it has not lost any of its drones, denying United States reports that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.



"We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on Twitter. He said he was "worried" that the U.S. warship had shot down its own drone "by mistake."



President Donald Trump said Thursday the warship destroyed an Iranian drone threatening the ship and its crew in the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump told reporters gathered for a White House event that the drone came within 900 meters of the USS Boxer and ignored "multiple calls to stand down."



"The drone was immediately destroyed," he said. "This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters. The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities, and interests."



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in New York Thursday he had "no information on losing a drone today."



But Trump called on all nations to condemn what he calls "Iran's attempt to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce."



The Pentagon said in a statement the incident happened about 10 a.m. local time, and said, "The amphibious ship USS Boxer was in international waters conducting a planned inbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz. A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached Boxer and closed within a threatening range. The ship took defensive action against the UAS to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew."



Tensions between the United States and Iran are already simmering over U.S. sanctions that have wrecked the Iranian economy, and the U.S. withdrawal last year from the six-nation 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.



Iran has also started backing away from parts of the deal and threatens to further increase uranium enrichment unless the European Union helps the Iranian economy.



Iran shot down a U.S. drone last month that it says was flying over its territory. The U.S. said the drone was over international waters. Trump called off a retaliatory airstrike at the last minute, saying he wanted to avoid Iranian casualties.



The United States also suspects Iran for mine attacks on several foreign oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last month.



Iran says actions in the Middle East, including missile sales to arch rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, threaten to blow up the region.