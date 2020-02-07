ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທາງ​ທິດຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ຫງ່າ​ຜ່າ​ເຜີຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ຫລອງການ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຫ້​ພົ້ນ​ໂທດຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທີ່​ປ້ອງກັນ​ທ່ານ​ໄວ້ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ.

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ, ແລ້ວ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍຈະ​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ມັນ. ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດຜິດ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຈ​ຕະ​ນາ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປອີກວ່າ “ແຕ່​ວ່າ ອັນ​ນີ້​ຄື​ຜົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອັນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ” ໂດຍ​ເອົາ​ສຳ​ເນົາ​ໜ້າ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໂພສທ໌ ທີ່​ພາດ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນໃຫ້​ພົ້ນ​ໂທດແລ້ວ.”

ຝູງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ທີມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ, ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ແລະເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕົບ​ມື​ຊົມ​ເຊີຍຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ 63 ນ​າ​ທີ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຄຳເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີນັ້ນ ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທີ່​ຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຫລາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ດຽວນີ້ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ສວຍ​ງາມ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ … ພົ້ນ​ຈາກໂທດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນທີ່​ຢູ່​ຄົນ​ດຽວ, ທ່ານ ມິດ ຣອມ​ນີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ອອກ​ຈາກຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກະ​ທົງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ-ນັ້ນກໍ​ຄື ການ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຣອມ​ນີ “ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ຫລົ້ມແຫລວ”. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ໃຊ້​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ມາ​ເປັນສິ່ງ​ຄ້ຳ”

ທ່ານຣອມ​ນີເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິດ​ຕຽນນິ​ກາຍເມີມອນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຢູ​ທາຂອງ​ທ່ານນັບ​ຖື.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ ໃນ​ມື້​ວານນີ້​ເຊັ່​ນ​ກັນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ເຊົ້າ​ເນື່ອງ​ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດສວດ​ມົນ​ພາ​ວະ​ນາແຫ່ງ​ຊາດນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມັກ ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໃນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ອ້າງ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ຕົວ​ໃຫ້​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ ຕົນ​ເອງ​ໄດ້​ກະທຳ​ທັ້ງໆ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຢູ່​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຜິດ. ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ບໍ່​ມັກຄົນ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ‘ຂ້ອຍ​ພາ​ວະ​ນາ​ໄຫວ້ວອນ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ’ ເມື່ອ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ດີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ແນວນັ້ນ. ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນໂພດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເຈັບ​ປວດ​ຍ້ອນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ແບບນັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ອີກ.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.S. President Donald Trump strode into the White House East Room on Thursday to celebrate his acquittal in the Senate that prevented his immediate removal from office.



"I've done things wrong in my life, I will admit. Not purposely" said Trump. "But this is what the end result is," displaying a copy of the front page of The Washington Post with the headline "Trump acquitted."



The crowd, mostly composed of his legal team, some members of his Cabinet, Republican lawmakers and White House staff, applauded repeatedly throughout the president's 63 minutes of remarks.



"That's a very ugly word to me," said Trump of impeachment. "Now we have that gorgeous word ... total acquittal."



The president singled out for criticism the lone Republican senator, Mitt Romney, who voted to remove him from office on the first article of impeachment — abuse of power.



Romney, a "failed presidential candidate," Trump said, "used religion as a crutch."



Romney is a member of the Mormon faith (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints), the dominant religion in his home state of Utah.



Earlier in the day, at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said, "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when they know that that's not so. So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on."



In a dramatic speech ahead of Wednesday's votes in the Senate, Romney said, "What the president did was wrong, grievously wrong" in asking Ukraine to launch an investigation of one of Trump's chief 2020 Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter's work for a Ukrainian natural gas company.



The articles of impeachment from the U.S. House of Representatives charged Trump with abusing his power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch the Biden investigations while the U.S. president withheld $391 million in military aid to Kyiv to help fight pro-Russian separatists.



Trump released the assistance in September without Zelenskiy announcing any Biden investigations, which Republicans said was proof Trump had not engaged in a quid pro quo deal — U.S. military aid in exchange for the politically-tinged probes.



"A very good phone call," said Trump at the White House Thursday, recalling his July 25, 2019 conversation with Zelenskiy. "I know bad phone calls."



A significant portion of Trump's White House remarks a day after his acquittal was unscripted and devoted to recognizing his Republican supporters in Congress, who he called warriors, for defending him from the push by the opposition Democrats to remove him from office.



"We'll probably have to do it again because these people have gone stone-cold crazy," said Trump, predicting a possible second impeachment attempt by the Democrats, who he also characterized as evil, vicious and mean.



Prior to the president's remarks, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, told reporters the president could hold aloft any headlines he wants but, "You're impeached forever. You're never getting rid of that scar and history will always record that you were impeached for undermining the security of our country."



Trump and Pelosi were in the same room at the prayer breakfast where the president also held up front pages of newspapers headlining his acquittal in the Senate.



Trump's impeachment trial was the third against a U.S. president in the country's 243-year-old history that resulted in an acquittal after a Senate trial. President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Bill Clinton in 1998 were both exonerated and remained in office to finish their terms.



Trump is running for re-election this year and faces only token opposition within his Republican party. A number of Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to unseat the president in November's general election. Their top candidates include former Vice President Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, a young mayor from Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is funding his own campaign from his vast fortune.