ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຈີນ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແລະ​ຈີນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່ຈະ​ປັບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແລະ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ກັບ​ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ “ອາ​ເມຣິ​ກາ​ມາ​ກ່ອນອື່ນ​ໝົດ.” ແພັດ​ຊີ ວີ​ດາ​ກຸ​ສວາ​ຣາ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ປະ​ຈຳວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ປະ​ເຊີນໜ້າ​ຈີນ​ແບບ​ໃດ ໃນ​ປີ 2018 ຊຶ່ງ​ໄພ​ສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາ ສະເໜີ ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳເອົາອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ຕ່າງໆ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ໃນ​ການ​ ສະ​ແດງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ຜ່ານມ​ານີ້. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ຕິດ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ທີ 1 ຂອງ​ໂລກຢູ່​ກໍ​ຈິງ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ ແຕ່​ຈີນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ​ໃນ​ດ້ານນີ້.

ທ່ານ Nan Tian ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ SIPRI ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ 29 ລຽນ​ຕິດ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ອັນ​ດັບ 2 ຂອງ​ໂລກ ຄື​ປະ​ມານ 228 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ.”

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນການ​ເຂົ້າ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ ກັບ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ສີຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະສຸດຍອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ແລ້ວ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ທຳ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດຕໍ່​ຈີນ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່​າ ເຮັດ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທຳ ແລະ​ລັກ​ຂະໂມຍ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສະ​ຕິ​ປັນ​ຍາ ແລະ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເກັບພາ​ສີ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Bonnie Glaser ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ CSIS ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງສຳ​ລັບ​ປີນີ້ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ອີ​ຫຼີ​ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ຫຼື​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໄປ​ໃນທິດ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ອີກ​ເລື້ອງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ ກໍ​ຄື​ ການ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້. ການ​ເກື​ອບ​ຕຳ​ກັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລົບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຈີນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Vikram Singh ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໃນ​ຍາມ​ເກີດ​ວິກິດ​ການນັ້ນ ຈີນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ໃດ ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.”

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ ກໍ​ຄື​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ.

ທ່ານ​ດ່ວງ​ ທີ​ ເຕິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັບ​ມື້ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ. ເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ.”

ເງິນ​ທຶນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ພັນ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາຂອງ​ຈີນ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ເກືອບ 70 ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ ​ຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ ໃຫ້​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ໂລກ 62 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ຍາ​ນາງ​ສຸ​ພາ​ວະ​ດີ ໃຈ​ເທບ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ໄທ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ດີ​ຫຼາຍ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປາກ​ພາ​ສາ​ຈີນ​ກາງ​ໄດ້ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ຈີນ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ.”

​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ອົງ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ຕໍ່​ເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 60 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ສຳລັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້ ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ແພັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງວ່າ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ ການ​ເມືອງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ພວມ​ຮ່າງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ໃໝ່.

ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ແພັນ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອປັບຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ແລະ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກໍ​ແມ່ນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໝົດ.”

ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຈີ 20 ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ສີ​ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸ​ຕິການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 90 ມື້.

ນັບ​ແຕ່ນັ້ນ​ມາ ຈີນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ ຕໍ່​ການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ລົດ​ໂອ​ໂຕ ຈາກ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວານີ້ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍານ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຖອຍອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄວນຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ພິມຮອ​ຍ​ມື​ໄວ້​ເທິງ​ແຜ່ນ​ເຫຼັກ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ່າ​ຈັບ​ມັນແລະ​ປະ​ຮອຍ​ຕີນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ຫີນ ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ຢຽບ​ມັນ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຂ່າວນອງ​ນັນ ແຕ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

​ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ​ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸ​ນ​ຈາກ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານຈີນ ໃນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ຈະ​ມານີ້.

The relationship between United States and China has grown increasingly tense since since June, when Washington slapped tariffs on key imports from Beijing and China returned the gesture. The Trump administration says it is trying to reset the country's economic and strategic relationship with China, to put America first. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports on how the administration has confronted China in 2018.



Beijing's hardware on display at a recent airshow. Though the United States still tops the world's military expenditures, China has been on a spending spree.



"China has increased military spending for the 29th consecutive year. They are the second largest spender in the world, at around $228 billion."



Earlier in his term, President Donald Trump sought to cultivate ties with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, to try to curb North Korea's nuclear programs.



Nat sound North Korea missile launch



A few weeks after the historic U.S.North Korea summit, the U.S. slapped the first tariffs on China, accusing of them of unfair trade practices and stealing intellectual property. Beijing retaliated with its own tariffs.



"So the focus really of this year has been on trade and it has become really the litmus test of whether or not this relationship is going to be sound going forward or is going to move in even more contentious direction."



Also of concern to Washington - preserving freedom of navigation in the vast South China Sea.A near-collision between the two countries' warships in October highlighted the potential for conflict.



Vikram Singh, U.S. Institute of Peace

"What the United States is really worried about is China's intent. And in a crisis, what might China do with the growing military capabilities that it has throughout the region."



Another worry, China's massive foreign investment strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative.



Duong Thi Tan, Vietnamese citizen

"More and more Chinese are coming to Vietnam. It's like an invasion."



Over a trillion dollars of Chinese funding will help connect almost 70 countries, solidifying Beijing's influence on 62 percent of the world's population.



Supawadee Chaithap, Thai citizen

"It would be better if we can speak Mandarin, because businesses these days rely on China."



To compete, in October the U.S. created an agency to facilitate $60 billion in private lending for projects in developing nations.



In the same month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence accused Beijing of trying to interfere in U.S. domestic politics, and said the Trump administration is adopting a new strategy.



Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President

"To re-set America's economic and strategic relationship with China, to finally put America First."



At the G20 summit, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90 days trade truce.



Since then China has reduced tariffs on American auto imports.



But in December Beijing signaled it will not back down.



Xi Jinping, President People's Republic of China

"We should have the tenacity which is like leaving your hand print on a piece of iron when you clutch it, and leaving your footprint on a stone when you step onto it."



While trade talks simmer, the Trump administration continues to push against what it calls Beijing-sponsored hacking to take over global leadership in technology, indicating the U.S. has no intention to curb its broadside against China in the new year.