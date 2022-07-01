ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກັງວົນຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບການຂາດແຄນເຂົ້າເບ​ລ່ ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຢູເຄຣນ, ນັກເສດຖະສາດຂອງໄທກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການການຜະລິດເຂົ້າໃນປີນີ້ແມ່ນຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບແຮງຜັກດັນຈາກສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນແລະຜົນກະທົບດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງລາຄາສິນຄ້າຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA, ສະຕີບວ໌ ແຊນຝອດ (Steve Sandford) ໂອ້ລົມກັບນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຂອງໄທ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຄາດຫວັງໃນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຜົນຜະລິດ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມທ້າທາຍ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ຜະລິດ ແລະຄົນງານເຂົ້າທັງຫຼາຍ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນະທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນການປູກເຂົ້າປະຈໍາປີຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໄທ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກຜົນລະປູກທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດເປັນອັນດັບສາມຂອງໂລກ ຖັດຈາກອິນເດຍ ແລະ ຫວຽດ ນາມ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ນັກວິເຄາະໄດ້ຄາດການກ່ຽວກັບການຂາດແຄນເຂົ້າເບ​ລ່ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກນັ້ນ ມັນຈະຊ່ວຍເພີ້ມກໍາໄລໃຫ້ກັບຜູ້ຜະລິດເຂົ້າ ໃນຖານະພືດທົດແທນ, ຫຼາຍໆຄົນທີ່ເປັນກໍາລັງແຮງງານຫຼັກ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງກີດຂວາງອື່ນໆ.

ປຣະຈັກ ​ຂັນຕິຍາ (Prajuk Kantiya), ຜູ້ຈັດການແຮງງານດ້ານການກະເສດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງໄທວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຢາກໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພວກເຮົາ, ຊາວກະສິກອນ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນຊິຊ່ວຍແຕ່ພໍ່ຄ້າຄົນກາງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ເງິນຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ ເຂົ້າໃນການລົງທຶນກ່ຽວກັບທຸລະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້. ປຸຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີລາຄາແພງ, ຄ່າແຮງຂອງພະນັກງານກໍສູງ ແລະມັນກໍບໍ່ຄຸ້ມຄ່າຫຍັງເລີຍ.”

ຄ່າເງິນບາດທີ່ຕົກຕໍ່າລົງ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ລາຄາການສົ່ງອອກເຂົ້ານັ້ນ ເປັນທີ່ດຶງດູດໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່ ການພັດທະນາທີ່ຍືນຍົງ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານໃນການເພີ້ມລາຄາຜົນຜະລິດຂອງເຂົ້າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຫຼາຍຄໍາຖາມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນິສິດ ພັນທະມິດ (Nisit Panthamit), ນັກເສດຖະສາດ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຈໍາເປັນໃນການວາງແຜນທີ່ສົມດຸນກັນ ແລະການມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ດີ ກວ່າເກົ່າ ອັນຈະຊ່ວຍສົ່ງເສີມຊາວກະສິກອນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງ ໄທ, ນອກເໜືອຈາກວິກິດການຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານນິສິດ ພັນທະມິດ, ສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແຫ່ງມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລຊຽງໃໝ່ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ລາຍໄດ້ຂອງຊາວກະສິກອນ ຄວນຈະດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະຍາວ. ແຕ່ວ່າສໍາລັບຜົນຜະລິດແລ້ວ, ພວກເຈົ້າຈະຫຼຸດຄວາມສ່ຽງລົງໄດ້ແນວ ໃດ? ຫຼຸດຕົ້ນທຶນຂອງການຜະລິດລົງ ຈະເປັນທາງເລືອກທີ່ຍືນຍົງ ຂອງຊາວກະສິກອນ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນລະດັບໂລກແນວໃດ?”

ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຕົ້ນທຶນຂອງຊາວກະສິກອນໄທໃນອະນາຄົດ, ສູນກາງການວິໄຈຂອງລັດຖະບານກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການສຳຫຼວດກ່ຽວກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່ ເຊັ່ນວ່າແກ່ນພືດທີ່ສາມາດນໍາມາໃຊ້ໄດ້ກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງສະພາບອາກາດ ແລະການນໍາໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼືໂດຣນ ສໍາລັບການຊົນລະປະທານໃຫ້ແກ່ພືດຜັກ. ແຕ່ ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍອື່ນໆທີ່ມາຈາກຜົນຂອງການຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ຜົນກະທົບຈາກຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງລາຄາ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງເປັນບັນຫາ.

ທ່ານນິພົນ ບຸນມີ (Nipon Boonmee), ຈາກສູນກາງການຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າເຂົ້າ ໃນຈັງຫວັດຊຽງໃໝ່ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງໄທວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອລາຄາຂອງເຂົ້າໄດ້ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ, ຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຊ້ໃນການລົງ ທຶນທາງດ້ານການສະໜອງຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະປຸຍ ກໍຈະຕ້ອງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ເຊິ່ງປຸຍນຶ່ງຖົງທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ມີລາຄາຢູ່ 600 ບາດ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ນີ້ ມັນມີລາຄາຢູ່ທີ່ 1,000 ບາດ. ມັນບໍ່ແປກເລີຍທີ່ຕົ້ນທຶນໃນການຊື້ເຂົ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີລາ ຄາທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງ.”

ດັ່ງທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງໄທປະກາດວ່າ ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາກັບຫວຽດ ນາມ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຂຶ້ນລາຄາຂອງເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ແຕ່ ກໍຍັງຄົງມີຄໍາຖາມຢູ່ວ່າ ໃນທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ໃຜເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ປຣາຈັກ ຂັນຕິຍາ, ຜູ້ຈັດການດ້ານແຮງງານທາງການກະເສດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງໄທວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຈະມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃນການສະໜອງເຂົ້າທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງຈາກສົງຄາມທັງໝົດທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້. ຈະເປັນຄວາມເມດຕາສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍສາມາດໄດ້ລາຄາເຂົ້າທີ່ດີ.”

Amid concerns about wheat shortages in Russia and Ukraine, Thai economists say demand for this year’s rice production is set to rise, driven by the war in Ukraine and its impact on rising global commodity prices. For VOA, Steve Sandford spoke to Thai experts about the expected increases, along with the added challenges for rice producers and workers.

It’s the annual rice planting season here in Thailand, the world’s third highest exporter of the crop, behind India and Vietnam.

While analysts predict Europe’s wheat shortage will help increase profits for rice producers as a substitute crop, many in the labor force face other obstacles.

Prajuk Kantiya, Farm Labor Manager (in Thai)

“I want the government to help us, farmers, more, not just help the middleman, because we’re investing more money into this business than they are. Fertilizers are expensive, the cost of workers is high, and it’s not worth it.”

A weak Thai baht has helped make rice export prices more attractive, but the long-term sustainability of increased rice production raises questions.

Economist Nisit Panthamit points out the need for a balanced plan and better technology that will encourage and support the next generation of farmers in Thailand, beyond Ukraine’s crisis.

Nisit Panthamit, Economics Professor, Chiang Mai University (in English)

“The income of the farmer should be better and going up in the long run … but the productivity, how can you reduce the risk, reduce the cost of production that will be a sustainable way of farmers to gain on the world levels?”

To cut costs for Thailand’s future farmers, government research centers are exploring new technology such as seeds adoptable to the effects of climate change and using drones for crops irrigation.

But other expenses that come as a result of Russia’s invasion and the fallout from trade restrictions and price hikes remain a problem.

Nipon Boonmee, Chiang Mai Rice Research Center (in Thai)

“As the price of the rice goes up, the amount of money we use to invest in supplies, like gas and fertilizer, will also increase, which it has. A bag of fertilizer used to cost 600 baht, now it’s 1,000 baht. It’s no surprise that the cost of buying rice has increased.”

As Thailand’s prime minister announces plans to talk with Vietnam for a joint global price increase, questions remain as to who will benefit, in the end.

Prajuk Kantiya, Farm Labor Manager (in Thai)

“I think there will be a higher demand for rice supplies because of all the war that's going on. I’d be grateful if I could get a good price on rice.”