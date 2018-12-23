ຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນມິຖຸນາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ ເລີ້ມການເກັບພາສີຕໍ່ສິນຄ້ານຳເຂົ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆຈາກປັກກິ່ງ ແລະຈີນກໍໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ. ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປັບຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານເສດ ຖະກິດແລະຍຸດທະສາດຄືນໃໝ່ກັບຈີນ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຕາມ ນະໂຍບາຍ “ອາເມຣິກາມາກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ.” ແພັດຊີ ວີດາກຸສວາຣາ ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ປະເຊີນໜ້າຈີນແບບໃດ ໃນປີ 2018 ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາ ສະເໜີ ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ນຳເອົາອຸບປະກອນ ແລະເຄື່ອງມືຕ່າງໆອອກມາເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃນການ ສະແດງເຮືອບິນຫວ່າງບໍ່ດົນຜ່ານມານີ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າສະຫະລັດຍັງຕິດອັນດັບທີ 1 ຂອງໂລກຢູ່ກໍຈິງ ໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ແຕ່ຈີນກໍໄດ້ມີການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນດ້ານນີ້.
ທ່ານ Nan Tian ຈາກອົງການ SIPRI ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ເປັນປີທີ 29 ລຽນຕິດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນປະເທດທີ່ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທາງທະຫານຫຼາຍອັນດັບ 2 ຂອງໂລກ ຄືປະມານ 228 ຕື້ໂດລາ.”
ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນການເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງ ທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງສາຍພົວພັນ ກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍຈີນ ທ່ານສີຈິ້ນຜິງ ເພື່ອຈະຢຸດເຊົາໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ຫລັງຈາກການພົບປະສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມທຳການເກັບພາສີເທື່ອທຳອິດຕໍ່ຈີນ ໂດຍກ່າວຫາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ເຮັດການຄ້າແບບບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ແລະລັກຂະໂມຍຊັບສິນທາງດ້ານສະຕິປັນຍາ ແລະປັກກິ່ງກໍໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີຂອງຕົນ.
ທ່ານນາງ Bonnie Glaser ຈາກອົງການ CSIS ກ່າວວ່າ “ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງສຳລັບປີນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນເລື້ອງການຄ້າ ແລະອີຫຼີແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນເປັນເຄື່ອງທົດສອບເບິ່ງວ່າ ຄວາມສຳພັນນີ້ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປດ້ວຍດີຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼືອາດຈະເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”
ອີກເລື້ອງນຶ່ງທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນໃຫ້ແກ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກໍຄື ການປົກປັກຮັກສາອິດສະຫຼະພາບໃນການເດີນເຮືອ ຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້. ການເກືອບຕຳກັນ ລະຫວ່າງກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານ Vikram Singh ຈາກສະຖາບັນສັນຕິພາບສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງຈີນ ແລະໃນຍາມເກີດວິກິດການນັ້ນ ຈີນອາດຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ ກັບຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານທະຫານທີ່ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວຂົງເຂດ.”
ສິ່ງທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງ ກໍຄືຍຸດທະສາດໃນການລົງທຶນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່ານຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງ.
ທ່ານດ່ວງ ທີ ເຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຊາວຈີນ ໃນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ. ເບິ່ງແລ້ວຄ້າຍຄືກັບການຮຸກຮານ.”
ເງິນທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງພັນຕື້ໂດລາຂອງຈີນ ຈະຊ່ວຍເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ເກືອບ 70 ປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນການສ້າງອິດທິພົນ ຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນໂລກ 62 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຍານາງສຸພາວະດີ ໃຈເທບ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນໄທ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຈະເປັນການດີຫຼາຍ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດປາກພາສາຈີນກາງໄດ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນກາງຕໍ່ຈີນທັງນັ້ນ.”
ເພື່ອເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງການນຶ່ງຂຶ້ນມາ ເມື່ອເດືອນຕຸລາແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການກູ້ຢືມຕໍ່ເອກກະຊົນໃນມູນຄ່າ 60 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບໂຄງການຕ່າງໆ ໃນປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ.
