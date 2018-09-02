ເວລາ ອາດໃກ້ຈະໝົດລົງແລ້ວ ສຳລັບໂມງ ຫຼາຍລ້ານໜ່ວຍ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢາກປິດສະຖານີວິທະຍຸລັດຖະບານ

ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ປະກາດເວລາຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ເປັນການບໍລິການທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມປະຕິບັດ

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ສະຖານີ WWV ແລະ WWVB ໃນລັດ ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ແລະ ສະຖານີ WWVH ໃນ

ເກາະ Kauai ໃນລັດ ຮາວາຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃຈກາງມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ສົ່ງ

ອອກ ສັນຍານຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂມງຫຼາຍລ້ານໜ່ວຍ ສາມາດຕັ້ງເວລາດ້ວຍມື ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍ

ຢ່າງອັດຕະໂນ ມັດ.

ສະຖານີ WWVB ໄດ້ກະຈາຍລະຫັດເວລາທາງດິຈິຕອລ ມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ, ດ້ວຍການ

ໃຊ້ຄື້ນແມ່ເຫຼັກໄຟຟ້າ ຢູ່ຄື້ນ 60 ກິໂລເຮີສ໌, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຮັບເອົາໂດຍອຸປະກອນຈັບເວລາ

ຢ່າງອັດຕະໂນມັດໃນທະວີບ ອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນໃນທຸກໆ

ວິນາທີ.

ທ່ານ ດອນ ຊັລລີວານ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານສະຖານີ ສະຖາບັນມາດຕະຖານ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລ

ຈີແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NIST ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີ 1994 ຫາ 2005 ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າປິດສະຖານີ

ພວກນີ້, ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເຈົ້າມອດໂມງພວກນັ້ນທຸກໆໜ່ວຍ.”

ບາງຄົນໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ສັນຍານຂອງເວລາເທິງພື້ນໂລກ ໄດ້ຖືກເຮັດໃຫ້ລ້າສະໄໝ ໂດຍ

ລະບົບທີ່ຕັ້ງໂລກ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ເຊິ່ງດາວທຽມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານເວລາ

ເຂົ້າມາເຊັ່ນກັນ, ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ໃຊ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນດີ, ດ້ວຍການກ່າວເນັ້ນວ່າ ອຸປະກອນ GPS

ຕ່າງໆ ຕ້ອງມີການສຳຫຼວດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຂັດຂວາງ ຂອງດາວທຽມ ໃນອະວະກາດ ເພື່ອຈະ

ໃຫ້ມັນເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ.

President Donald Trump's administration wants to shut down U.S. government radio stations that announce official timea service in operation since World War Two.



WWV and WWVB in the state of Colorado and WWVH on the island of Kauai in the mid-Pacific state of Hawaii, send out signals that allow millions of clocks and watches to be set either manually or automatically.



WWVB continuously broadcasts digital time codes, using very long electromagnetic waves at a frequency of 60 kilohertz, which are automatically received by time-keeping devices in North America, keeping them accurate to a fraction of a second.



"If you shut down these stations, you turn off all those clocks," says Don Sullivan, who managed the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) stations between 1994 and 2005.



Some argue the terrestrial time signal have been rendered obsolete by the government's Global Positioning System, whose satellites also transmit time signals, but users disagree, noting GPS devices must have an unobstructed view of a number of satellites in space to properly function.