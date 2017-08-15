ຈີນເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ຖ້າຫາກ ສະຫະລັດ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ສືບສວນ

ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ຈະ “​ເດັດດ່ຽວ​ຮັກ​ສາ​” ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ

ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສະຫະລັດ​ເລີ້ມການ​ສືບສວນເປັນ​ທາງ​ການວ່າ​ຈີນ​ຈັດການ​ແບບ​ໃດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ຊັບ​ສິນທາງດ້ານ​ສະຕິ​ປັນຍາຂອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຄ້າຂອງ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ອອກເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້ນີ້​ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່

​ດຳລັດຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​

ໂດຍ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າ ທ່ານ Robert Lighthizer ທຳ​ສືບສວນກ່ຽວ

​ກັບ​ການກ່າວ​ຫາທີ່​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມ​ຍ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ​ແລະ​ຊັບ​ສິນທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສະຕິ​ປັນຍາ

ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ຕ້ອງການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ຄ້າກວດ

ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍລິສັດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນລາຍ​ລະອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊັບ​ສິນທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສະຕິ​ປັນ ຍາຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະເຮັດທຸລະ​ກິດ​ຢູ່

ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້.

ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການໆ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ​ທຳການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ຈີນ ຫລື​ບໍ່​ກໍຊອກ​ຫາ​ການແກ້​ໄຂບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ແທນ.

ກະຊວງການ​ຄ້າກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ “ນັ່ງ​ ​ແລະ​ເບິ່ງ” ຖ້າ​ຫາກ

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ “ບໍ່​ຫົວຊາ​ນຳ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ” ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ລະບຽບການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງໂລກທີ່

​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ເສດຖະກິດ​ສອງຝ່າຍແລະຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ.

ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການໃນວັນ​ອັງຄານມື້​ນີ້ ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ທີ່ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ

ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ໂດຍໂຄສົກກະຊວງ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Hua Chunying ກ່ອນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ເຊັນ​ດຳລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ

​ສູ່​ສົງຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ທີ່ “ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຈະເປັນ​ຜູ້ເສຍຫາຍ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ມັກ​ຕິຕຽນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາດດູນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ ​ເປັນ

ເວລາ​ດົນ​ນານກັບ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຍອດ 347 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ ຈຳນວນ​ທີ່

​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້. ສີນ​ຄ້າຂາ​ເຂົ້າ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຕ່າງໆຈາກ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ

​ຜູ້​ບໍລິ​ໂພ​ກ​ໃນສະຫະລັດ​ພາກັນ​ນິຍົມ ​ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ​ເຊັນ

​ວ່າ iPhone ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Apple.

​ແຕ່​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີແນະວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຫລຸດຜ່ອນ​ການ​ຕິຕຽນຕໍ່ຈີນ ຖ້າ​ຈີນຈະ

​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການເພີ້​ມ​ເຕີມ ໃນ​ການຄວບຄຸມ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອຕະຫລອດ​ທັງ​ໂຄງ ການ​ອາວຸດ​

ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​ແລະ​ໂຄງການ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​.

ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ​ຕົນໄດ້​ຫ້າມນຳ​ເຂົ້າຖ່ານ​ຫີນ ​ເຫລັກ ອາ ຫານ​ທະ

​ເລ ​ແລະ​ຜະລິດ​ຕະພັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດສະ

ບັບ​ໃໝ່ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳພາ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່ເພື່ອ​ຕັດ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງອອກ

​ປະມານ 1 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່ ຂອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ.​



China says it will "resolutely safeguard" its economic interests if the United States launches a formal investigation into its handling of American intellectual property.



The Ministry of Commerce issued the warning Tuesday in response to an executive order U.S. President Donald Trump signed Monday directing Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to investigate the alleged Chinese theft of American technology and intellectual property. Trump wants trade officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to divulge their proprietary intellectual information in order to do business in China.



If the United States pursues the case, it could eventually ask the World Trade Organization to impose penalties on China or seek some other remedy.



The Ministry said in a statement that Beijing will not just "sit by and watch" if Washington "ignores the facts" and disregards international trade rules that harms bilateral economic and trade relations.



Tuesday's statement is similar to a warning issued Monday by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying before Trump signed the order, who said the action would lead to a trade war in which "both sides will be the losers."



Trump has often complained about the chronic U.S. trade deficit with China, $347 billion in 2016 and mounting at a similar pace this year. The United States imports an array of consumer goods from China, with many of U.S. consumers' favorite technology devices manufactured in China, such as Apple's iPhones.



But the president has suggested he would ease up his criticism of China if it would do more to control North Korea and its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.



China announced Monday it is banning imports of coal, iron ore, seafood and other products from the North to comply with new U.S.-led sanctions aimed at cutting Pyongyang's export income by $1 billion annually.