ໃນເດືອນດຽວກັນນີ້ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ແພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາປັກກິ່ງວ່າ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນ ການເມືອງພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ພວມຮ່າງຍຸດທະສາດໃໝ່.
ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄມຄ໌ ແພັນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອປັບຄວາມສຳພັນແລະຍຸດທະສາດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນຄືນໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍແມ່ນອາເມຣິກາ ມາກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ.”
ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງກຸ່ມຈີ 20 ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອໂຈມຕີກັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ເປັນເວລາ 90 ມື້.
ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ຈີນກໍໄດ້ຫລຸດການເກັບພາສີ ຕໍ່ການນຳເຂົ້າລົດໂອໂຕ ຈາກອາເມຣິກາ. ແຕ່ໃນເດືອນທັນວານີ້ ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ໃຫ້ສັນຍານວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ຍອມຖອຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄວນຈະມີການຢືນຢັດ ຄືກັນກັບພິມຮອຍມືໄວ້ເທິງແຜ່ນເຫຼັກເວລາທ່າຈັບມັນແລະປະຮອຍຕີນຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ຢູ່ເທິງຫີນ ເວລາທ່ານຢຽບມັນ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຂ່າວນອງນັນ ແຕ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ
ທຣຳ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຕ້ານຢັນຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ຕົນເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມການເປັນຜູ້ນຳໃນດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງໂລກ ໂດຍສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຈີນ ໃນປີໃໝ່ຈະມານີ້.
The relationship between United States and China has grown increasingly tense since since June, when Washington slapped tariffs on key imports from Beijing and China returned the gesture. The Trump administration says it is trying to reset the country's economic and strategic relationship with China, to put America first. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports on how the administration has confronted China in 2018.
Beijing's hardware on display at a recent airshow. Though the United States still tops the world's military expenditures, China has been on a spending spree.
"China has increased military spending for the 29th consecutive year. They are the second largest spender in the world, at around $228 billion."
Earlier in his term, President Donald Trump sought to cultivate ties with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, to try to curb North Korea's nuclear programs.
Nat sound North Korea missile launch
A few weeks after the historic U.S.North Korea summit, the U.S. slapped the first tariffs on China, accusing of them of unfair trade practices and stealing intellectual property. Beijing retaliated with its own tariffs.
"So the focus really of this year has been on trade and it has become really the litmus test of whether or not this relationship is going to be sound going forward or is going to move in even more contentious direction."
Also of concern to Washington - preserving freedom of navigation in the vast South China Sea.A near-collision between the two countries' warships in October highlighted the potential for conflict.
Vikram Singh, U.S. Institute of Peace
"What the United States is really worried about is China's intent. And in a crisis, what might China do with the growing military capabilities that it has throughout the region."
Another worry, China's massive foreign investment strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative.
Duong Thi Tan, Vietnamese citizen
"More and more Chinese are coming to Vietnam. It's like an invasion."
Over a trillion dollars of Chinese funding will help connect almost 70 countries, solidifying Beijing's influence on 62 percent of the world's population.
Supawadee Chaithap, Thai citizen
"It would be better if we can speak Mandarin, because businesses these days rely on China."
To compete, in October the U.S. created an agency to facilitate $60 billion in private lending for projects in developing nations.
In the same month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence accused Beijing of trying to interfere in U.S. domestic politics, and said the Trump administration is adopting a new strategy.
Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President
"To re-set America's economic and strategic relationship with China, to finally put America First."
At the G20 summit, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90 days trade truce.
Since then China has reduced tariffs on American auto imports.
But in December Beijing signaled it will not back down.
Xi Jinping, President People's Republic of China
"We should have the tenacity which is like leaving your hand print on a piece of iron when you clutch it, and leaving your footprint on a stone when you step onto it."
While trade talks simmer, the Trump administration continues to push against what it calls Beijing-sponsored hacking to take over global leadership in technology, indicating the U.S. has no intention to curb its broadside against China in the new year.
