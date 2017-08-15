ຈີນເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ຖ້າຫາກ ສະຫະລັດ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ສືບສວນ

ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະ “ເດັດດ່ຽວຮັກສາ” ຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນ
ຖ້າຫາກສະຫະລັດເລີ້ມການສືບສວນເປັນທາງການວ່າຈີນຈັດການແບບໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ຊັບສິນທາງດ້ານສະຕິປັນຍາຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.
ກະຊວງການຄ້າຂອງຈີນໄດ້ອອກເຕືອນໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່
ດຳລັດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຊັນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້
ໂດຍສັ່ງໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ທ່ານ Robert Lighthizer ທຳສືບສວນກ່ຽວ
ກັບການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່າ ຈີນລັກຂະໂມຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະຊັບສິນທາງດ້ານສະຕິປັນຍາ
ຂອງອາເມຣິກັນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການຄ້າກວດ
ເບິ່ງການປະຕິບັດຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດອາເມຣິກັນ ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບຊັບສິນທາງດ້ານສະຕິປັນ ຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດທຸລະກິດຢູ່
ໃນປະເທດຈີນໄດ້.
ຖ້າຫາກສະຫະລັດຍັງດຳເນີນການກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍອາດຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງ
ໃຫ້ອົງການໆຄ້າໂລກ ທຳການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຈີນ ຫລືບໍ່ກໍຊອກຫາການແກ້ໄຂບາງຢ່າງແທນ.
ກະຊວງການຄ້າກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ “ນັ່ງ ແລະເບິ່ງ” ຖ້າຫາກ
ວໍຊິງຕັນ “ບໍ່ຫົວຊານຳຄວາມຈິງ” ແລະບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບການຄ້າຂອງໂລກທີ່
ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດສອງຝ່າຍແລະຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການຄ້າ.
ຖະແຫລງການໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບການເຕືອນທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນ
ຈັນວານນີ້ໂດຍໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານນາງ Hua Chunying ກ່ອນ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາເຊັນດຳລັດ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າການປະຕິບັດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະນຳໄປ
ສູ່ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ທີ່ “ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຈະເປັນຜູ້ເສຍຫາຍ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ມັກຕິຕຽນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການຂາດດູນການຄ້າທີ່ມີມາ ເປັນ
ເວລາດົນນານກັບຈີນ ຊຶ່ງມີຍອດ 347 ພັນລ້ານໃນປີ 2016 ແລະກໍຈະມີ ຈຳນວນທີ່
ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ໃນປີນີ້. ສີນຄ້າຂາເຂົ້າ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເປັນເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຕ່າງໆຈາກຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ
ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກໃນສະຫະລັດພາກັນນິຍົມ ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ເຮັດຢູ່ປະເທດຈີນ ເຊັນ
ວ່າ iPhone ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Apple.
ແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນການຕິຕຽນຕໍ່ຈີນ ຖ້າຈີນຈະ
ດຳເນີນການເພີ້ມເຕີມ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມເກົາຫລີເໜືອຕະຫລອດທັງໂຄງ ການອາວຸດ
ນິວເຄລຍ ແລະໂຄງການລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຈີນໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຫ້າມນຳເຂົ້າຖ່ານຫີນ ເຫລັກ ອາ ຫານທະ
ເລ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆຈາກເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຕາມ ການລົງໂທດສະ
ບັບໃໝ່ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອຕັດລາຍໄດ້ໃນການສົ່ງອອກ
ປະມານ 1 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ ຂອງພຽງຢາງ.
China says it will "resolutely safeguard" its economic interests if the United States launches a formal investigation into its handling of American intellectual property.
The Ministry of Commerce issued the warning Tuesday in response to an executive order U.S. President Donald Trump signed Monday directing Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to investigate the alleged Chinese theft of American technology and intellectual property. Trump wants trade officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to divulge their proprietary intellectual information in order to do business in China.
If the United States pursues the case, it could eventually ask the World Trade Organization to impose penalties on China or seek some other remedy.
The Ministry said in a statement that Beijing will not just "sit by and watch" if Washington "ignores the facts" and disregards international trade rules that harms bilateral economic and trade relations.
Tuesday's statement is similar to a warning issued Monday by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying before Trump signed the order, who said the action would lead to a trade war in which "both sides will be the losers."
Trump has often complained about the chronic U.S. trade deficit with China, $347 billion in 2016 and mounting at a similar pace this year. The United States imports an array of consumer goods from China, with many of U.S. consumers' favorite technology devices manufactured in China, such as Apple's iPhones.
But the president has suggested he would ease up his criticism of China if it would do more to control North Korea and its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
China announced Monday it is banning imports of coal, iron ore, seafood and other products from the North to comply with new U.S.-led sanctions aimed at cutting Pyongyang's export income by $1 billion annually.
